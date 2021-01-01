« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:37:47 pm
Particularly impressed with Elliot's passing in the second half. There was some lovely through balls, one in particular late on with the outside of the foot by Konate for Nunez. It all seemed to change with the second half subs, suddenly we were on top, strangely enough be taking a midfielder off. Poor Macca had a shocker, probably altitude plus jetlag, plus Wolves using 66% of their legs in the first half.

I wonder if we start winning 12.30 kick offs they'll stop giving them to us.


:D
Logged
Meh

Online lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:43:38 pm
Szobozslai as a 6? I think it might work as he is so calm on the ball and can pick a pass.
He's very Gerrard like in as much as he looks like he could play any position.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm »
Massive result in the end considering the first half, thought Mo was awful first half but second half with 2 assists (three if Harvey had been given the goal), Nunez needs to start, Gakpo got an Important goal but my god he was awful 1st half, was him and Mo i think was the worst but thats football

MASSIVE 3 POINTS  and Top Of The League, hopefully West Ham win/draw against City and I think we stay top... Maybe
Logged

Online Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:40:06 pm
That'll do!

Seem to be making a habit of coming from behind to win this season. Mentality monsters!  :scarf

We did it with eleven men too.

Logged

Offline Wingman

  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm »
Set the alarms for 45mins earlier next time lads. Credit to the boss, the subs changed the game. Diaz and Nunez brought the running threat, Elliot popping up everywhere, and Dom became more influential in the middle. Great debut from Quansah too.
Logged

Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:45:22 pm »
Great result after that awful first half. Mac Allister isn't a no 6.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 02:43:46 pm
Last season we would have folded in the 1st half. This season the mentality is different. Dusted ourselves off and we have the firepower and personnel to change matches. Feels good to be top again.

we have options to change games now, last season we simply didnt have a big enough squad
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:45:40 pm »
Nunez is going to be a monster this season
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jean Girard

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:46:02 pm »
Winning this league, I've decided.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline alonsoisared

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:46:05 pm »
That was a fantastic second half. Top of the league, turning games around when struggling early, late winners, game changers off the bench...correct me if I'm wrong but it's starting to look like we may well be back in business.
Logged

Online stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:43:37 pm
8 fucking fouls utterly ignored by the 'ref'

Fucking cheat. Fuck you Oliver you inbred English c*nt. And fuck PGMOL

Brilliant comeback from the Reds. Great win. Fucking made up.

Fuck PGMOL you gang of fucking c*nts.

The yellow that Mac picked up was a disgrace. Brushed the guy with his arm and the Wolves guy dives and the ref buys it. Time after time, Wolves made "tactical" fouls and nothing given.
Logged
#JFT97

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
I said before the game that it'd be difficult because of the kickoff time and that I'd take any win. Absolutely delighted with that lads!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:22 pm
Great result after that awful first half. Mac Allister isn't a no 6.

it wouldnt have mattered where Mac played today, he wasnt at the races, he was running in lead, which isnt a surprise,
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:37:58 pm
Quansah? Yes he has looked like a special player this year. I see him getting more games.

Him yeah, love his calmness especially at his young age.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Fantastic second half.

credit to Klopp as the subs and tactical tweaks were spot on.

GET IN!!!

Mate, the tactical tweaks were down to John Henry. The man is genius!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:47:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:46:07 pm
The yellow that Mac picked up was a disgrace. Brushed the guy with his arm and the Wolves guy dives and the ref buys it. Time after time, Wolves made "tactical" fouls and nothing given.
We had a counter cynically stopped by a Wolves player towards the end of the first half yet the ref didn't issue a card.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:47:06 pm »

Chalk and Cheese that..

First half as shite as it gets..

Second half almost as good as it gets..

Gravenberch should have made it 4 in the end..  ;D
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Johann Gambolputty

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm »
We need to start games better but just like Newcastle,that was character forming.
I love Darwin.
And fuck Wolves fans,keep getting down on your knees for your king twats,we don't care.
Logged

Online Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:47:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:22 pm
Great result after that awful first half. Mac Allister isn't a no 6.

He was fucked, shouldnt have started today
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:43:38 pm
Szobozslai as a 6? I think it might work as he is so calm on the ball and can pick a pass.

He can play nearly anywhere.  Brilliant signing.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:45:22 pm
we have options to change games now, last season we simply didn’t have a big enough squad

Losing Keita, Thiago, Ox for more or less the whole season, Henderson and Fabinho declining and not able to be rested. Plus we then lost Diaz.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:45:22 pm
Great result after that awful first half. Mac Allister isn't a no 6.

