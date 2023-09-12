« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm  (Read 11090 times)

Online Caps4444

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:18:06 am »
Just realised we have another 12.30 kick off after the next international break.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:20:01 am »
Yep

Everton.

Taking us to 14. Next nearest club is 6
Meh

Online the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:20:27 am »
Quote from: Bread on September 12, 2023, 11:20:18 pm
Hard to judge Wolves at the moment. They looked more than decent on the opening day against a really poor United side, but have looked every bit the relegation fodder many predicted in the weeks since.

Hopefully Trent and/or Konate is/are fit to start this one. I assume otherwise that Gomez will start at RB and one of Quansah or Endo start the game at CB.
No they weren't.
They grilled Casemiero. United would've won comfortably had Casemiero been allowed to do what he does- break up and dictate play partly.

They played United into looking like that. We are a different animal, but we need to watch out.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:21:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:20:27 am
No they weren't.
They grilled Casemiero.

They played United into looking like that. We are a different animal, but we need to watch out.

Tierney on VAR. Oliver as ref.

We're fucked.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:58:14 am


Nothing to see here

It all evens out

Conspiracy bollox

etc... etc....
Online the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:24:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:21:04 am
Tierney on VAR. Oliver as ref.

We're fucked.
I really can't understand it Andy.
How many times has it been shown that Tierney has something against us and that he cannot possibly remain objective anymore when it comes to us... and yet he is allowed on the most influential part of the refereeing system- VAR.

Makes me sick. I guess we're just going to have to rely on ourselves.
Online the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:27:07 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:22:28 am
Nothing to see here

It all evens out

Conspiracy bollox

etc... etc....
The "discrepancy" is so large, it's not even a coincidence anymore and they aren't even trying to hide it.
Why? We've been the biggest threat to City/Newcastle!
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:29:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:26:46 am
Just last season we had some of our own in here claiming that was bollocks and that all sides play the same amount of early kick offs

That's because they are gullible idiots and believe the rubbish BT/Sky/Talksport etc... roll out.
Offline Draex

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
Endo goal today..
Online keyop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:41:30 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:24:00 am
I really can't understand it Andy.
How many times has it been shown that Tierney has something against us and that he cannot possibly remain objective anymore when it comes to us... and yet he is allowed on the most influential part of the refereeing system- VAR.

Makes me sick. I guess we're just going to have to rely on ourselves.
Unfortunately it looks that way, as any borderline decision will depend on who's officiating rather than any actual rules.

I don't go for the full on conspiracy theories (as in it's 'actually rigged'), but the tacit bias is clear as day wherever you look - from kick off times, to match officials, in-game decisions, and repeated inconsistent treatment compared to other teams. Fortunately Jurgen is clever enough to ensure this galvanises the team instead of demoralising it.

I'm convinced our upturn in form last season had as much to do with City being fully exposed as it was our tactical changes. It was a moment the team all realised all their efforts weren't for nothing and that we were cheated out of titles - we didn't lose them. Jurgen will turn adversity into strength just like he always does. Would be nice to see some Liverpool-supporting refs officiating more games to balance it up though...
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:44:35 am »
I work with a guy who I use a yardstick for general public opinion and, on me broaching the subject of fixtures, he launched into a tirade about how footballers used to play thousands of fixtures a week and oftentimes only with one working leg; footballers are 'princesses' who get paid a fortune and 'don't fly economy'; Klopp should 'just get on with it' etc. etc. You're not going to win with the majority of people, regardless of the facts.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:56:19 am »
Szobo with a free kick goal today.
Online End Product

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
Huge game today , early kick off ,seemingly incompetency squared in the officiating ranks.

Wolverhampton as a place is uninspired and weary of its own coil (both mortal and fanny).


Up the reds.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:04:11 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 09:57:09 am
Huge game today , early kick off ,seemingly incompetency squared in the officiating ranks.

Wolverhampton as a place is uninspired and weary of its own coil (both mortal and fanny).


Up the reds.



I used to work in Telford and I have to be honest, some of the best people I met were Wolves fans - all Sikhs I worked with and they loved a pint and going out for a curry.

Great bunch of lads and I have a soft spot for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

I've met Villa fans that were all bellends, Brum fans that were shithouses, Leicester fans that are all Tory, West Brom fans I didn't like very much - but not as bad as the others - but the Wolves fans seemed like really great people. Great club as well. One day hope to go to their ground :) Maybe when I retire and have time :)
Online So Howard Philips

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:14:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:15:30 am
Well, you've seen the actual facts. Liverpool have double the number of 12:30 kickoffs than any other club in the league since those times began.

We can add two as well for today and the Everton game.

So that's 14 and the next nearest is 6.

This isn't conjecture or fantasy or made up. It's actual facts. Why isn't the media reporting on this? Why isn't the media at least mentioning how unfair it is when they come up with match reports?

You fucking tell me mate. Why?

Its being discussed in detail this very moment on Sky Sport.

Mind you arent BT their rivals? :D
