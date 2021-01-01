« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm  (Read 10085 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 05:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
In the absence of van Djik and Trent, who will be captain?

Alisson or Robbo surely
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 05:23:02 pm »
Robbo took it against Villa, so Id assume that to be the case.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 05:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
In the absence of van Djik and Trent, who will be captain?

One of the longest serving players left - thats technically Gomez but actually doubt it would be him (or Matip). Probably Robertson - he captained a couple of times last season when Virgil went off injured; or Alisson or Salah.

My money would be on Robbo.
Offline TheMan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm »
What's the story with Thiago? Is he available?
Offline duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 05:37:41 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 05:35:05 pm
What's the story with Thiago? Is he available?
Doesnt sound like it. The report rocco posted said he was running but that was it
Offline reidy125

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 05:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
In the absence of van Djik and Trent, who will be captain?

Robbo
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm »
Anyone have a transcript of what Klopp said to the Burger?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:44:49 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC_Fury/status/1702648923846738070

Well said Jurgen. The English media, the fucking FA, The Premier League and fucking PGMOL can fucking go and fuck themselves.

Absolute fucking c*nts.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
Anyone have a transcript of what Klopp said to the Burger?

Better than the transcript, the club put every pre-game press conference on YouTube so you can see the words come out of Klopp's mouth. It's the final question and starts at 17.25.

https://www.youtube.com/live/7UzXREWslHc?si=oC-f91t1rsGCT5HL
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:23:00 pm
Better than the transcript, the club put every pre-game press conference on YouTube so you can see the words come out of Klopp's mouth. It's the final question and starts at 17.25.

https://www.youtube.com/live/7UzXREWslHc?si=oC-f91t1rsGCT5HL

Cheers mate for the timestamp.
Offline PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm »
Sat 12.30 is probably better for us for an away game in general. Home advantage is less. It's the number after players are flying back from South America that's an issue.
Man United probably have less than us recently because, you know, Thursday games 😀
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm
Sat 12.30 is probably better for us for an away game in general. Home advantage is less. It's the number after players are flying back from South America that's an issue.
Man United probably have less than us recently because, you know, Thursday games 😀
according to that chart we've been getting shafted for the past 8 years!
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 pm »
Thanks for the OP Nick :)

Like you say, 12:30 kick off after internationals with a bunch of South Americans coming back late and from fair old distances is not ideal but what can you do. Unless BT Sport move the match to a later time (yeah, that'd happen).
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm
Sat 12.30 is probably better for us for an away game in general. Home advantage is less. It's the number after players are flying back from South America that's an issue.
Man United probably have less than us recently because, you know, Thursday games 😀

Just looking at next week's games, Burnley vs Man Utd is 8.00pm on Saturday evening. Is that because Man Utd are playing in the Champions League on Wednesday?
Online Garlicbread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:50:27 pm »
All the South American players seems to have travelled with the team at least.
Offline Robinred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Id expect this lineup, given everything weve been privy to this last 24 hours:

              Ali
Gomez, Matip, Konate, Robbo
     Szob, Mac, Jones
      Mo, Gakpo, Jota.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
Good write up Nicky, nice self assist on Harvey.

Wolves have had  pretty shit results so far, despite the Latin American travels I Belize we should still be ok

Is Thiago not in contention ?
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Good write up Nicky, nice self assist on Harvey.

Wolves have had  pretty shit results so far, despite the Latin American travels I Belize we should still be ok

Is Thiago not in contention ?
nope.

I Belize that's the case anyhow  :)
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm
nope.

I Belize that's the case anyhow  :)
'
Hes still not fit??

I dont Bolivia
Offline Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm
Just looking at next week's games, Burnley vs Man Utd is 8.00pm on Saturday evening. Is that because Man Utd are playing in the Champions League on Wednesday?

Yeah no club can play 12.30 if play on wednesday night in CL.
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
'
Hes still not fit??

I dont Bolivia
you need to Peru-se the Injury Thread for confirmation.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm
Just looking at next week's games, Burnley vs Man Utd is 8.00pm on Saturday evening. Is that because Man Utd are playing in the Champions League on Wednesday?
That is madness, why are they crowbarring these fixtures in when Utd could've played Sat afternoon and we could've played on Sunday.

I look forward to the day the broadcasting bubble bursts.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm
you need to Peru-se the Injury Thread for confirmation.

well I usually get my news from Greneda reports (struggling now)
Offline DTRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 10:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 01:57:43 pm
12no. 12:30 kick offs is unbelievable when the next team has only played 6. Then we get that bent bastard Tierney thrown in to ref the game.

This! Anyone saying it's because we are in the Europa is wrong - the Tuesday night ECL teams in any given week could play a Sat 1230 KO
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm
well I usually get my news from Greneda reports (struggling now)
just Quito while you're ahead.
Offline Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm
Yeah no club can play 12.30 if play on wednesday night in CL.

Thanks. Remember the crap Klopp got for suggesting it a few years ago.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm
you need to Peru-se the Injury Thread for confirmation.

Theres a Guyana woman in there both saying the same thing.
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
3 points please. Happy Days.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm
nope.

I Belize that's the case anyhow  :)

We sent him to harden up with the SAS ?
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm
Theres a Guyana woman in there both saying the same thing.
so they won't be Havana argument?  good.
Online oojason

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm »
someone beat you to it, jason.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Thanks. Remember the crap Klopp got for suggesting it a few years ago.
It's because Kloppo highlighted the stupidity of it that the rule was brought in. As ever Klopp was shown to be correct and all clubs are now benefitting, despite most rival fans and single-brain-cell pundits slagging him off for it at the time.

Meanwhile, BT are trying to have their revenge by putting us at 12.30 as often as thay can after International Breaks instead.

Bunch of petty shites
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #193 on: Today at 02:26:46 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
Apologies if already posted...



^ https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1702614777137099236

Just last season we had some of our own in here claiming that was bollocks and that all sides play the same amount of early kick offs
