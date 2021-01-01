Maybe Klopp didn't get the first half wrong. Maybe he wanted to tire Wolves out and hit them with some fresh legs second half? So he used knackered players against fresh players, hoping our quality would still be enough to keep it nil nil. Didn't quite work out that way, but we can only guess at Klopp's thinking.



In either case, we blew them away second half with some choice subs.



Im sure he wasnt expecting so many of them to play so collectively shite likeHes always willing to take blame though, that is how he is. Always a bit shit when people cant wait to pile on him though.Be nice of those who do love to slag him off after one half, having a dig at his press conferences, or at his signings or lack of, can take into consideration a few things that he and the team had to contend with today, the kickoff time, the south American players coming back later as always happens, the injuries and suspension taking out 3 of our first choice back four. Its clear he wasnt going to risk Ibou from the start, and rightly so.It is what it is, football isnt perfect, its what makes it the sport it is, and makes these wins even more sweet.