Blatant foul from Gordan before that laughable decision. Complete clownshow.
English player being "clever" again. Salah gets booked for diving there
They do, thats never been hidden or a secret. It just winds me up even more that they allow the comms and tv to hear it but not the fans and viewers.
TV just said that he's being urged to review it long before we actually saw it ourselves, those bastards deffo have an audio feed.They also said that they could hear what they were saying.
Yeah, I don't get why they're allowed to hear what the refs are saying but the fans aren't.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Crosby Nick never fails.
Brentford have never got into this at all. Newcastle not been great either.
Newcastle wont get anywhere near top 4 this season, distinctively average.
Looking forward to seeing them get their arses handed to them in Europe.
Did I see Milan got spanked 5-1 by Inter? Not sure we can count on them but hopefully the other two will do their bit.
Inter just reallyy good, Their Underlying numbers where very close to Napoli last year.Ac Milan is just not their level right now, the are a good team who knows how play in Europe with good attackers too
How come the BBC have us in 3rd with exactly the same points, wins, draws and goal as spuds? Does it not go in alphabetical order now?
Spurs have same goal difference as LFC, but have scored (and conceded) one more. So they are ahead on goals scored.
Dortmund aren't great, Newcastle could sneak second in that group.
