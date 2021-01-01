MTOM : Quansah, nothing phased the lad. Honourable mentions : Mo (two assists and a deserved a goal that didn't happen), Robertson (for that goal), Szoboszlai, Nunez, Diaz and Elliot (lucky sod).The fact that we weren't out of the game by half-time and the second half substitutes really helped us.Far more energy, direct running and quicker passing in the second. Basically everything we were not in the first half.Good to see the new boy get some minutes.Shame it took the first half performance like that to produce the second.Still, three more points than we got there last season so can't all be bad.Also, the half-time thread, never change.