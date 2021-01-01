« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Mick Hucknall, Tony Bellew, Curly Watts, Noddy Holder

LIVERPOOL
I write this as the South American World Cup Qualifiers kick off, the sign in this modern age that the end of the International Break is nigh, and the real football can begin again. The Reds can be more than satisfied with their start to the season, 10 points from a possible 12 from an opening quartet of fixtures leaves us 3rd in the table. Only goal difference has us behind a rejuvenated Spurs. Only [redacted] leaves us 2 points behind plucky early season pace setters Manchester City (itll never last).

Whereas international breaks last season felt like they gave us respite, this season theres a frustration that it could break up early season momentum. Our awesome foursome of South Americans will arrive back at some point late on Thursday. Not ideal with an early kick off away from home on Saturday to come.

As a result, will we see some changes in the front three? Diaz and Nunez have started the season well, but while theyve crossed the Atlantic, both Jota and Gakpo have been scoring goals for their countries much closer to home. Mo will surely start, the rest is more likely to come down to fitness and fatigue rather than anything too tactical. Frankly whoever starts, we should be able to put out an inform and hungry front three.

The promising signs for this season is that whoever plays behind them, should be able to give them a platform to work their magic. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have slotted in superbly, and look like theyve been here for years already. Endo has shown signs of adding some solidity if needed, and might relish an opportunity to play a match with ten team mates around him. Will we see new signing Ryan Gravenberch? Possibly, but probably not from the start, although his pulling out of the Netherlands U21 squad is a promising sign that hes fully committed to getting to grips to life in a Klopp midfield sooner rather than later. The young and hungry trio of Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic are itching for opportunities and who knows, we may even have the old grand master Thiago available for this one. Given our much publicised woes in midfield last season, thats an embarrassment of riches to choose from.

The defence is this seasons area of concern, not helped by Van Dijks additional suspension (watch this weekends games for similar signs of dissent going unpunished) plus injury scares to Konate and Trent. Without wanting to strike some panic, last seasons 0-3 defeat at Molyneux came with a centre back pairing of *drum roll* Matip and Gomez. Fear not, if the injuries dont clear up we might need Joe at right back and might see young Quansah play at centre back.

Behind them all well surely see all round 11th best keeper in the world, and male model Alisson Becker. He might be tired from his flight home, but he will surely play.

Predicted Line Up:
Alisson

Alexander-Arnold.    Matip.   Gomez.   Robertson

Endo

Szoboszlai.   Jones

Salah.   Nunez.   Jota



WOLVES
Odd side. Their days of a side who could consistently trouble the top 6 under Nuno seem to have gone. They struggle for goals. However they do have a number of good ball carriers that can cause problems if were not switched on. Theyve started this season in mixed form, beating relegation favourites Everton but losing to Man United, Brighton and Crystal Palace. Theyve had moments in those defeats that suggest they wont lie down. And in Craig Dawson they have the sort of needly fucker who always seem to score against us. Like a mid 90s Leicester centre back.

Regularly Liverpool tipped Matheus Nunes has departed for the dull lights and bad traffic of East Manchester. Raul Jiminez and Adana Traore left for Fulham in a two-for-one deal and star midfielder Ruben Neves opted for early retirement. They do have a smattering of talented players though who will keep us on our toes, particularly Pedro Neto and Cunna.

Predicted Line Up:
Sa

Semedo.   Dawson.  Kilman.    Ait-Nouri

Sarabia.   Joao Gomes.  Lemina.   Neto

Cunha.   Fabio Silva


SUMMARY
The early kick off, injury doubts and late arrivals back from South America all make this a bit tighter to predict than might otherwise be the case. We seem to have our mojo back but this will be a real test of what we can expect this season. A win here puts us top of the table, for a couple of hours at least, and tells us we mean business. Dropped points will have us looking back at the pack around us.

