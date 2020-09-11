« previous next »
Brighton away selling details

ABJ

Brighton away selling details
September 11, 2023, 03:25:39 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday October 8, 2023.

Location: The American Express Community Stadium

Kick-off: 2pm BST

Allocation: 3001

Disabled allocation: 21 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult: £30
Over 65: £26
Young Adult (Under 21) £26
Juniors (Under 18): £18

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

NFC Digital Trial: The club are trialling digital NFC tickets for a percentage of the allocation.

Supporters who purchase tickets within a block S1D will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to the American Express Community Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

The criteria for this game is higher compared to last season due to an increase in the number of eligible supporters.

First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Thursday September 14 until 10.45am on Monday September 18.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Monday September 18.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Monday September 18.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 9 or more games: from 3pm on Monday September 18.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Tickets purchased include free travel within the local area. Full details can be found here.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brighton-hove-albion-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0
sonofkenny

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #1 on: September 11, 2023, 04:14:27 pm
this starts on the Thursday now, looks the web team f'd it up and put the same dates up
DougLFC94

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:20:55 am
Just been refreshing on the site waiting for this to pop up...didn't realised they moved it to tomorrow  :butt
ABJ

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:24:18 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 08:20:55 am
Just been refreshing on the site waiting for this to pop up...didn't realised they moved it to tomorrow  :butt
They moved it within an hour of the original announcement after they realised their cock up.
King Kenny Play

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 am
A ticket office cock up ...surely not mate  :butt
ABJ

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 am
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Yesterday at 11:36:46 am
A ticket office cock up ...surely not mate  :butt
;D
SingFongFC

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:20 am
I see S1D, a bit like 114 for Spurs yesterday, isnt too popular! ;D
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:33:12 am
Sorted in S1E, 2 blocks around where the NFC tickets are already sold out, whereas S1D still majority unsold.  Didn't want to risk buying an NFC ticket, despite it being a central block.

One other question, I need to get back to London quickly after the game on the train, I remember from last season it took an age to get back on the platform of the station outside the ground to Brighton.  And looks like there's engineering work on the line to Brighton so a rail replacement bus for part of the journey.  Anyone got any ideas on getting back to Brighton quickly via public transport?
King Kenny Play

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:38 am
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 08:33:12 am
Dont go back to Brighton...head the otherway to Eastbourne and get off at Lewes and pick up the London Victoria train from there
daindan

Re: Brighton away selling details
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:24:13 am
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Today at 09:02:38 am
Dont go back to Brighton...head the otherway to Eastbourne and get off at Lewes and pick up the London Victoria train from there

Thats on engineering works also apparently.
