2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread

2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
September 15, 2023, 07:44:21 pm
Back by popular demand! ;D

Welcome to the 2023/24 Champions League Prediction competition. The rules are as follows:

Scoring

3 points for a correct scoreline - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, you score 3 points
1 point for a correct result - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 1 PSG, you score 1 point
0 points for neither - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is a draw or PSG win, you score 0 points

Bonus Points

For each week you can pick 1 team from either night to score first, and 1 player from the other night to score first. Getting either of these correct will give you 3 bonus points. If you get both correct, you will get 10 bonus points (for example, if you choose Liverpool as your team to score first on the Tuesday, you must pick a player from Wednesday to be that night's first goalscorer, or if you pick Ajax to score first on Wednesday, your goalscorer must be chosen from Tuesday's games).

I will be using BBC to verify first goalscorers/teams. If BBC shows that both Brugge and Monaco scored on 4 minutes, and you chose either of these teams, you will be awarded the bonus points.
Should you pick both a team and player to score first from the same night, you will not be eligible to score any bonus points.

As usual, some games will be kicking off earlier than others. If you choose a first goalscorer, or team in the early kick off the this does not automatically win you the bonus points. The goal time in the early kick off will be compared to the first goal time in the standard time games, and the earliest goal by minute scored will be deemed as the first goal of the night.

A different points structure will be used in the final, namely 30 points for getting the score and scorer correct, 10 points for getting either correct, and 3 points for getting the correct result, but not the score.

Predictions are for 90 minutes only, anything that happens in extra time won't count.

Deadlines

ALL ENTRIES MUST BE IN BEFORE THE FIRST KICK OFF OF EACH GAMEWEEK (17:45:00 if there is an early kick-off, 20:00:00 otherwise).
Any entries at 17:45:00 or later will result in 0 points for the Tuesday games kicking off at that time. If you post after this, but before 20:00:00, you will still score for the later kick offs, however no bonus points can be won for those games.

Hall of fame

2015/16 - Gerry Attrick
2016/17 - BoRed
2017/18 - BoRed
2018/19 - SKITTLE
2019/20 - BoRed
2020/21 - KeegansPerm
2021/22 - BoRed
2022/23 - BoRed
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
September 15, 2023, 07:47:58 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (-)
Young Boys v Leipzig (-)
Feyenoord v Celtic (-)
Lazio v Atletico (-)
PSG v Dortmund (-)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (-)
Barcelona v Antwerp (-)
Shakhtar v Porto (-)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (-)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (-)
Bayern V Man Utd (-)
Sevilla V Lens (-)
Arsenal V PSV (-)
Braga V Napoli (-)
Benfica V Salzburg (-)
Sociedad V Inter (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
September 15, 2023, 08:31:07 pm
FFS. Gonna have to play now  :D
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
September 15, 2023, 08:42:32 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (3-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-0)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-2)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-2)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (1-1)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (1-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (2-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-0)
Arsenal V PSV (1-1)
Braga V Napoli (0-1)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-0)
Sociedad V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Benfica
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
September 15, 2023, 09:14:48 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (3-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (1-0)
Lazio v Atletico (0-0)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (3-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (4-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (3-1)
Sevilla V Lens (2-1)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (0-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-0)
Sociedad V Inter (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -Man City
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
September 15, 2023, 09:50:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 15, 2023, 08:31:07 pm
FFS. Gonna have to play now  :D

You were literally the only one who voted against. ;D

Mind you, plenty didn't respond at all. :)
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 05:48:03 am
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (1-1)
Lazio v Atletico (0-0)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (3-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (4-2)
Bayern V Man Utd (1-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-1)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (0-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-0)
Sociedad V Inter (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - bellingham
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -Man City
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 09:30:35 am
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (1-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-3)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-0)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-2)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (5-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (4-0)
Sevilla V Lens (1-0)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (0-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-1)
Sociedad V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 10:46:49 am
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-1)
Lazio v Atletico (1-0)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (5-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (2-1)
Bayern V Man Utd (3-0)
Sevilla V Lens (1-0)
Arsenal V PSV (3-1)
Braga V Napoli (0-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (1-0)
Sociedad V Inter (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 12:22:52 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (1-0)
Young Boys v Leipzig (0-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (3-1)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (4-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (3-1)
Sevilla V Lens (2-0)
Arsenal V PSV (2-0)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-2)
Sociedad V Inter (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Arsenal
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 05:20:51 pm
Quote from: BoRed on September 15, 2023, 09:50:13 pm
Mind you, plenty didn't respond at all. :)

