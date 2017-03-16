Everton are really lucky that Luton are in the Premier League this year.
Jesus thank god that's over with.
And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.
And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.
Free hit for that lot today - no way was Dyche taking on Arsenal.Dont think Dyche was ever in this position that early with Burnley.
SkyArsenal up amongst the big boys of City and Spurs
Yeah
Was there much booing at the Pit?, or are they just resigned to being dreadful?
I heard hardly any though I wasn't paying full attention.They seemed resigned and deflated. A lot of them left early
Still have hope that Burnley will get their act together, but Everton will finish above Sheff Utd and Luton. I know people have a habit of writing off promoted sides early but I'm struggling to see them getting above a 30-35 point threshold.
Look how much terribleness there is at the bottom:Luton, Sheffield, wolves, Bournemouth, Burnley, EvertonLike the last few years - there are too many truly bad bad teams such that Everton will get another 17th place finish.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
How is that offside?
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]