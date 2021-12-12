« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #480 on: Today at 07:13:59 pm »
What nonsense! We had a goal stopped by a hand ball that was farther away than that.  :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #481 on: Today at 07:14:12 pm »
Not bent.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #482 on: Today at 07:14:14 pm »
the utterly gormless commentry team on US tv, not even mentioned (or probably seen) the foul by Gordon before.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:14:21 pm »
Pawson surely can't ever ref in the PL again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #484 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
Two of the worst penalty decisions youll ever see.

Would Newcastle have been getting these types of decisions pre- Saudi takeover?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #485 on: Today at 07:14:30 pm »
Blatant foul from Gordan before that laughable decision. Complete clownshow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #486 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:14:30 pm
Blatant foul from Gordan before that laughable decision. Complete clownshow.

Could hear the contact.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #487 on: Today at 07:15:08 pm »
TV just said that he's being urged to review it long before we actually saw it ourselves, those bastards deffo have an audio feed.

They also said that they could hear what they were saying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #488 on: Today at 07:16:17 pm »
This ref is a fucking joke
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #489 on: Today at 07:16:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:15:08 pm
TV just said that he's being urged to review it long before we actually saw it ourselves, those bastards deffo have an audio feed.

They do, thats never been hidden or a secret. It just winds me up even more that they allow the comms and tv to hear it but not the fans and viewers.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 06:56:33 pm
English player being "clever" again. Salah gets booked for diving there
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #491 on: Today at 07:18:29 pm »
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

I know it somehow got overturned on VAR, but...

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

At this point it's beyond cheating. They are fuckin trolling us!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #492 on: Today at 07:19:00 pm »
Yoane Missa
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #493 on: Today at 07:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 07:16:39 pm
They do, thats never been hidden or a secret. It just winds me up even more that they allow the comms and tv to hear it but not the fans and viewers.

Yeah, I don't get why they're allowed to hear what the refs are saying but the fans aren't.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:21:47 pm »
Brentford have never got into this at all. Newcastle not been great either.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:22:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:15:08 pm
TV just said that he's being urged to review it long before we actually saw it ourselves, those bastards deffo have an audio feed.

They also said that they could hear what they were saying.
That's interesting; been asking for ages if anyone knew if they heard audio or just saw text.

So the commentators are deemed fit to hear audio live but viewers aren't?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #496 on: Today at 07:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:21:31 pm
Yeah, I don't get why they're allowed to hear what the refs are saying but the fans aren't.

At least, youd hope the clubs have access to the full audio after the games.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #497 on: Today at 07:29:04 pm »
Gordon has 4 Yellow cards in 5 games. And remarkably, some arent for diving.
