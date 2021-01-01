« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott  (Read 9391 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:52:15 pm
Great result and a fantastic second half performance all round. Jurgen saw the problems and fixed them quickly, and we completely dominated them after the break. Wasn't quite as easy as I expected - partly because we were initially a bit slow and disjointed and Wolves played some good football in the first half - particularly Neto who was a real handful for the first half hour.

Delighted for Robbo who delivered a goal and a MOTM performance, and I thought Quansah looked really composed for his age at the back despite lots of pressure in the first half. Mac Allister and Szobszlai are building a great partnership, and our options in midfield against different opposition are looking really good given the different types of players we now have available.

Another real plus for me was that our bench was easily the strongest we've had for as long as I can remember: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Tsimikas, Elliot, Bajetic, Gravenberch, Nunez, Diaz. To have all that talent available even when Virgil, Trent and Thiago are out speaks volumes about our squad depth and what an important summer it's been.

Unbeaten in 16 now. Onwards and upwards.

The mix is good now, young and hungry players under 20-25, experienced older players who have won everything and some top bracket youngsters under 19

if does really help with squad management that we can use 5 subs and the longer stoppage time is also helpful when you have a big squad, we are still light in defence but the rest of the squad is looking good this year for a top 2-3 finish, only thing preventing us from winning the league is our inability to keep clean sheets, we cant keep pulling rabbit out of hats when we go behind, it will cost us eventually
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:17:01 pm »
Awesome start to the season and to think we are very much work in progress.  Just wait until the new lads gel.   We have come on leaps and bounds since last season.   So many options to hurt the opposition.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,129
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm »
Houdini would be envious of our escape today. But I wonder, why didn't we start with the double pivot with Endo and Curtis, so we didn't have to drain all the gas from Macca?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,412
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 pm »
Great this

https://x.com/theanfieldwrap/status/1703083276796035320?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg

Love that it gets to a point where Konate thinks these stewards are shite Ill bring harvey back and beginds a retrieval mission
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,399
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 08:40:17 pm »
Marvellous post from the half time thread

Quote
We look jet lagged as hell. We will win this 3-1 book it. Darwin 2 goals Diaz 1

Wrong scorers .but hey!


Marvellous defence from Al against the nay sayers in the thread too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,511
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:40:17 pm
Marvellous post from the half time thread

Wrong scorers .but hey!


Marvellous defence from Al against the nay sayers in the thread too

I see someone who shall remain nameless made a right tit of themselves in that thread, couldnt wait to lay in to Klopp thats for sure!  Shameful.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Elton John in the away end.




Bloke next to Elton is some kind of giant?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm »
Any day when we win and United lose is pretty much utopia.
Weve made a great start to the season. Very optimistic about the season.
Just keep churning out these wins whilst Man City negotiate an easy run of fixtures.
Im sure theyll slip up once their fixtures get harder.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,233
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm
I see someone who shall remain nameless made a right tit of themselves in that thread, couldnt wait to lay in to Klopp thats for sure!  Shameful.

Klopp got the first half selection and set up wrong, why is that shameful to say? I bet if you asked him yourself hed agree, the guy has some humility by half.

He also got the second half perfect.

So no I was waiting to lay into him, just calling the game as I watched it, first half we were terrible. Good job football is a game of two halves.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,040
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm »
Maybe Klopp didn't get the first half wrong. Maybe he wanted to tire Wolves out and hit them with some fresh legs second half? So he used knackered players against fresh players, hoping our quality would still be enough to keep it nil nil. Didn't quite work out that way, but we can only guess at Klopp's thinking.

In either case, we blew them away second half with some choice subs.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm
Klopp got the first half selection and set up wrong, why is that shameful to say? I bet if you asked him yourself hed agree, the guy has some humility by half.

He also got the second half perfect.

So no I was waiting to lay into him, just calling the game as I watched it, first half we were terrible. Good job football is a game of two halves.

You criticised him so you could defend billionaires who's main interest in the club is to make more $billions

I think Shameful is quite accurate
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,511
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Maybe Klopp didn't get the first half wrong. Maybe he wanted to tire Wolves out and hit them with some fresh legs second half? So he used knackered players against fresh players, hoping our quality would still be enough to keep it nil nil. Didn't quite work out that way, but we can only guess at Klopp's thinking.

In either case, we blew them away second half with some choice subs.

Im sure he wasnt expecting so many of them to play so collectively shite like  ;D

Hes always willing to take blame though, that is how he is. Always a bit shit when people cant wait to pile on him though.

Be nice of those who do love to slag him off after one half, having a dig at his press conferences, or at his signings or lack of, can take into consideration a few things that he and the team had to contend with today, the kickoff time, the south American players coming back later as always happens, the injuries and suspension taking out 3 of our first choice back four. Its clear he wasnt going to risk Ibou from the start, and rightly so.

It is what it is, football isnt perfect, its what makes it the sport it is, and makes these wins even more sweet.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,835
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Elton John in the away end.
Superb find.

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,835
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm
Elton appears to be sat a row behind seal. Not the singer, an actual sea dwelling mammal.
hahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahaha
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm »
Just remembered that one of our goals came from their keeper trying an Alisson style quick ball up field.

Stay in your lane, mate; there's only one Alisson
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,763
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:54:41 pm
Klopp got the first half selection and set up wrong, why is that shameful to say? I bet if you asked him yourself hed agree, the guy has some humility by half.

He also got the second half perfect.

So no I was waiting to lay into him, just calling the game as I watched it, first half we were terrible. Good job football is a game of two halves.

This is what you posted.

Who picks the team?

Who picked Endo to sign?

Who started Mac Allister today?

Who started Gomez in the Trent role?

Hes had a bad day, it happens, 45mins to turn it around

How deep is your agenda?

The recruitment the summer just gone was down the to manager. He bought Gravenberch rather than a pure 6.

Funny how quick you are to blame FSG YET Again..

They dont pick the team or tactics.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:02:30 am »
Brilliant result.  We were Shite first half, but turned it around with the formation switch second half.  Mac was poor, gave the ball away quite a few times.  Good call by Klopp to take him out the firing line second half. Deserved win in the end.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,065
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:05:16 am »
Watching htis back again now and I have reached an important conclusion.

I fucking hate Jermaine Jenas.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:06:37 am »
Personally I don't see the point in looking to blame anyone.

Football is not an exact science; fortune is variable; players are human; the opposition is out to try and scupper you and your plans. Things don't always work out as you want them to and shit happens.

Klopp is boss, though, so anyone laying into him can do one
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,665
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:09:01 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:05:16 am
Watching htis back again now and I have reached an important conclusion.

I fucking hate Jermaine Jenas.

He had it in for Gakpo.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
Take a bow Robbo. What a finish, and a great captain's performance. So nice to have this many reliable leaders in our squad.
Logged
🔥97🔥

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:24:44 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:05:16 am
Watching htis back again now and I have reached an important conclusion.

I fucking hate Jermaine Jenas.

In fairness to him, he did explicitly mention the fact in commentary how Liverpool have so many 12.30 kick offs after international breaks, and admitted its something that might need to be looked into.

So the only one in the media who hasn't jumped on the 'Klopp's a moaner' bandwagon.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:26:31 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:17:13 am
Take a bow Robbo. What a finish, and a great captain's performance. So nice to have this many reliable leaders in our squad.

Judging by some on this forum, Robbo's shit, Klopp's a blert and we're just generally still the same shite we were last year.

If they had their way, they'd probably be gunning for Ten Haag to replace Jurgen.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #383 on: Today at 01:26:12 am »
Elton, Seal and the Giant :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 