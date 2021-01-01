« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm  (Read 3900 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm »
Great OP Nick, thanks.

I noticed were Sat 12:30 after the next break as well.

Anyways, difficult to guess a line up, as how they return from international duty will clearly have a big bearing.

Im hoping the re-energised midfield could make a real difference in these types of games. Both teams will perhaps be fielding some who are a little jaded, so having a higher energy midfield could prove vital.

Be lovely to grab an early goal, settle the nerves and further hint that we may just be seeing the beginnings of something special.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:41:56 pm »
any update on Ibou?  I don't think he's been seen in training yet?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm »
Oliver and Tierney

Fuck me. Getting openly trolled by PGMOL now - cheeky fuckers.

Expect at least one sending off, at least one disallowed goal and at least one fucking joke of a VAR decision.

And that's being hopelessly optomistic. Been right in every other game. We've been fucked throughout. Can't see that ending any time soon.
Meh

Offline No666

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:41:56 pm
any update on Ibou?  I don't think he's been seen in training yet?
I haven't seen anyone in training - are there reports/photos floating about somewhere?
Offline SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
I haven't seen anyone in training - are there reports/photos floating about somewhere?
not that I know - my Q probably doesn't make sense when it's been an International break, but you never know.
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm »
No club should play 1230 games straight after international breaks. It should be 3pm as a rule. It's just a joke!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm
No club should play 1230 games straight after international breaks. It should be 3pm as a rule. It's just a joke!
We do seem to get rather a lot; did I hear that we're Sat 12.30 after the next international break as well? Surely no one club should have more than one of those per season if they really must have them? Two in a row looks like deliberate enemy action...

In unrelated news Howard Webb was seen leaving the fixture's committee meeting with a smirk on his face

EDIT: yes, as per duvva's post

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm
I noticed were Sat 12:30 after the next break as well.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:10:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm
I noticed were Sat 12:30 after the next break as well.
Surely they should spread the early kickoffs around after international breaks. Pisstake if this is true.
Offline sheepfest

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:10:10 pm
Surely they should spread the early kickoffs around after international breaks. Pisstake if this is true.
Derby day as well for that early kickoff.
Online Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm
No club should play 1230 games straight after international breaks. It should be 3pm as a rule. It's just a joke!

Agreed if they really needed to play Saturday night.

Two breaks on the trot we get the 12.30 slot something stinks.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:41:56 pm
any update on Ibou?  I don't think he's been seen in training yet?

Some lad on Twitter said he took a selfie with him today and Ibou confirms he's ready for Saturday:

https://twitter.com/alexgildeatrott/status/1702005167581807062
Online Chris~

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
Agreed if they really needed to play Saturday night.

Two breaks on the trot we get the 12.30 slot something stinks.
Tnt want viewership and we're going to be on Sundays a fair bit this year so less chances to use us as the season goes on.
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:53:43 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm
Derby day as well for that early kickoff.

That's not unusual. Usually the Met wants to keep drinking to a minimum before the Derby.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:53:43 pm
That's not unusual. Usually the Met wants to keep drinking to a minimum before the Derby.
True, we do have a lot of fans in London ;)
Offline RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:00:27 pm
Tnt want viewership and we're going to be on Sundays a fair bit this year so less chances to use us as the season goes on.
^^^^ this seems to be why more then any other reason
Online Legs

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:00:27 pm
Tnt want viewership and we're going to be on Sundays a fair bit this year so less chances to use us as the season goes on.

Can still have viewers just kick off later in the evening/night.

This isnt just us nobody should be playing at 12.30 after internationals its always been my view.

TNT can move the 5.30 National League game to 12.30pm and play PL game at 5.30pm job done.
Offline Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
Agreed if they really needed to play Saturday night.

Two breaks on the trot we get the 12.30 slot something stinks.

They screw us on that as Klopp had the gall to complain about us getting that slot after Wednesday night games. Then Des Kelly played the big hero.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 pm »
Would take any win. Playing at 12:30 means that we'll probably have to rest some players like Darwin and Mac. The timing is not ideal. Let's secure the 3 points then relax and watch our rivals flounder.
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm »
I'd be shocked if we don't have to leave at least 3 or 4 players on the bench, because of Internationals.

Would be surprised if Nunez and Diaz start especially, after 2 games and all that travel.
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
And that's being hopelessly optomistic. Been right in every other game. We've been fucked throughout. Can't see that ending any time soon.
you weren't right in the most recent game mate
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
Says something when you see Tiernys name and think what has he in store for us this week. I just hope we dont give them any excuses. Come on red men.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm
3 losses 3 draws.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool
Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool

Fucking hell i had wiped a couple of those results/games from my mind. 
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
Agreed if they really needed to play Saturday night.