We won here in the Cup last season thanks to a Harvey Goalbanger, but the 0-3 defeat in February was the lowest point in a season that had its fair share of them. A real low point that saw us 2 down inside 12 minutes and a midfield that was walked through time and again, despite us having ditched Fabinho and Henderson. It looks like weve rectified some of those issues but well need to work hard to prove it.

Prediction - a hard fought 2-1. With a match winning intervention off the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Cheers Nick. Good stuff.
Tierney on VAR eh. It's mad that he has a clear issue with us and gets to show it time and time again. You just know there will be a contentious call in the game.
Wolves are an odd side indeed. It feels like every game they are involved in is a low scoring affair and a bit dull. Hope Nunez comes back all good, nothing is dull when he's about.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Nice write up mate.
Be nice to see more of Nunez, another fixture where he could show more of the explosive stuff we have seen so far, maybe its because he is so entertaining or I want him to get some consistency under his belt, he has started well and if gets going fully with game time it will be a sight to behold. Given that wolves are going to sit in maybe its wise to play Gakpo which will also be interesting to to see if Klopp has a preferred CF depending on how our opposition plays.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Cheers Nick. Good stuff.
Tierney on VAR eh. It's mad that he has a clear issue with us and gets to show it time and time again. You just know there will be a contentious call in the game.
Wolves are an odd side indeed. It feels like every game they are involved in is a low scoring affair and a bit dull. Hope Nunez comes back all good, nothing is dull when he's about.


Its absolutely mad that a game between Wolves and Roy Hodgsons Crystal Palace finished 3-2 the other week! I wonder what the odds on that were!

As for who starts up top. I did imply that maybe our South Americans will start in the bench but when I came to guess our line up, I couldnt leave Darwin out. Well see. If its Jota, Gakpo and Mini think Id still be happy and imagine being able to bring Nunez and Diaz on for 20 or 30 minutes if needed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Hard to judge Wolves at the moment. They looked more than decent on the opening day against a really poor United side, but have looked every bit the relegation fodder many predicted in the weeks since.

Hopefully Trent and/or Konate is/are fit to start this one. I assume otherwise that Gomez will start at RB and one of Quansah or Endo start the game at CB.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Nice one Nick, Darwin off at half time so he gets a rest, although it's 9,000 ft above sea level there - no wonder Caicedo has a good engine  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
I think Ali and Darwin will be on the bench and not start due to their travels.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
I think Ali and Darwin will be on the bench and not start due to their travels.
Next to no chance Allison doesn't start. He's arguably our most world class player by position, and the idea of us watching a well rested Allison sit on the bench instead of leading the defence is next to nil (particularly if there's any hint of there being a non-regular choice in the back four)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Next to no chance Allison doesn't start. He's arguably our most world class player by position, and the idea of us watching a well rested Allison sit on the bench instead of leading the defence is next to nil (particularly if there's any hint of there being a non-regular choice in the back four)

Maybe the Ali was of the Mac Allister ilk.  ::)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Excited OP Crosby Nick
Excited for the game.
Mac Allister I dont expect start playing at La Paz, Darwin probably the same with Quito but less playing time. Diaz possible with the travel.
I expect Alisson to start.
got the depth to to still win the game. Hopefully trent available
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Thank you for the OP!

I've seen Wolves once this season for 90 mins, everything they built on that was purely on winning individual duels and driving through midfield space. Keep the midfield narrow and I don't see how they'll break us.

Trent and Konate missing this? I would gladly go for Endo at RB for this one if necessary with Gravenberch at 6.

They won't go back 4, I think everyone knows we can easily destroy two blocks of 4.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Also fck the NT break
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Assistant VAR: Mick Hucknall, Tony Bellew, Curly Watts, Noddy Holder
;D
Classic
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Cheers Nick, Ive been waiting patiently for the thread since the end of the last match.

I hate this international break so early in the season - especially when weve got off to a good start, and with new first choice players to bed into the team. Anuway, it seems that all our lads have been playing well for their national teams.

