« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm  (Read 2332 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
Great OP Nick, thanks.

I noticed were Sat 12:30 after the next break as well.

Anyways, difficult to guess a line up, as how they return from international duty will clearly have a big bearing.

Im hoping the re-energised midfield could make a real difference in these types of games. Both teams will perhaps be fielding some who are a little jaded, so having a higher energy midfield could prove vital.

Be lovely to grab an early goal, settle the nerves and further hint that we may just be seeing the beginnings of something special.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:41:56 pm »
any update on Ibou?  I don't think he's been seen in training yet?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,524
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Oliver and Tierney

Fuck me. Getting openly trolled by PGMOL now - cheeky fuckers.

Expect at least one sending off, at least one disallowed goal and at least one fucking joke of a VAR decision.

And that's being hopelessly optomistic. Been right in every other game. We've been fucked throughout. Can't see that ending any time soon.
Logged
Meh

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,404
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:56 pm
any update on Ibou?  I don't think he's been seen in training yet?
I haven't seen anyone in training - are there reports/photos floating about somewhere?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:29:50 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:27:50 pm
I haven't seen anyone in training - are there reports/photos floating about somewhere?
not that I know - my Q probably doesn't make sense when it's been an International break, but you never know.
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm »
No club should play 1230 games straight after international breaks. It should be 3pm as a rule. It's just a joke!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,613
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 06:40:37 pm
No club should play 1230 games straight after international breaks. It should be 3pm as a rule. It's just a joke!
We do seem to get rather a lot; did I hear that we're Sat 12.30 after the next international break as well? Surely no one club should have more than one of those per season if they really must have them? Two in a row looks like deliberate enemy action...

In unrelated news Howard Webb was seen leaving the fixture's committee meeting with a smirk on his face

EDIT: yes, as per duvva's post

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:01:13 pm
I noticed were Sat 12:30 after the next break as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:27 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:10:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:01:13 pm
I noticed were Sat 12:30 after the next break as well.
Surely they should spread the early kickoffs around after international breaks. Pisstake if this is true.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 07:10:10 pm
Surely they should spread the early kickoffs around after international breaks. Pisstake if this is true.
Derby day as well for that early kickoff.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 06:40:37 pm
No club should play 1230 games straight after international breaks. It should be 3pm as a rule. It's just a joke!

Agreed if they really needed to play Saturday night.

Two breaks on the trot we get the 12.30 slot something stinks.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:47:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:41:56 pm
any update on Ibou?  I don't think he's been seen in training yet?

Some lad on Twitter said he took a selfie with him today and Ibou confirms he's ready for Saturday:

https://twitter.com/alexgildeatrott/status/1702005167581807062
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 