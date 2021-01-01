We went camping in wales with some of our neighbours, all the tents were in a field at the bottom of a big hill. All us kids climbed up the hill and decided to roll this big boulder that was at the top, down the hill. Took about 12 of us to dislodge it, must have weighed about half a ton.

It started rolling and got faster and faster, bounced over the fence, went about 20ft in the air, landed on top of one of the tents, carried on and came to a stop half way across the road after smashing its way through a dry stone wall. We all stood there watching and shitting ourselves.

Luckily no one was killed and we immediately packed up all the tents and went home without staying even one night.



Decided I wanted to take a mid air photo whilst jumping my bike, made a big ramp at the bottom of a hill, tied a camera to my head with some rope and sellotape and had one of those remote camera release cables attached to it, no gopros in them days. Plan was to operate the shutter release cable mid jump but the cable was too short to reach the handle bars so it meant only having one hand on the bars. Long story short the one handed landing was sub optimal and I ended up in hossy with a broken wrist and a few broken ribs. Worst part was the film door on the camera opened due to the crash landing so I never got the shot. Then I got a flogging as well for breaking my ma's camera.



1978, 14yr old me was in the IOM with my dad when he was was racing and we were all staying in a B&B, one of my dads mates who was a complete twat had a brand new Suzuki GS1000 and used to put the keys on the hook on the hall stand, he got smashed every night so one morning I got up before everyone else, took his keys, disconnected the speedo cable, took his bike and did a lap of the TT course, parked it back up, re-connected the speedo cable and put the keys back.