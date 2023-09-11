« previous next »
Online ABJ

Spurs away selling details
« on: September 11, 2023, 03:24:11 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off: 17:30

Allocation: 3038

Disabled allocation: 26 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Prices:

Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young Adult (18-21): £25
Juniors (Under 18): £18

Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

NFC Digital Trial: The Club are trialling digital NFC tickets for a percentage of the allocation.

Supporters who purchase tickets within block 114 will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

The criteria for this game is higher compared to last season due to an increase in the number of eligible supporters.

First sale: 12 or more games: from 8.15am on Wednesday September 13 until 10.45am on Thursday September 14.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 11 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Thursday September 14.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 10 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Thursday September 14.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 9 or more games: from 3pm on Thursday September 14.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium Notes: Safe Standing  Tottenham Hotspur is operating a safe standing stadium with rail seating in place within the visitors section of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand. However, there is a small, partly dedicated seating area within Block 118, which will be labelled during the booking process for those who do want to remain seated.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tottenham-hotspur-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-0
Offline monkeyharris

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:19:36 am »
Interestingly the tickets i bought were for a named row but both SS  - as in safe standing
Wonder if that suggests a free flow in safe standing eventually?
Online ABJ

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:25:10 am »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 08:19:36 am
Interestingly the tickets i bought were for a named row but both SS  - as in safe standing
Wonder if that suggests a free flow in safe standing eventually?
Only half of 118 is seating, the rest is all safe standing.
Offline MKB

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:46 am »
Blocks 115 to 118 almost sold out, while the NFC block 114 remains almost untouched.
Offline MKB

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:30:09 am »
Anyone's email confirmation come through?  I've had nothing.  It doesn't normally take more than a couple of minutes on an away sale.  (Can see tickets in my account though, so all good I think.)

UPDATE: arrived two minutes after posting the above.
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:55:23 am »
All sorted in 115, wasn't sure I wanted to do the away NFC ticket trial, interesting to see if it works without issues or not.  I guess all aways will be tickets on your phone, does have its advantages but depends on how itr can erradiccate touting.
Offline Redcase

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:07:42 am »
Anyone else have payment problems? Got six pending transactions because site was saying card provider declined payment. Card provider said it was Lfc. Two different cards.
Didnt want NFC tickets because Im superstitious. lol. Wanted same block I was sat in last year!
Online jizzspunk

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:41:49 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 08:25:46 am
Blocks 115 to 118 almost sold out, while the NFC block 114 remains almost untouched.

Sold out for now, unless the TO pulled the scraps, the fanbase have decided they want Paper 🎟️😉
Offline Luke 17

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:56:22 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:07:42 am
Anyone else have payment problems? Got six pending transactions because site was saying card provider declined payment. Card provider said it was Lfc. Two different cards.
Didnt want NFC tickets because Im superstitious. lol. Wanted same block I was sat in last year!

I was having this problem with LASK sale. Did you sort it?
Offline Redcase

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 09:56:22 am
I was having this problem with LASK sale. Did you sort it?

Got a mate to pay in the end. Live chat said pending transactions will be cancelled - not sure when though.
Offline MKB

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 09:07:42 am
Anyone else have payment problems? Got six pending transactions because site was saying card provider declined payment. Card provider said it was Lfc. Two different cards.
Didnt want NFC tickets because Im superstitious. lol. Wanted same block I was sat in last year!

Do the name and address that LFC prefill on the payment screen match what your credit card company have?  For example, priority rights holders have to remove the PRH1/2/3/4 suffix that the ticket office add to surnames.
Offline Redcase

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:16:55 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:48:46 am
Do the name and address that LFC prefill on the payment screen match what your credit card company have?  For example, priority rights holders have to remove the PRH1/2/3/4 suffix that the ticket office add to surnames.

Yes it all matches.
Buy away tickets all the time. Never had a problem before.
We as a group actually attend all the away matches (except for last minute emergencies) so it wouldnt have been a problem if we had ended up with NFC tickets (except one lad whose phone is nearly always out of charge). Just didnt want block 114. Plus, I like to keep ticket stubs sometimes.
Offline Luke 17

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
I'm having issues with LASK and Spurs today i've rang up and paid over the phone now but she said theres a few who are having similar problems and the IT team are trying to sort it. I've got about £350 worth of declined transactions where the payment was took but the transaction failed.
Online Pata

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 11:37:22 am
I'm having issues with LASK and Spurs today i've rang up and paid over the phone now but she said theres a few who are having similar problems and the IT team are trying to sort it. I've got about £350 worth of declined transactions where the payment was took but the transaction failed.
Which number did you ring? 'Cos after getting nowhere on the chat yesterday, we had to sort it out at the windows for the last couple of days. It seems, they are now treating the issue more seriously than they did yesterday. They really need to figure it out ahead of the Brighton sale tomorrow.
Offline Luke 17

Re: Spurs away selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 12:04:28 pm
Which number did you ring? 'Cos after getting nowhere on the chat yesterday, we had to sort it out at the windows for the last couple of days. It seems, they are now treating the issue more seriously than they did yesterday. They really need to figure it out ahead of the Brighton sale tomorrow.

I went on the live chat and she rang me from there, then another woman emailed me and was trying to help me. She reserved the LASK tickets I was trying to buy and I tried this morning for Spurs but same issue so I went back on chat to ask to speak to her and she rang me shortly after that and processed the payments via the phone instead. Sorry should of said they rang me not I rang up in my previous message.
