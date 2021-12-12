SATURDAY 16TH SEPTEMBER



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 12:30 TNT SPORTS

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 15:00

Fulham v Luton Town 15:00

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United 15:00

West Ham United v Abu Dhabi 15:00

Saudi Arabia v Brentford 17:30 sky sports



SUNDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER



AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 14:00 sky sports

Everton v Arsenal 16:30 sky sports



MONDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER



Nottingham Forest v Burnley 19:45 sky sports



We've got the delights of Paul Tierney on VAR for our game to look forward to.

Everton not being shit wouldn't be too bad, but that's a win win for us regardless of the outcome.