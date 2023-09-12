I really can't understand it Andy.

How many times has it been shown that Tierney has something against us and that he cannot possibly remain objective anymore when it comes to us... and yet he is allowed on the most influential part of the refereeing system- VAR.



Makes me sick. I guess we're just going to have to rely on ourselves.



Unfortunately it looks that way, as any borderline decision will depend on who's officiating rather than any actual rules.I don't go for the full on conspiracy theories (as in it's 'actually rigged'), but the tacit bias is clear as day wherever you look - from kick off times, to match officials, in-game decisions, and repeated inconsistent treatment compared to other teams. Fortunately Jurgen is clever enough to ensure this galvanises the team instead of demoralising it.I'm convinced our upturn in form last season had as much to do with City being fully exposed as it was our tactical changes. It was a moment the team all realised all their efforts weren't for nothing and that we were cheated out of titles - we didn't lose them. Jurgen will turn adversity into strength just like he always does. Would be nice to see some Liverpool-supporting refs officiating more games to balance it up though...