Two breaks on the trot we get the 12.30 slot something stinks.
When you think about, it there are a few midweek fixtures during the season, so there are perhaps 30 of these 12:30pm Saturday windows during a season, maybe less? So, assuming it is 30; this means they'll feature 60 teams. If the EPL was being fair, each team would have 3, or between 2 and 4 more realistically. They would also have a spread of home and away. So, why the fuck did we have SIX of these windows last season, FIVE of which were away? We'll have two within the first quarter of the season this year too. It is bollocks.
Offline kavah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm
Some lad on Twitter said he took a selfie with him today and Ibou confirms he's ready for Saturday:

https://twitter.com/alexgildeatrott/status/1702005167581807062


Great stuff  :D
Offline shank94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm »
Szobo scores if we play Gomez at RB and shift back to a fixed 4-3-3. Salah on the numbers as well imo
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:27:03 am »
Darwin has "muscle issues" after his match per Bielsa for Uruguay. Taken off after 45 min.
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:35:02 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:27:03 am
Darwin has "muscle issues" after his match per Bielsa for Uruguay. Taken off after 45 min.

Let's hope this is just minor, we don't want to lose him at a time when he's starting to hit form.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:50:33 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Nick, I was thinking a winner off the bench too but odds have got longer seeing Nunez may have a muscle injury, bad news if true. Jota will fancy this against his old team though.
As above, we need to get past this 12:30 malaise so a win here will show we are made of sterner stuff, despite all the obstacles they throw at us. Win by two clear I reckon.
Online Chris~

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:51:36 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm
Can still have viewers just kick off later in the evening/night.

This isnt just us nobody should be playing at 12.30 after internationals its always been my view.

TNT can move the 5.30 National League game to 12.30pm and play PL game at 5.30pm job done.
Agree, but it's the clubs/PL who can change that in TV negotiations like they have done for the post Wednesday Europe to 1230 kick off stuff
Offline Raid

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:08:47 am »
Hate this kick off straight after internationals, our record is dire in it.

Give me a 1-0 win and move on to LASK.
Offline Qston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
I am very confident about this one. I know Wolves can play some decent footy but overall they are bang average. I understand that the international break hasn`t really helped us, but I still think we will win comfortably.

It will be interesting to see who starts up front. I suspect Gakpo will start and perhaps also Jota. The rest of the team pretty much picks itself barring injuries

I am going 3 -0 to us.
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:36:33 am »
Early win puts the pressure on other teams.
And I for one welcome us being back in action!
Offline xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
nice write up nick!

hoping tierney get lynched before the game by some deranged newcastle fan and wont make it safely to our game  :P

would love to see the headlines on how to spin it into a oil love fest for that one.

trent starts if fit and our defence chooses itself.

hoping at least darwin of our south american contingent starts and gets replaced after a hattrick of goals and assists

is it too early for baj or thiago to start? and hoping to see a glimpse of Gravenberg in the game for some fresh legs.

if we get an early goal, guess the game will play out like the villa one. Our midfield is more adept to keep ball now and wolves doesn't press that high compared to unai's villa.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:05:21 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:15:09 am
I am very confident about this one. I know Wolves can play some decent footy but overall they are bang average. I understand that the international break hasn`t really helped us, but I still think we will win comfortably.

It will be interesting to see who starts up front. I suspect Gakpo will start and perhaps also Jota. The rest of the team pretty much picks itself barring injuries

I am going 3 -0 to us.

Such a cliche but first goal feels big. They have some useful players but not a big goal threat. But if they get in front first half it could become a frustrating game for us. If we score early again, then youd hope we can manage the game well.

Is Klopps press conference today or tomorrow? Guess well only know about Konate (and Trent) then. Sounds like since I wrote this that Darwin might have picked up a muscle strain of sorts so guessing it will be a Jota, Gakpo, Salah front three. Just a question of can we have him on the bench or not. Take no chances I guess.
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:33:06 am »
Hope this isn't the beginnings of the stop start muscle issues and niggles Nunez had last season
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:55:10 am »
Hopefully we get this won and go top of the league briefly or maybe we will outright with City at West Ham.
Offline Qston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:58:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:05:21 am
Such a cliche but first goal feels big. They have some useful players but not a big goal threat. But if they get in front first half it could become a frustrating game for us. If we score early again, then youd hope we can manage the game well.

Is Klopps press conference today or tomorrow? Guess well only know about Konate (and Trent) then. Sounds like since I wrote this that Darwin might have picked up a muscle strain of sorts so guessing it will be a Jota, Gakpo, Salah front three. Just a question of can we have him on the bench or not. Take no chances I guess.

Hadn`t heard about Nunez. I am not sure he would have been pencilled in to start anyway. I think your guess is right on the front 3 - but the boss does tend to surprise us !
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:00:13 am »
12.30pm kick off is not helpful. We should make as much use as possible of the players who have been in training this week rather than playing international friendlies and flying around the world.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:02:38 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:00:13 am
12.30pm kick off is not helpful. We should make as much use as possible of the players who have been in training this week rather than playing international friendlies and flying around the world.

There was no England U21 game was there? Wonder if both Curtis and Harvey could start? Had I itally thought it might be one or the other but both should be fresh.