 :-[

I was in two minds. I enjoy prediction comps, but with us not being in it I was concerned about how many times this season I'm going to realise it's a Cl week when half the games have already been played.

So I figured I'd hide at the back and let everyone else decide  :-X
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-1)
Lazio v Atletico (2-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-0)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-1)
Barcelona v Antwerp (2-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (1-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (2-1)
Bayern V Man Utd (4-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-1)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-1)
Sociedad V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern Munich
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 05:39:03 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (0-0)
Feyenoord v Celtic (1-0)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-2)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-1)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-1)
Bayern V Man Utd (3-1)
Sevilla V Lens (2-0)
Arsenal V PSV (2-0)
Braga V Napoli (1-1)
Benfica V Salzburg (1-2)
Sociedad V Inter (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Bellingham
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm
Cheers Bored
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 06:03:02 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (3-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (0-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-1)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (5-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (2-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (4-0)
Sevilla V Lens (1-0)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-1)
Sociedad V Inter (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (1-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-1)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (5-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-2)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (1-1)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (2-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-1)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (1-1)
Sociedad V Inter (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern Munich
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Today at 09:42:38 am
 :wave

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (0-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-0)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (3-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-2)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (2-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (4-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-0)
Arsenal V PSV (3-0)
Braga V Napoli (0-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-1)
Sociedad V Inter (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Arsenal
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Today at 09:57:53 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 05:20:51 pm
:-[

I was in two minds. I enjoy prediction comps, but with us not being in it I was concerned about how many times this season I'm going to realise it's a Cl week when half the games have already been played.

So I figured I'd hide at the back and let everyone else decide  :-X

No worries, I had doubts myself, and let everyone else decide. ;D

Already have doubts about next season, too, regardless of whether we're in it. The format change seems like a nightmare, with more games (and rounds), many likely to be dead rubbers.
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Today at 11:55:18 am
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-1)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (1-2)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (3-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (2-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (0-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (1-1)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-1)
Bayern V Man Utd (2-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-0)
Arsenal V PSV (1-1)
Braga V Napoli (1-1)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-1)
Sociedad V Inter (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Benfica
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Today at 12:28:49 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (0-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-1)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (3-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (2-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (1-0)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (2-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (1-1)
Sevilla V Lens (1-1)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-1)
Sociedad V Inter (0-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Leipzig
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Today at 03:55:40 pm

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-1)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (2-0)
Lazio v Atletico (1-1)
PSG v Dortmund (1-2)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (3-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-1)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-1)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (2-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (4-0)
Sevilla V Lens (1-1)
Arsenal V PSV (2-1)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-0)
Sociedad V Inter (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -halaand
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -Bayern
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
Today at 03:59:53 pm
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 19th September

Milan v Newcastle (2-0)
Young Boys v Leipzig (1-2)
Feyenoord v Celtic (3-0)
Lazio v Atletico (1-2)
PSG v Dortmund (2-1)
Man City v Red Star Belgrade (4-0)
Barcelona v Antwerp (3-0)
Shakhtar v Porto (1-2)

Wednesday 20th September

Galatasaray V Copenhagen (2-1)
Real Madrid V Union Berlin (3-0)
Bayern V Man Utd (5-0)
Sevilla V Lens (2-0)
Arsenal V PSV (2-0)
Braga V Napoli (1-2)
Benfica V Salzburg (2-2)
Sociedad V Inter (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Di Maria (Benfica)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Feyenoord
