Awful to hear about that poor girl in Limerick last Tuesday. Such a tragic story. I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January. I was out for a morning walk when I spotted two woman and a dog off in the distance. At first I thought nothing of it as it's a pretty common sight on a beach, but as they walked towards me it became apparent that the dog wasn't happy with me coming into their space



As we got closer I noticed it was an XL Bully. More concerning was the fact he was off his lead. At this point my own instincts kicked in so I started looking around for ways to protect myself in case he made a go for me. It's amazing the amount of things that run through your head when you're in such a situation. My first reaction was to shout over to ask the women (who were seemingly oblivious) to put him on his lead. Then I thought no, if I shout it could set him off



No sooner had that thought left my head when boom, he started to go for me. He had about 100 yards to cover so that gave my fight instinct a few seconds plan a response. I reasoned that if I put one foot behind me, and hold my ground until he's within a few feet, then I can kick out full force and Johnny Sexton the fucker straight to dog heaven. I figured with a good connection I could at least concuss him, but my intention was very much to break his neck and kill him



Now before I go any further, let me just say that I'm very much a dog lover and would never set out to intentionally harm any animal. But in that moment, as he was coming towards me, my instinctual response was to inflict as much harm/damage/pain on him as I possibly could. Anyway, thankfully for both of us, just as I was about to kick out he decided to skid to a halt right in front of me. I'm not ashamed to admit that at this point I was absolutely shitting myself, but was still very much ready to hurt him if I had to



At this point, the 2 gobshite owners had begun calling him back - like he was just some cute little fur ball who had wandered over for a belly rub. I'm looking at them as to say "are you 2 for fucking real? You let that kind of dog off its lead in a public place?". Again, it was probably my own fight response but I was still in a defensive stance ready to kick out of needs be



Alas, as flabby tits came over to get him she starts with "jesus no need to be so aggressive, he's not going to do anything, relax! relax!". As soon as she put the lead on him I just looked at her and said "you don't think a dog like that ought to be kept on a lead? If he had gone for me what were you gonna do from 100 yards away? Coax him back with a biscuit?". Here's the mad thing, she then put her hand up as to say "I know, you're right, apologies". She knew! She absolutely fucking knew that had the situation gone south the outcome was going to be bad for all involved.



Needless to say, I groan with contempt every time I see a Bully owner come out with "my dogs an angel" & "he saves cats from trees" type comments. I get that training can condition their temperament, but you can't tell me it completely eradicates their natural instincts. Particularly when said instincts are bred into their genes. Get to absolute fuck with that. That's my 2 cents at least

