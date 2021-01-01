« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #240 on: Today at 11:31:56 am
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #241 on: Today at 11:32:44 am
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #242 on: Today at 11:33:13 am
Wolves Sa, Ait-Nouri, Dawson, Kilman, Semedo, Lemina, Neto, Gomes, Cunha, Bellegarde, Hwang


Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Sarabia, Toti
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #243 on: Today at 11:34:08 am
Hasnt taken long for the defensive crisis people were worried about to happen has it?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #244 on: Today at 11:34:10 am
Not really the defence you're after five games into the season but I trust we'll be alright, Wolves is a side you'd want to play with a changed defence given they're not very potent in attack, if we can grab a hold of the game in the middle we should be fine, strong bench too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #245 on: Today at 11:34:41 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:34:08 am
Hasnt taken long for the defensive crisis people were worried about to happen has it?


Can't say that around here mate
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #246 on: Today at 11:34:43 am
Great bench!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #247 on: Today at 11:34:54 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:31:23 am
Alisson, Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo.


Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic.

feels positive when we have a fit midfield and game changers up front
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #248 on: Today at 11:35:31 am
Man the timing of this game is so stupid I am half awake half asleep. Who is this guy Salah starting for us and hopefully Quansah continue his scoring record for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #249 on: Today at 11:36:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:34:08 am
Hasnt taken long for the defensive crisis people were worried about to happen has it?

Oh noes..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #250 on: Today at 11:36:18 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:41:51 am
After the 2 home games when we've played them on the last game of the season to win the league and they cheered for City, everyone of those Wolves fans can fuck off. And when they've fucked off they can go a fuck right off even further.
Shower of pricks :)

Agree.

Can't stand their fans - f*cking twats!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #251 on: Today at 11:37:20 am
Konate on the bench is good news, as is Mc Allister making the starting 11. Let's see what Quansah is made of, he seems fairly unflappable.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #252 on: Today at 11:37:52 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:34:08 am
Hasnt taken long for the defensive crisis people were worried about to happen has it?

Given Konate is on the bench looks like its a choice Klopp has chosen to make rather than one out of absolute necessity though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #253 on: Today at 11:38:35 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:37:52 am
Given Konate is on the bench looks like its a choice Klopp has chosen to make rather than one out of absolute necessity though.

Konate would have been straight in but only having 2 training sessions will have curtailed that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #254 on: Today at 11:38:54 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:37:52 am
Given Konate is on the bench looks like its a choice Klopp has chosen to make rather than one out of absolute necessity though.
Hopefully. Although could be he is not fit to play but we have no one else.
We might need a bit of Nunez chaos from the bench to win this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #255 on: Today at 11:39:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:35 am
Konate would have been straight in but only having 2 training sessions will have curtailed that.

Klopp always plays players after two sessions
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #256 on: Today at 11:41:05 am
Fuck off with the pessimism ya fucking meffs!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #257 on: Today at 11:41:12 am
Come on Quansah. Pleased for the lad, make it count.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #258 on: Today at 11:41:13 am
Might see Matip as the defender who steps into midfield with Trent out?

Great seeing Quansah start.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #259 on: Today at 11:42:07 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:41:05 am
Fuck off with the pessimism ya fucking meffs!!
Who is being pessimistic?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #260 on: Today at 11:42:18 am
More a case of Konate and Matip not being preferred on the left, more than anything. Plus Quansahs got a good diagonal on him, just more like for like with Virgil for the system.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #261 on: Today at 11:42:23 am
Quansah hasn't let us down in the appearances he's made so far. Does show a bit of a weakenss at LCB though, although suspect Gomez would have played there is Trent wasn't fit. Big moment for the lad - hope he smashes it! Suspect that's why we've played Macallister and left the other South American lads on the bench. Come on redmen!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #262 on: Today at 11:43:59 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:41:05 am
Fuck off with the pessimism ya fucking meffs!!

Are all the posts getting deleted? Not seeing much of it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #263 on: Today at 11:44:07 am
I think we can score more than Wolves.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #264 on: Today at 11:44:07 am
If Klopp didnt trust Quansah, Ibou would be starting I think. As it is, Klopp feels he can be cautious and trust Quansah.

That fucking bench though, wow. Thats with Thiago and Virg unavailable too!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #265 on: Today at 11:44:10 am
Athletic is so shite. I originally subscribed when it first came out but since then descended into tabloid crap that postures as something intellectual. That and the fact that sportswashing is not a thing that exists in the world of that journal made me cancel it swiftly.

Utter piece of a crap.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #266 on: Today at 11:46:15 am
Fancy a winner here deep, deep, deep, deep in to added time though whether it stands or not we'll have to see.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #267 on: Today at 11:46:24 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:39:02 am
Klopp always plays players after two sessions

Always thought it was 3.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #268 on: Today at 11:47:18 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:34:08 am
Hasnt taken long for the defensive crisis people were worried about to happen has it?

Well, for West Ham we'll have Konate and VVD back, not sure I'd call it a crisis.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #269 on: Today at 11:47:42 am
I do wonder why Endo isn't deployed at CB next to Matip with Gomez on the right. It's where he played at Stuttgart, isn't it?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #270 on: Today at 11:49:01 am
Is anyone else's TNT Ultimate really dark compared to the standard channel?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #271 on: Today at 11:49:28 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:47:42 am
I do wonder why Endo isn't deployed at CB next to Matip with Gomez on the right. It's where he played at Stuttgart, isn't it?

If Quansah has an incredible game I will rate Klopp's decision as inspired :D