I wouldn't rush to judgement on Macca, he'd just flown back after playing at altitude, probably was only due to play 55-60 minutes. Gakpo seemed to expecting to come off.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:49 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:47:54 pm »
Excellent result. Very mixed performance. However, if this is what transition looks like then its not too bad at the moment.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm »
Soft yellow for Mac Allister, but blatant fouls from Wolves continually went unpunished
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:48:26 pm »
They couldn't handle Diaz and Nunez
Logged

Online jckliew

  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
Surprised how much running our South American players having.
After the past week of WC qualifiers, you thought they slow down? No
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:47:02 pm
We had a counter cynically stopped by a Wolves player towards the end of the first half yet the ref didn't issue a card.

Since Oliver fucked up with the Virgil crippling, he's fucked us ever since

English fucking inbred fucking c*nt.
Logged
Meh

Online jepovic

  
  
  
  • Posts: 7,004
  • Meh sd f
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:46:29 pm
it wouldnt have mattered where Mac played today, he wasnt at the races, he was running in lead, which isnt a surprise,
When the 6 plays that sloppily its a much bigger problem than players further up
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:46:29 pm
it wouldnt have mattered where Mac played today, he wasnt at the races, he was running in lead, which isnt a surprise,

Shouldn't have started.. But just shows how important he already is to how we play..

Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline touchlineban

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
MTOM : Quansah, nothing phased the lad.  Honourable mentions : Mo (two assists and a deserved a goal that didn't happen), Robertson (for that goal), Szoboszlai, Nunez, Diaz and Elliot (lucky sod).

The fact that we weren't out of the game by half-time and the second half substitutes really helped us.

Far more energy, direct running and quicker passing in the second.  Basically everything we were not in the first half.

Good to see the new boy get some minutes.

Shame it took the first half performance like that to produce the second.

Still, three more points than we got there last season so can't all be bad.

Also, the half-time thread, never change. ;D
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
I like the way that Elliott has developed. He now offers a lot of energy, movement and tracking back. He is always looking for the ball and his work rate is fantastic.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #229 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Shades of Aston Villa in 2019-20? Hope Quansah is ok, should definitely start against LASK.

Edit: Robbo scored in that game too.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:32 pm by jlb »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,232
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #230 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
Sbozo in the double 6......


i know we came across it accidentally but that's world beating. Kloppo's gotta just hybrid something so trent can get into the mid for passing purposes if and as desired, and robbo can bomb on as of old, and the rest of them might as well quit now.  We wont concede and we we will score by the hatful.

(Bizarrely pictures Brendan Rodgers  "sometimes you've just got to flip the triangle")   :lmao
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,496
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #231 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 02:48:59 pm
Shouldn't have started.. But just shows how important he already is to how we play..

yep, they took a risk for sure starting him, it just about worked as we got to half time still in the game!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,544
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #232 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm »
Oh and as I have defended Wolves fans (Sieks to be fair) I kind of retract it as the white English Wolves fans are as entirely inbred, racist and shitbags as the other c*nts from the midlands.

Is it mandatory if you're from the midlands that you're an utter c*nt from birth?
Logged
Meh

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,620
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #233 on: Today at 02:50:48 pm »
3 points

Happy Days... :scarf
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #234 on: Today at 02:50:52 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:48:38 pm
Surprised how much running our South American players having.
After the past week of WC qualifiers, you thought they slow down? No

Mac Allister???  ???
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #235 on: Today at 02:51:03 pm »
Worrying first half, excellent second half. We desperately needed Nunez and Diaz on the pitch. Once they came on we were much, much better.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #236 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
At half time given the first half performance, our record in these 12.30 games, our recent matches against Wolves, you'd have been forgiven for feeling a little Fromola about the game. But that second half was excellent. Great subs from Klopp, the aggressive start to the second half wrestled control of the game from Wolves and we never gave it back. Szoboszlai summed up the match IMO, really struggled the first half (particularly first 20 mins) but crept into it and by the end was absolutely dominating the game. Up the reds!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,927
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #237 on: Today at 02:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:45:40 pm
Nunez is going to be a monster this season
He was playing with them today.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,062
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #238 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
Was there a official MOTM award
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,927
Re: PL: Wolves 1 v Liverpool 3 Hwang, Gakpo, Robertson, Elliott
« Reply #239 on: Today at 02:51:39 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:49:26 pm
I like the way that Elliott has developed. He now offers a lot of energy, movement and tracking back. He is always looking for the ball and his work rate is fantastic.
Same thinking here. Much improved from last season.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
