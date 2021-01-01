In the absence of van Djik and Trent, who will be captain?
Crosby Nick never fails.
What's the story with Thiago? Is he available?
https://twitter.com/LFC_Fury/status/1702648923846738070
Anyone have a transcript of what Klopp said to the Burger?
Better than the transcript, the club put every pre-game press conference on YouTube so you can see the words come out of Klopp's mouth. It's the final question and starts at 17.25.https://www.youtube.com/live/7UzXREWslHc?si=oC-f91t1rsGCT5HL
Sat 12.30 is probably better for us for an away game in general. Home advantage is less. It's the number after players are flying back from South America that's an issue.Man United probably have less than us recently because, you know, Thursday games 😀
Good write up Nicky, nice self assist on Harvey.Wolves have had pretty shit results so far, despite the Latin American travels I Belize we should still be okIs Thiago not in contention ?
nope.I Belize that's the case anyhow
Just looking at next week's games, Burnley vs Man Utd is 8.00pm on Saturday evening. Is that because Man Utd are playing in the Champions League on Wednesday?
'Hes still not fit??I dont Bolivia
you need to Peru-se the Injury Thread for confirmation.
12no. 12:30 kick offs is unbelievable when the next team has only played 6. Then we get that bent bastard Tierney thrown in to ref the game.
well I usually get my news from Greneda reports (struggling now)
Yeah no club can play 12.30 if play on wednesday night in CL.
Theres a Guyana woman in there both saying the same thing.
