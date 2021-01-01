« previous next »
Mad things you did as a kid

Mad things you did as a kid
I saw Rob and Capon talking about daredevil things they did when they were young and it gave me the idea to start this.

One of the maddest things I did with a few mates as a kid was to sit on the top of a high-rise flat roof right at the edge with our feet dangling down.
They were called the Ford Towers and were located at the Ford Estate on the Wirral and there's a picture of them below.

The other thing was, we used to go on the Bidston to Wrexham rail line tracks and dig out the stones between the sleepers, leaving just enough room for us to lay down with our heads facing up and wait until a train arrived and then watch it go over the top of us by a few feet.

Still have cold sweats thinking how mad that was. 
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
We used to have a peach tree in our garden, we'd take the fallen peaches from the ground and spray them with tons of deodorant light them on fire and then just throw them as far as we could.

Re: Mad things you did as a kid
Coins, stones and once an Argos catalogue on the railway line. Shit myself when the Pacer came and ran over the catalogue, it could have derailed it.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
When i joined high school there was a hill by our school that a train used to pass over. All the older lads would go there for a ciggie at dinner. There was all these big trees with a rope on one of em and theyd swing from the top of this steep hill and the drop was massive. One day, we found a big plastic type of oil barell and filled it with a few bricks. A few of us got in one at a time and were pushed down the hill.

Uniform was wrecked and covered in cuts and bruises


Another time i was out on a night out for a staff christmas party. Me and 3 mates had been out for quite a few hours already to get warmed up for the meal that was starting at around 9. So when we left the pub wed been in when heading into town i saw a loada orange traffic barrier/fencing where work had been getting done on some road with lights and cones everywhere. I said to me mates 'Watch this' and legged it then somersaulted over the barrier.
 Didnt realise there was a ditch aboot 7ft deep on the other side cos it was dark and it had all these big fuck off pieces of metal sticking out the ground. Was actually lucky one never went through me.My new clothes were all torn and i was caked in sand and mud and had blood all over me.

Turned up at the works do about 10 minutes later and everyone was like 'what the fucks happened to you?' to which i just basically laughed
https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Mad things you did as a kid
When the roads got a bit icy, it was a bit fun and scary to hold on to the bumper of the school bus and being pulled down the road to school.. the driver must have been a nervous wreck though..
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
Went on a school trip walking around some mountains. On the way back mate turns round and says lets take a short cut. So we slowly start goig down the side of this mountain when all this slate starts sliding. Next thing ya know, were just not stopping. Snow , slate and everything just coming with us. Big pieces of rock sticking out and its pissing down. Made it all the way to the bottom with out a cut on us and it felt like it went on forever. Just remember getting to the bottom and looking back up the mountain and then looking at me mate like 'What the fuck was that?'
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
 Accidentally shot our kids mate in the back with an air rifle, thought it was unloaded, shot a fella who was up a ladder robbing roof tiles, funny as fuck when he fell off.

Once walked downstairs and said Ma, our kids just hit my in the head with a dart, she didn't believe me til I pulled my hand away and it was covered in blood. Darts fights eh?

Used to regularly set stuff on fire, used to burn model planes in the house, found out nail  varnish remover burnt well, spilt a load on the kitchen worked that went up pretty good, set a desk on fire in chemistry distilling crude oil, poured the petrol on the desk and lit it with a bunsen, got the fire out before the teacher saw it and another time set the sink on fire.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
The old lady next door let her garden grow wild. In winter when everything died back and dried out we'd set the tails of paper planes on fire then glide them into the bushes to set them on fire. Then before it got out of control we'd try to put the fire out with water-filled fairy liquid bottles.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
In lower 6th when it snowed went to a local park with my Allegro and a couple of mates. Quite a big car park, so we start pullling had brake turns and massive skids with the car. I had a rope in the boot so we fed it into the passenger side and out through the driver window and then you could kneel on the sloped rear Allegro window and pretend you're in a Roman chariot as your mate drives you around pulling skids and slides. All fun and games until he deliberately drives under some trees and I'm getting thrashed by branches. Finaly gave up when we slid sideways into a rut and the car came to a dead halt. Some couple had been sitting in their car watching us reported my reg plate to the Police (some efort back then as no cell phones). Had to go and admit it all to the Police but thankfully they didn't charge me as I'd been honest and no real damage to the park.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
That is the most mental simplistic teenage boy childish and totally hilarious thing I've heard in ages. Just the thing that when I saw my step son with a mate chucking stones over a hill, with no idea where they were landing I went absolutely apoplectic.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
Stole the car keys, snuck out, rolled my friend's car out the driveway and drove around. We were 10.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
I don't know how you can do that, that young with a gear stick unless you grew up on a farm.

Impressive though. Normal 10 year old things to do. Pre X Box.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
Automatic tranny.
Re: Mad things you did as a kid
We went camping in wales with some of our neighbours, all the tents were in a field at the bottom of a big hill. All us kids climbed up the hill and decided to roll this big boulder that was at the top, down the hill. Took about 12 of us to dislodge it, must have weighed about half a ton.
It started rolling and got faster and faster, bounced over the fence, went about 20ft in the air, landed on top of one of the tents, carried on and came to a stop half way across the road after smashing its way through a dry stone wall. We all stood there watching and shitting ourselves.
Luckily no one was killed and we immediately packed up all the tents and went home without staying even one night.

Decided I wanted to take a mid air photo whilst jumping my bike, made a big ramp at the bottom of a hill, tied a camera to my head with some rope and sellotape and had one of those remote camera release cables attached to it, no gopros in them days. Plan was to operate the shutter release cable mid jump but the cable was too short to reach the handle bars so it meant only having one hand on the bars. Long story short the one handed landing was sub optimal and I ended up in hossy with a broken wrist and a few broken ribs. Worst part was the film door on the camera opened due to the crash landing so I never got the shot. Then I got a flogging as well for breaking my ma's camera.

1978, 14yr old me was in the IOM with my dad when he was was racing and we were all staying in a B&B, one of my dads mates who was a complete twat had a brand new Suzuki GS1000 and used to put the keys on the hook on the hall stand, he got smashed every night so one morning I got up before everyone else, took his keys, disconnected the speedo cable, took his bike and did a lap of the TT course, parked it back up, re-connected the speedo cable and put the keys back. 