Not worried who starts as long as they all return uninjured, but I would love to see Thiago, Doak, and Bacjetic get some minutes. I dont think well see a 90min performance but well have more than enough to turn them over.

3-0 to the reds
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Tierney again! They're just taking the piss now. A Newcastle fan as ref as well.

You'd hope we pick up where we left off but a combination of international break and that problematic early Saturday game means just get the job done.

Wolves are shite but can cause us problems like United if we aren't at it.

Personnel wise potentially without Trent, Virg and Konate at the back, can't see Mac starting and Nunez off early last night. Could have done with a home game really but a good mental.test as last season we would not win this match.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Until reading this thread Id kind of forgotten our first choice starting backline was decimated by injury and suspension currently. Hopefully more of the same from the last two matches with Gomez and Matip which leaves Trents hamstring as the big question mark as to who replaces him in the side if hes not ready to go.

Hard to see anyone other than Ali starting this one from the South American contingent, maybe Mac Allister at a stretch with a view to bringing him off early in the second half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Im not convinced Trent is really injured so on balance Id expect to see him playing. A hamstring injury that keeps you out for 2 weeks, is that even a thing?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Mick Hucknall, Tony Bellew, Curly Watts, Noddy Holder[/b]

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aDD731taKu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aDD731taKu8</a>
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Got a feeling the entire write up started off with that Harvey Goalbanger pun and worked from there :D

Ill be surprised if any of the South Americans (bar Alisson) start, its not like the likes of Jota and Gakpo are coming in out of form either. Midfields maybe the one Im struggling with leaving Mac out, but the numbers are there to do it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Good preview. On the lineup, I'd prefer to see Elliott over Endo with Jones as the 6. The two young'uns, along with Szobo, should give us the same flexibility as v Villa and I'm not sure whether Endo is up to the task just yet based on his cameos. Would sooner introduce him via the Europa.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Also fck the NT break
In general yes but for once it did help us with injuries. Trent, Konate, and Thiago  didn't miss anymore matches for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Agreed with the calls that it'll be Jota, Gapko, Salah. Be interesting to see how that 3 works. Jota is a better 9 than Gapko at scoring goals but he's probably also better than Gapko at wide forward so I'm not sure who plays where. I may be overly down on Gapko but he's firmly 5th choice for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Cheers Nick. Good stuff.
Tierney on VAR eh. It's mad that he has a clear issue with us and gets to show it time and time again. You just know there will be a contentious call in the game.
Wolves are an odd side indeed. It feels like every game they are involved in is a low scoring affair and a bit dull. Hope Nunez comes back all good, nothing is dull when he's about.

What they're doing is having him involved in our games as often as possible until he makes a decision that slightly favours us.  They can then drag that out every time he makes a decision against us to say "it evens itself out over time."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Im not convinced Trent is really injured so on balance Id expect to see him playing. A hamstring injury that keeps you out for 2 weeks, is that even a thing?

I hope he isn't, and i hope its obvious that he snubbed England if so because fuck them for even questioning whether he should be in the team a little while back.

As for the game, an early kickoff after an internationals is the worst time to play. But hopefully we carry on the momentum we gathered before the break and win.
This is exactly the sort of game that troubled us last season so I think 3 points will be massive here.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Early Saturday kickoff after international break and Paul Tierney on VAR. This is going to be a tough game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Hopefully we're able to continue a start to the season that I think has exceeded expectations slightly. A very poor second half performance against Chelsea aside I think we've been very decent. Possibly the results have been better than the performances, but it's still early days and it's been fairly promising.

We'll learn more about this team the futher into the season we get, but this does have the trappings of a tricky game. Wolves haven't been very good, but it's an early kick-off after an international break with Mr. Tierney on VAR.

What's our record like when it comes to early kick-offs? It feels terrible, but when I looked it up I found articles from a few years back that suggested it was ok. Not sure if it has gotten worse in recent years.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Gakpo wlll start with Diaz & Nunez back late.
It is a big  enough game for him. He had a good pre season & was excellent at the end of last season but hasnt started the season great being moved around.
I do feel some fans are so knee jerk about the forward line a few weeks ago Nunez was on the bench & fans were saying he will be sold now Gakpo is 5th choice.

