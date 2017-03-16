« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September  (Read 16467 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,683
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm »
Sky
Arsenal up amongst the big boys of City and Spurs

Yeah
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm »
That was a dire game of football. Should of been more time added on, watching arsenal time waste and go down holding their heads against these lot is such small time. It's like a mourinho team. Celebrating once more like they've won the league, only reason Arteta didn't is because of his Everton link.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm »
Everton are really lucky that Luton are in the Premier League this year.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 06:30:55 pm »
Everton are like an even worse version of Wimbledon
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,851
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Everton are really lucky that Luton are in the Premier League this year.

And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,071
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:27:31 pm
Jesus thank god that's over with.
Chalk that in the time youre never getting back column.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 06:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm
And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.
Not convinced everton are better than either one. They'll struggle to hit 30 points. It's down to head to head games I think.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 06:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm
And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.

Yeah but they could spring a surprise and just about manage to survive, whereas Luton definitely remind me of Swindon, when they reached the Premier League, everyone could see from the first few games they were going to set records for how bad they were.
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 06:37:19 pm »
Free hit for that lot today - no way was Dyche taking on Arsenal.

Dont think Dyche was ever in this position that early with Burnley.

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,443
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 06:37:25 pm »
Relegation battle already.luckily Luton are going to take bottom spot.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 06:37:44 pm »
one point from 5 games hahaha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,635
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 06:39:44 pm »
Everton weren't going to score if there were 20 minutes of added time.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,443
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 06:41:20 pm »
Great 0-1 draw for Everton today. Moral victory for them.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 06:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 06:37:19 pm
Free hit for that lot today - no way was Dyche taking on Arsenal.

Dont think Dyche was ever in this position that early with Burnley.


Didn't Dyche's Ev beat Arsenal last season? First game was it?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,177
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 06:37:19 pm
Free hit for that lot today - no way was Dyche taking on Arsenal.

Dont think Dyche was ever in this position that early with Burnley.



After 5 games in 21/22 Burnley were 2nd bottom with 1 draw and 4 defeats, scored 3 and condeded 9, Everton have scored 1 goal less after 5 this season...
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,283
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 06:51:47 pm »
First time Arsenal have won at the pit for 6 years.
Logged
#Sausages

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm »
3rd bottom having played 5 games, 2 more than Burnley and 1 more than Luton.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm
Sky
Arsenal up amongst the big boys of City and Spurs

Yeah

Sky keep trying to make Spurs happen. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm »
Was there much booing at the Pit?, or are they just resigned to being dreadful?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,743
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm
Was there much booing at the Pit?, or are they just resigned to being dreadful?
I heard hardly any though I wasn't paying full attention.

They seemed resigned and deflated. A lot of them left early
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 07:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
I heard hardly any though I wasn't paying full attention.

They seemed resigned and deflated. A lot of them left early
So they're past Denial and Anger, and moved on to Acceptance haha
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 07:55:31 pm »
Not bad. Not bad at all ...

Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 06:30:33 pm
Everton are really lucky that Luton are in the Premier League this year.

Well, 3 clubs get relegated, so that won't help Everton much ...
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm
And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.

Still have hope that Burnley will get their act together, but Everton will finish above Sheff Utd and Luton. I know people have a habit of writing off promoted sides early but I'm struggling to see them getting above a 30-35 point threshold.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,144
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm
Still have hope that Burnley will get their act together, but Everton will finish above Sheff Utd and Luton. I know people have a habit of writing off promoted sides early but I'm struggling to see them getting above a 30-35 point threshold.

I'm struggling to see Everton getting above 20pts ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #986 on: Today at 01:45:25 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm
And Sheffield United. And probably Burnley.
I reckon Sheffield United will avoid relegation. Luton, Everton and Burnley for me, on current showing that is.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #987 on: Today at 02:28:30 am »
Look how much terribleness there is at the bottom:

Luton, Sheffield, wolves, Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton


Like the last few years - there are too many truly bad bad teams such that Everton will get another 17th place finish.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #988 on: Today at 08:02:19 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:28:30 am
Look how much terribleness there is at the bottom:

Luton, Sheffield, wolves, Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton


Like the last few years - there are too many truly bad bad teams such that Everton will get another 17th place finish.

Sheffield, Wolves and Bournemouth have a fight in them though.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #989 on: Today at 08:11:11 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:51:12 pm
How is that offside?
I don't know the rules anymore... Gabriel's pass is sideways not forward and Beto has attempted to and has blocked the ball altering it's position by 90 degrees.. they give own goals for less deviation
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 