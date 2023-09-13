Me and my mates used to always be having little fires on the big field behind our houses.



People used to dump stuff over their back fences and the fringes (about 20 yards) of the field were never cut so there'd be long grass and the odd tree and brambles, full of garden debris. This house (late 70's/early 80's) had dumped a pile of asbestos from when they'd had a new garage. Dunno whose idea it was but we went through a phase of putting small, broken sheets of asbestos on the fires until they exploded. I just hope I was standing upwind and didn't inhale too much!



We progressed onto aerosol cans. One day, in some school holidays, we literally went combing through bins on bin day to find more cans and ended up with about 40 between us, which we systematically exploded on a fire.



At the top end of the field they built a vicarage. During construction, the building site wasn't fenced off at all and we used it as a playground. One evening, we got a little fire going with off-cuts of timber. When they ran out, we just started using planks and bigger timber that was lying round. There was a stack of flooring/roofing joists and it just seemed natural to progress onto them. The little fire became a fucking big fire. We stopped when there was no timber left and it burned out probably hours after we all toddled off home to bed. Thought nothing more of it until the local newspaper arrived later that week with the front page headline about several hundred quid's worth of timber being burned by vandals, with police investigating. I was only about 11/12 and was shatting myself for about a month expecting to get locked up.



One bommy night, we arranged a firework fight with another group of lads from near where we lived. I don't think they took it as seriously as some of us did. I made a hand-held rocket launcher with an air-bomb holder. Fireworks were buzzing about around your head. We had them pinned down behind some trees when a mate fired what he called his nuclear missile toward them - a big, fuck-off rocket. It hit a tree trunk about head height and exploded impressively. They gave up at that point.



