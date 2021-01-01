« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm  (Read 6717 times)

Offline TAA66

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 10:05:21 am
Such a cliche but first goal feels big. They have some useful players but not a big goal threat. But if they get in front first half it could become a frustrating game for us. If we score early again, then youd hope we can manage the game well.

Is Klopps press conference today or tomorrow? Guess well only know about Konate (and Trent) then. Sounds like since I wrote this that Darwin might have picked up a muscle strain of sorts so guessing it will be a Jota, Gakpo, Salah front three. Just a question of can we have him on the bench or not. Take no chances I guess.

Press conference is lunchtime tomorrow
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 12:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:02:38 am
There was no England U21 game was there? Wonder if both Curtis and Harvey could start? Had I itally thought it might be one or the other but both should be fresh.

I think quite a few players have been done with international duty for a few days. Holland for example played on Sunday. England U21s on Monday. Jones doesn't qualify for the U21s anymore. It's mainly our 4 south Americans who probably haven't even got back to England yet.
Offline n00bert

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:48:15 pm »
Keep it tight, no conceding stupid early goals.

Reckon Nunez if fit should start. Midfield dominance is key, just build and strangle the life out of the game. Think the last couple of times Salah struggled out against their full back so Ive got this thing in my head that they defend the flanks well and attack well down that side.

Feel like they lack goal threat and weve got plenty.

Think if we get through the first 15 without conceding well do this one quite comfortably by two or three.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:49:44 pm »
Expecting something like -

Alisson

Robertson
Matip
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

Hopefully Nunez, Mac Allister and Diaz are back and fit enough to make the bench, possibly Trent.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:49:44 pm
Expecting something like -

Alisson

Robertson
Matip
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

Hopefully Nunez, Mac Allister and Diaz are back and fit enough to make the bench, possibly Trent.

I think Jones will start instead of Gravenberch and Mac Allister instead of Endo. The rest of the lineup looks good to me.
Offline Jookie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 02:54:36 pm
I think Jones will start instead of Gravenberch and Mac Allister instead of Endo. The rest of the lineup looks good to me.

Did MacAllister, Diaz and Nunez play Tuesday evening (South American time)?

If so they should have >72 hours between their national team games and Wolves away. General rule of thumb is that 72 hours recovery time is minimum between games. Obviously rule of thumb may change with long haul travel and playing at altitude. Thats the unknown bit that makes it hard to judge if our South Americans may start or not on Saturday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:21:04 pm »
I definitely think Jones will play, possibly Elliott too as theyve not had a game
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 02:54:36 pm
I think Jones will start instead of Gravenberch and Mac Allister instead of Endo. The rest of the lineup looks good to me.

me too.
I guess if Grav's been ripping it up in training and has met the fitness standards, he could start ... but Klopp likely will bring him off the bench I think.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:41:31 pm »
If Trent isn't available and we just play with a flat back four as we've done previously, and we batter Wolves... do we keep it, or revert back to the inverted fullback when Trent is back?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:47:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:41:31 pm
If Trent isn't available and we just play with a flat back four as we've done previously, and we batter Wolves... do we keep it, or revert back to the inverted fullback when Trent is back?

I'm not sure one game in isolation should have any bearing in how we line up post Wolves, we could batter Wolves with Trent playing his inverted role.
Offline Jookie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:21:04 pm
I definitely think Jones will play, possibly Elliott too as theyve not had a game

I think Elliott played for England under 21s.

Agree though that players who were at Kirkby for the international break and/or had limited travel or game time should be in line for the Wolves game.
Online Caston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm »
Win this and go top  ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm
I think Elliott played for England under 21s.

Ah, hadnt realised Elliott had played 👍
Offline Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:27:16 pm »
More than ready for some football.
Online rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:21:04 pm
I definitely think Jones will play, possibly Elliott too as theyve not had a game

Cant see both starting
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:02:00 pm »
Thanks for the OP Nick. One thing that we do need to mention is that the "threat" of Salah leaving this summer has gone (I think) which is great.

Hard to predict the lineup as you said as it depends on who is travelling home later and who picked up knocks.

That Assistant VAR quartet looks tasty : Mick Hucknall, Tony Bellew, Curly Watts, Noddy Holder. I'm a bit concerned at that Holder guy as he's from Walsall which is next door to Wolverhampton........I'd send in a stiff letter about him being involved.

