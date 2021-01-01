Cheers for the OP Nick - enjoyed that.



I think we'll be fine against these. Our defensive situation isn't ideal, but we now have a midfield that's tough to get through, which is a massive difference. When one part of the team is struggling for injuries or form then the rest step can up to help, and I think we have the players to do that now after last season's combination of tired legs, injuries, and drop-offs in form all over the pitch. I also think they're missing Neves and his leadership, as he often dragged them through games to scrape a result or bag a crucial goal, but he's somewhere in the desert bathing in money.



There's something about this season already that just feels different - its not just the new signings, but its also some of the old guard moving on, new captain, and a feeling that Jurgen and the team are rejuvenated again.



I think Gomez and Matip will be fine as a pairing if needed, and we have more than enough in midfield and attack to do some damage. Get a win, go top of the league, and stay there for another 33 games. Simple.