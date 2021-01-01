Even with the injuries we have, even with the early away kick-off, even with the South American players not getting back till late, we should still be running all over Wolves. We have way more firepower.



Yeah, anything less than three points would be disappointing given our good start, most games in the Premier League will be tricky but if the aim is to be anywhere near the top position this season you have to win these games. The 3-0 defeat there last season has to be put right and I don't really care how we do it so long as we do. A good performance doesn't even matter so long as we score one goal more than they do, post international break early kick off has all those hallmarks of being a nervy game low on real quality. The following few (LASK/West Ham/Leicester) are all the same, just win them by any means and hopefully we end strongly before the October internationals where we have a few tough games just before hand. From then on hopefully the momentum continues and it all just clicks and we look good doing it.Across the pitch Wolves lack the quality that saw them get a couple of good league finishes a few years ago. Nuno was a good manager for them and they had a good striker in Jimenez, Jota chipped in with goals, Traore was often hard to play against too. Moutinho/Neves were good quality for them too plus leadership with Coady etc. Now pretty much all of that has been taken away, their attack is quite blunt and I'm not sure if they're solid at the spine of defence and in midfield. Even their win against Everton they played quite poorly and Palace who are often blunt themselves put three past them. If we turn up and want it we should get the job done.