No matter who we start and bring on, we should have more than enough for these. We have been playing well and even if we had a completely fit squad, it would be hard to pick all of the starting 11; we have so many good players who want and need to prove themselves.

I'd stick Nunez up front and let him do his stuff.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm »
Great OP Nick.

Its been a weird cruelty having to endure no Liverpool after the high of thumping Villa so comprehensively. Looking forward to this one.

Offline God's Left Peg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:49:44 pm
Expecting something like -

Alisson

Robertson
Matip
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

Hopefully Nunez, Mac Allister and Diaz are back and fit enough to make the bench, possibly Trent.

Jones or Elliott in that midfield and I think you've nailed it.
Offline NewfoundRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm »
Thanks Nick, particularly enjoyed the assistant VAR.
Offline blackskull_red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:32:26 am »
Does anyone anyone know if Wolves are having the same issue as us? As in South Americans getting back late and very unlikely to start? Not sure if they have many or any South American players?
Offline RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:08:35 am »
Quote from: blackskull_red on Today at 07:32:26 am
Does anyone anyone know if Wolves are having the same issue as us? As in South Americans getting back late and very unlikely to start? Not sure if they have many or any South American players?
Cunha maybe the only guy with it.
City, Alvarez
Brighton, Estupinan
United, Casemiro
Spurs Romero
All those are 3 pm kickoffs too. Sunday teams should be good.
Argentina more the issue they played at La Paz. Ecuador and Uruguay it playing at Quito, Granted it is the home ground for Ecuador.
Pretty sure all South American players coming back for PL and other Europe league get back into training Thursday.
Offline No666

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:17:31 am »
Quote from: blackskull_red on Today at 07:32:26 am
Does anyone anyone know if Wolves are having the same issue as us? As in South Americans getting back late and very unlikely to start? Not sure if they have many or any South American players?
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gallery/cunha-neto-lemina-13-wolves-27658985
Online naka

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:20:54 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:49:44 pm
Expecting something like -

Alisson

Robertson
Matip
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

Hopefully Nunez, Mac Allister and Diaz are back and fit enough to make the bench, possibly Trent.
Jones to start as he knows the system
Is Trent definitely out ?
Offline kloppismydad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:39:34 am »
Damn, I totally forgot we have Grevenberch as well. ;D

What a fucking midfield we have now! Baj and Thiago to be added as well.

C'mon Reds! Time to go top of the table.
Online keyop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:56:30 am »
Cheers for the OP Nick - enjoyed that.

I think we'll be fine against these. Our defensive situation isn't ideal, but we now have a midfield that's tough to get through, which is a massive difference. When one part of the team is struggling for injuries or form then the rest step can up to help, and I think we have the players to do that now after last season's combination of tired legs, injuries, and drop-offs in form all over the pitch. I also think they're missing Neves and his leadership, as he often dragged them through games to scrape a result or bag a crucial goal, but he's somewhere in the desert bathing in money.

There's something about this season already that just feels different - its not just the new signings, but its also some of the old guard moving on, new captain, and a feeling that Jurgen and the team are rejuvenated again.

I think Gomez and Matip will be fine as a pairing if needed, and we have more than enough in midfield and attack to do some damage. Get a win, go top of the league, and stay there for another 33 games. Simple.
Online Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:32:21 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:49:44 pm
Expecting something like -

Alisson

Robertson
Matip
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

Hopefully Nunez, Mac Allister and Diaz are back and fit enough to make the bench, possibly Trent.

The idea that Grav would start ahead of Jones right now is super odd.
Offline Zlen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:37:32 am »
This will be a slog beyond all slogs. I absolutely hate this kickoff time, we seldom play well in this scenario, especially when it's away. Not sure why it's seemingly always Liverpool that get this shitty kickoff time after internationals, oh, I do actually. Because it's Liverpool. We really need a win here before we go to West Ham and Spurs.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:39:35 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:37:32 am
This will be a slog beyond all slogs. I absolutely hate this kickoff time, we seldom play well in this scenario, especially when it's away. Not sure why it's seemingly always Liverpool that get this shitty kickoff time after internationals, oh, I do actually. Because it's Liverpool. We really need a win here before we go to West Ham and Spurs.

