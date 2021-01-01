« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm

MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Mick Hucknall, Tony Bellew, Curly Watts, Noddy Holder

LIVERPOOL
I write this as the South American World Cup Qualifiers kick off, the sign in this modern age that the end of the International Break is nigh, and the real football can begin again. The Reds can be more than satisfied with their start to the season, 10 points from a possible 12 from an opening quartet of fixtures leaves us 3rd in the table. Only goal difference has us behind a rejuvenated Spurs. Only [redacted] leaves us 2 points behind plucky early season pace setters Manchester City (itll never last).

Whereas international breaks last season felt like they gave us respite, this season theres a frustration that it could break up early season momentum. Our awesome foursome of South Americans will arrive back at some point late on Thursday. Not ideal with an early kick off away from home on Saturday to come.

As a result, will we see some changes in the front three? Diaz and Nunez have started the season well, but while theyve crossed the Atlantic, both Jota and Gakpo have been scoring goals for their countries much closer to home. Mo will surely start, the rest is more likely to come down to fitness and fatigue rather than anything too tactical. Frankly whoever starts, we should be able to put out an inform and hungry front three.

The promising signs for this season is that whoever plays behind them, should be able to give them a platform to work their magic. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have slotted in superbly, and look like theyve been here for years already. Endo has shown signs of adding some solidity if needed, and might relish an opportunity to play a match with ten team mates around him. Will we see new signing Ryan Gravenberch? Possibly, but probably not from the start, although his pulling out of the Netherlands U21 squad is a promising sign that hes fully committed to getting to grips to life in a Klopp midfield sooner rather than later. The young and hungry trio of Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic are itching for opportunities and who knows, we may even have the old grand master Thiago available for this one. Given our much publicised woes in midfield last season, thats an embarrassment of riches to choose from.

The defence is this seasons area of concern, not helped by Van Dijks additional suspension (watch this weekends games for similar signs of dissent going unpunished) plus injury scares to Konate and Trent. Without wanting to strike some panic, last seasons 0-3 defeat at Molyneux came with a centre back pairing of *drum roll* Matip and Gomez. Fear not, if the injuries dont clear up we might need Joe at right back and might see young Quansah play at centre back.

Behind them all well surely see all round 11th best keeper in the world, and male model Alisson Becker. He might be tired from his flight home, but he will surely play.

Predicted Line Up:
Alisson

Alexander-Arnold.    Matip.   Gomez.   Robertson

Endo

Szoboszlai.   Jones

Salah.   Nunez.   Jota



WOLVES
Odd side. Their days of a side who could consistently trouble the top 6 under Nuno seem to have gone. They struggle for goals. However they do have a number of good ball carriers that can cause problems if were not switched on. Theyve started this season in mixed form, beating relegation favourites Everton but losing to Man United, Brighton and Crystal Palace. Theyve had moments in those defeats that suggest they wont lie down. And in Craig Dawson they have the sort of needly fucker who always seem to score against us. Like a mid 90s Leicester centre back.

Regularly Liverpool tipped Matheus Nunes has departed for the dull lights and bad traffic of East Manchester. Raul Jiminez and Adana Traore left for Fulham in a two-for-one deal and star midfielder Ruben Neves opted for early retirement. They do have a smattering of talented players though who will keep us on our toes, particularly Pedro Neto and Cunna.

Predicted Line Up:
Sa

Semedo.   Dawson.  Kilman.    Ait-Nouri

Sarabia.   Joao Gomes.  Lemina.   Neto

Cunha.   Fabio Silva


SUMMARY
The early kick off, injury doubts and late arrivals back from South America all make this a bit tighter to predict than might otherwise be the case. We seem to have our mojo back but this will be a real test of what we can expect this season. A win here puts us top of the table, for a couple of hours at least, and tells us we mean business. Dropped points will have us looking back at the pack around us.

We won here in the Cup last season thanks to a Harvey Goalbanger, but the 0-3 defeat in February was the lowest point in a season that had its fair share of them. A real low point that saw us 2 down inside 12 minutes and a midfield that was walked through time and again, despite us having ditched Fabinho and Henderson. It looks like weve rectified some of those issues but well need to work hard to prove it.

Prediction - a hard fought 2-1. With a match winning intervention off the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #1
Cheers Nick. Good stuff.
Tierney on VAR eh. It's mad that he has a clear issue with us and gets to show it time and time again. You just know there will be a contentious call in the game.
Wolves are an odd side indeed. It feels like every game they are involved in is a low scoring affair and a bit dull. Hope Nunez comes back all good, nothing is dull when he's about.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #2
Nice write up mate.
Be nice to see more of Nunez, another fixture where he could show more of the explosive stuff we have seen so far, maybe its because he is so entertaining or I want him to get some consistency under his belt, he has started well and if gets going fully with game time it will be a sight to behold. Given that wolves are going to sit in maybe its wise to play Gakpo which will also be interesting to to see if Klopp has a preferred CF depending on how our opposition plays.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #3
Quote from: slaphead
Cheers Nick. Good stuff.
Tierney on VAR eh. It's mad that he has a clear issue with us and gets to show it time and time again. You just know there will be a contentious call in the game.
Wolves are an odd side indeed. It feels like every game they are involved in is a low scoring affair and a bit dull. Hope Nunez comes back all good, nothing is dull when he's about.


Its absolutely mad that a game between Wolves and Roy Hodgsons Crystal Palace finished 3-2 the other week! I wonder what the odds on that were!

As for who starts up top. I did imply that maybe our South Americans will start in the bench but when I came to guess our line up, I couldnt leave Darwin out. Well see. If its Jota, Gakpo and Mini think Id still be happy and imagine being able to bring Nunez and Diaz on for 20 or 30 minutes if needed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #4
Hard to judge Wolves at the moment. They looked more than decent on the opening day against a really poor United side, but have looked every bit the relegation fodder many predicted in the weeks since.

Hopefully Trent and/or Konate is/are fit to start this one. I assume otherwise that Gomez will start at RB and one of Quansah or Endo start the game at CB.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #5
Nice one Nick, Darwin off at half time so he gets a rest, although it's 9,000 ft above sea level there - no wonder Caicedo has a good engine  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #6
I think Ali and Darwin will be on the bench and not start due to their travels.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #7
Quote from: 4pool
I think Ali and Darwin will be on the bench and not start due to their travels.
Next to no chance Allison doesn't start. He's arguably our most world class player by position, and the idea of us watching a well rested Allison sit on the bench instead of leading the defence is next to nil (particularly if there's any hint of there being a non-regular choice in the back four)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #8
Quote from: classycarra
Next to no chance Allison doesn't start. He's arguably our most world class player by position, and the idea of us watching a well rested Allison sit on the bench instead of leading the defence is next to nil (particularly if there's any hint of there being a non-regular choice in the back four)

Maybe the Ali was of the Mac Allister ilk.  ::)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #9
Excited for the game.
Mac Allister I dont expect start playing at La Paz, Darwin probably the same with Quito but less playing time. Diaz possible with the travel.
I expect Alisson to start.
got the depth to to still win the game. Hopefully trent available
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #10
Thank you for the OP!

I've seen Wolves once this season for 90 mins, everything they built on that was purely on winning individual duels and driving through midfield space. Keep the midfield narrow and I don't see how they'll break us.

Trent and Konate missing this? I would gladly go for Endo at RB for this one if necessary with Gravenberch at 6.

They won't go back 4, I think everyone knows we can easily destroy two blocks of 4.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Wolves v Liverpool, Saturday 16th September KO. 12.30pm
Reply #11
Also fck the NT break
