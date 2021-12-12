Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Blatant foul from Gordan before that laughable decision. Complete clownshow.
TV just said that he's being urged to review it long before we actually saw it ourselves, those bastards deffo have an audio feed.
English player being "clever" again. Salah gets booked for diving there
They do, thats never been hidden or a secret. It just winds me up even more that they allow the comms and tv to hear it but not the fans and viewers.
TV just said that he's being urged to review it long before we actually saw it ourselves, those bastards deffo have an audio feed.They also said that they could hear what they were saying.
Yeah, I don't get why they're allowed to hear what the refs are saying but the fans aren't.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Crosby Nick never fails.