Its not that long ago wed were smashing the likes of Watford and Bournemouth in the early Saturday kick off. Last seasons record away from home to the poorer sides was dreadful, regardless of kick off time. We need to be careful not to make that a thing. A professional win tomorrow goes a long way to ending that conversation.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:39:35 am
Its not that long ago wed were smashing the likes of Watford and Bournemouth in the early Saturday kick off. Last seasons record away from home to the poorer sides was dreadful, regardless of kick off time. We need to be careful not to make that a thing. A professional win tomorrow goes a long way to ending that conversation.

Yes! Plenty of comfortable early kick off away wins in recent years. Palace 7-0, Watford 5-0 and Brighton 2-0 spring to mind from 20/21 and 21/22.
Offline Zlen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:39:35 am
Its not that long ago wed were smashing the likes of Watford and Bournemouth in the early Saturday kick off. Last seasons record away from home to the poorer sides was dreadful, regardless of kick off time. We need to be careful not to make that a thing. A professional win tomorrow goes a long way to ending that conversation.

Here's hoping that's what we get.
Let's build new narratives I suppose.

Good news is, Wolves are leaky as anyone.
No matter who we play upfront, they will get chances.
Online Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:17:21 am
Here's hoping that's what we get.
Let's build new narratives I suppose.

Good news is, Wolves are leaky as anyone.
No matter who we play upfront, they will get chances.

I genuinely don't know where you've got that narrative. I'm both chilled about the KO time, don't see why it'll need to be a slog and don't think it's ay real problem that we've got an early KO or that anyone is trying to screw us over with it. We're on TV a lot and so we have to play either 12.30, 5.30 or Sunday (and we're playing in Europe this week so we don't necessarily want to be playing Sunday - not least cause we'll be playing on Sunday a lot anyway).
Offline Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:38:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:32:33 am
I genuinely don't know where you've got that narrative. I'm both chilled about the KO time, don't see why it'll need to be a slog and don't think it's ay real problem that we've got an early KO or that anyone is trying to screw us over with it. We're on TV a lot and so we have to play either 12.30, 5.30 or Sunday (and we're playing in Europe this week so we don't necessarily want to be playing Sunday - not least cause we'll be playing on Sunday a lot anyway).

Tell that to Klopp he wont agree with you !
Online Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:38:05 am
Tell that to Klopp he wont agree with you !

Which part? Would he prefer to be playing Sunday this week? Fair enough. He has to worry about these things. As a fan I can just be confident that we're far too good for Wolves and should be fine whenever we have to play them.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
Even with the injuries we have, even with the early away kick-off, even with the South American players not getting back till late, we should still be running all over Wolves.  We have way more firepower.
Offline Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:39:52 am
Which part? Would he prefer to be playing Sunday this week? Fair enough. He has to worry about these things. As a fan I can just be confident that we're far too good for Wolves and should be fine whenever we have to play them.

12.30 isnt a problem in normal curcumstances but its the recovery time that is as always the issue.

Nobody should play this time slot after international break.

On paper we are better than Wolves but its not played on paper.

We dont know who is fit yet either and add in Tierney and this game certainly isnt nailed on.
Online Eeyore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #115 on: Today at 11:07:32 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:32:33 am
I genuinely don't know where you've got that narrative. I'm both chilled about the KO time, don't see why it'll need to be a slog and don't think it's ay real problem that we've got an early KO or that anyone is trying to screw us over with it. We're on TV a lot and so we have to play either 12.30, 5.30 or Sunday (and we're playing in Europe this week so we don't necessarily want to be playing Sunday - not least cause we'll be playing on Sunday a lot anyway).

Since 12.30 kick-offs began in 2016 we have been scheduled to play the early kick-off game 36 times. That is the most of any team.
Online BigCDump

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #116 on: Today at 11:08:17 am »
Anyone know how many Wolves first teamers were on international duty, even if they didn't get on the pitch?
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #117 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:07:32 am
Since 12.30 kick-offs began in 2016 we have been scheduled to play the early kick-off game 36 times. That is the most of any team.

What are the stats for the other teams, out of curiosity?
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #118 on: Today at 11:22:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:40:22 am
Even with the injuries we have, even with the early away kick-off, even with the South American players not getting back till late, we should still be running all over Wolves.  We have way more firepower.

Wolves havent had much success but they have played pretty well to be fair. ONeill of course managed a victory over us against Bournemouth. Add to that the time after internationals and the possibility we may have Quansah in the back four, we just have to be careful.