We will need all our forwards i dont think it will be like how it was with Salah,Firmino & Mane playing every week. Will be more rotation
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Finally, proper football back.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Pre-match the biggest Qs are:

1) Trent and Konate fitness

2) Condition of players returning from international duty

Itll be a tough game regardless of the outcome of the above but the 12:30 KO after an international break and potential selection Q marks make it even tougher. I expect it to be a bit of a slog and a low scoring game decided by the odd goal.

Type of away game which over the season dictates whether you are a title challenger, Top 4 challenger or scrapping for EL or ECL places.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Jota should start and maybe see a strange midfield as Mac back late too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Gotta be winning this. Feels like any time Darwin gets properly going something fucks him over but hopefully he comes on and scores if he's not fit to start.

Would be nice to see Gravenberch but Harvey deserves a start first if there's any issues in midfield like Mac Allister tired etc. We basically start a goal down with Tierney involved but hopefully we have enough to turn it around. Get it done!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Saw Wolves against Everton and despite their win you can tell they'll probably be crap again this season, they just don't really have much proper Premier League quality anywhere and it's the type of game you'd be happier Van Dijk missing out on. Hopefully Konate and Trent can make it.

I hope he tries to get the South Americans out there, maybe a couple start and one/two on the bench. Just don't send them to Austria in the week so they're ready to go against West Ham. Also, there's the League Cup following that game which will likely see most if not all of them rested too. Alisson should be good to go anyway.

The international break often comes at the wrong time but a good start to the season should give us confidence before the next one which I think commences after the Brighton game. Hopefully we remain unbeaten despite a few tough games but we have to be winning this one if we're serious about not worrying over Champions League qualification at the very least, and ideally we're thinking above that ...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Lunchtime kick off away from home after an international break has banana skin written all over it as we've slipped up many a time with those fixtures in the past.

But here's hoping that we turn up at our best, if we do we should beat these comfortably.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Good read, that, cheers.

Let's just beat them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Hopefully have enough to keep the Wolves from the door, even with a dawn start

Now watch Neto play like Billy Lidl
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Will be a tricky game but we should win. I think we failed to win a single 12.30 last season didnt we?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Will be a tricky game but we should win. I think we failed to win a single 12.30 last season didnt we?

3 losses 3 draws.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool
Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
3 losses 3 draws.

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool
Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool

Some of those results and performances make you shudder.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Gotta love those early Saturday kickoffs away from home after an international break where important squad members (Mac, Ali, Nunez, Diaz) are travelling back from South America.

This might just give us an early indicator of determination levels in the squad and what might be possible this season.

High score on the bananaskin-o-meter but early form means we can hope for the best.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Hopefully we're able to continue a start to the season that I think has exceeded expectations slightly. A very poor second half performance against Chelsea aside I think we've been very decent. Possibly the results have been better than the performances, but it's still early days and it's been fairly promising.

We'll learn more about this team the futher into the season we get, but this does have the trappings of a tricky game. Wolves haven't been very good, but it's an early kick-off after an international break with Mr. Tierney on VAR.

What's our record like when it comes to early kick-offs? It feels terrible, but when I looked it up I found articles from a few years back that suggested it was ok. Not sure if it has gotten worse in recent years.

I don't think we won a single one last season, our Saturday record in general was horrific. Seems convenient to throw us on the early kick off after an international break with an away game as well.

18/19 and 19/20 we were winning near enough every game regardless and 21/22 another 90+ point season.

I'd compare it to when we went to Forest last season with a weakened side, early Saturday kick off away at a poor side but we didn't have anything about us to grind it out. Bournemouth similar (also Gary O'Neil).  That's why it's a key test because a side who are going to challenge properly will need to overcome these obstacles, as we routinely did in those aforementioned seasons.


