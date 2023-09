Woah. I did not know Newcastle was on 3 points. I know it is early and they have had a tough start, but 10 points is a big hill to climb no matter the time of season.



Yup. If you dig yourself a big enough hole - even at this early stage of the season - it becomes harder and harder to get out as the games pass. It's not just about having plenty of games left. Morale drops when you're not winning and a bunch of other things too