SATURDAY 16TH SEPTEMBER
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 15:00
Fulham v Luton Town 15:00
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United 15:00
West Ham United v Abu Dhabi 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Brentford 17:30 skysports
SUNDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 14:00 skysports
Everton v Arsenal 16:30 skysports
MONDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER
Nottingham Forest v Burnley 19:45 skysports
We've got the delights of Paul Tierney on VAR for our game to look forward to.
Everton not being shit wouldn't be too bad, but that's a win win for us regardless of the outcome.