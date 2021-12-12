« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September  (Read 261 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,739
Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« on: Today at 01:09:01 pm »
SATURDAY 16TH SEPTEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 12:30 TNT SPORTS
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 15:00
Fulham v Luton Town 15:00
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United 15:00
West Ham United v Abu Dhabi 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Brentford 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 14:00 skysports
Everton v Arsenal 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Nottingham Forest v Burnley 19:45 skysports

We've got the delights of Paul Tierney on VAR for our game to look forward to.
Everton not being shit wouldn't be too bad, but that's a win win for us regardless of the outcome.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm »

SATURDAY 16TH SEPTEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 12:30  Away win
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 15:00  Home win
Fulham v Luton Town 15:00  Home win
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00  Away win
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United 15:00  Home win
West Ham United v Abu Dhabi 15:00  Draw
Saudi Arabia v Brentford 17:30  Draw

SUNDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 14:00 Draw
Everton v Arsenal 16:30 Away win

MONDAY 18TH SEPTEMBER

Nottingham Forest v Burnley 19:45  Home win
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:02:35 pm »
Us winning and Brighton, West Ham and Brentford getting at least a point is not out of the question on Saturday.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:35 pm by Brian Blessed »
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,396
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:56:03 pm »
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.soccerstreams.football : https://fsl-streams.click : https://footybite.to : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://totalsportek.pro : https://streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.bosscast.net : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://techclips.net/schedule/soccerstreams : www.hesgoal1.com : www.daddylive.pro : www.1stream.soccer : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,607
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm »
Sunday could be quite amusing
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:02:35 pm
Us winning and Brighton, West Ham and Brentford getting at least a point is not out of the question on Saturday.
Can't see City dropping points. Of the above, think Brighton getting something is the most likely.

What's United's CB situation like now? Unfortunate the international break came when it did.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 18th September
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:10:45 pm
What's United's CB situation like now? Unfortunate the international break came when it did.
Varane and Shaw will be out. Martinez didn't make the the matchday squads for Argentina during the break.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 