Author Topic: Dog Attacks

telekon

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #640 on: June 8, 2024, 02:55:32 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June  8, 2024, 02:04:00 pm
I'll start by saying I'm talking specifically about bulldogs here, as the person I replied to initially was.

I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #641 on: June 8, 2024, 03:08:53 pm
Quote from: telekon on June  8, 2024, 02:55:32 pm
I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.

Youll likely find its the terrier that was bred into those which is as much to blame as anything else (super high prey drive). Other breeds bred from the Old English Bulldog (moder bulldog, bullmastiff, etc) have a very low aggression level in my vast experience.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,700
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #642 on: June 8, 2024, 03:18:31 pm
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #643 on: June 8, 2024, 06:06:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on June  8, 2024, 03:18:31 pm
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.  ;D

Hopefully you rang your bell first. :D
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #644 on: June 8, 2024, 11:31:54 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June  8, 2024, 01:41:35 pm
However I don't understand anyone making such sweeping comments as was said above about bulldogs (or any breed) if they haven't been around them. Having owned two bulldogs, and been around hundreds more on the various bulldog charity walks I've done, they are so far removed from their origins (which date back about 400 years) and certainly from bull baiting which was banned some 200 years ago. If you think those traits haven't been bred out in the thousands of generations since then, again, you've spent no time around bulldogs.
Suspect there may be a bit of selection bias among the bulldogs you meet on a charity walk!
Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,986
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #645 on: June 9, 2024, 10:56:10 am
Awful to hear about that poor girl in Limerick last Tuesday. Such a tragic story. I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January. I was out for a morning walk when I spotted two woman and a dog off in the distance. At first I thought nothing of it as it's a pretty common sight on a beach, but as they walked towards me it became apparent that the dog wasn't happy with me coming into their space

As we got closer I noticed it was an XL Bully. More concerning was the fact he was off his lead. At this point my own instincts kicked in so I started looking around for ways to protect myself in case he made a go for me. It's amazing the amount of things that run through your head when you're in such a situation. My first reaction was to shout over to ask the women (who were seemingly oblivious) to put him on his lead. Then I thought no, if I shout it could set him off

No sooner had that thought left my head when boom, he started to go for me. He had about 100 yards to cover so that gave my fight instinct a few seconds plan a response. I reasoned that if I put one foot behind me, and hold my ground until he's within a few feet, then I can kick out full force and Johnny Sexton the fucker straight to dog heaven. I figured with a good connection I could at least concuss him, but my intention was very much to break his neck and kill him

Now before I go any further, let me just say that I'm very much a dog lover and would never set out to intentionally harm any animal. But in that moment, as he was coming towards me, my instinctual response was to inflict as much harm/damage/pain on him as I possibly could. Anyway, thankfully for both of us, just as I was about to kick out he decided to skid to a halt right in front of me. I'm not ashamed to admit that at this point I was absolutely shitting myself, but was still very much ready to hurt him if I had to

At this point, the 2 gobshite owners had begun calling him back - like he was just some cute little fur ball who had wandered over for a belly rub. I'm looking at them as to say "are you 2 for fucking real? You let that kind of dog off its lead in a public place?". Again, it was probably my own fight response but I was still in a defensive stance ready to kick out of needs be

Alas, as flabby tits came over to get him she starts with "jesus no need to be so aggressive, he's not going to do anything, relax! relax!".  As soon as she put the lead on him I just looked at her and said "you don't think a dog like that ought to be kept on a lead? If he had gone for me what were you gonna do from 100 yards away? Coax him back with a biscuit?". Here's the mad thing, she then put her hand up as to say "I know, you're right, apologies". She knew! She absolutely fucking knew that had the situation gone south the outcome was going to be bad for all involved.

Needless to say, I groan with contempt every time I see a Bully owner come out with "my dogs an angel" & "he saves cats from trees" type comments. I get that training can condition their temperament, but you can't tell me it completely eradicates their natural instincts. Particularly when said instincts are bred into their genes. Get to absolute fuck with that. That's my 2 cents at least
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #646 on: June 9, 2024, 12:45:42 pm
Quote from: classycarra on June  8, 2024, 11:31:54 pm
Suspect there may be a bit of selection bias among the bulldogs you meet on a charity walk!

Everything from dogs brought up in loving families to those abandoned at the side of the road, taken from puppy farms in Hungary, or abused in their previous homes.

Id say its a fairly wide variance on the type of background theyve had and the potential dog they could be.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #647 on: June 9, 2024, 12:52:06 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June  9, 2024, 12:45:42 pm
Everything from dogs brought up in loving families to those abandoned at the side of the road, taken from puppy farms in Hungary, or abused in their previous homes.

Id say its a fairly wide variance on the type of background theyve had and the potential dog they could be.
Particular breeds of dogs are predominantly responsible for attacks and deaths. In the final analysis, it makes no difference if it the owners' fault, or temperament intrinsic to the breed.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #648 on: June 9, 2024, 02:40:01 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June  9, 2024, 10:56:10 am
Awful to hear about that poor girl in Limerick last Tuesday. Such a tragic story. I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January. I was out for a morning walk when I spotted two woman and a dog off in the distance. At first I thought nothing of it as it's a pretty common sight on a beach, but as they walked towards me it became apparent that the dog wasn't happy with me coming into their space

As we got closer I noticed it was an XL Bully. More concerning was the fact he was off his lead. At this point my own instincts kicked in so I started looking around for ways to protect myself in case he made a go for me. It's amazing the amount of things that run through your head when you're in such a situation. My first reaction was to shout over to ask the women (who were seemingly oblivious) to put him on his lead. Then I thought no, if I shout it could set him off

No sooner had that thought left my head when boom, he started to go for me. He had about 100 yards to cover so that gave my fight instinct a few seconds plan a response. I reasoned that if I put one foot behind me, and hold my ground until he's within a few feet, then I can kick out full force and Johnny Sexton the fucker straight to dog heaven. I figured with a good connection I could at least concuss him, but my intention was very much to break his neck and kill him

Now before I go any further, let me just say that I'm very much a dog lover and would never set out to intentionally harm any animal. But in that moment, as he was coming towards me, my instinctual response was to inflict as much harm/damage/pain on him as I possibly could. Anyway, thankfully for both of us, just as I was about to kick out he decided to skid to a halt right in front of me. I'm not ashamed to admit that at this point I was absolutely shitting myself, but was still very much ready to hurt him if I had to

At this point, the 2 gobshite owners had begun calling him back - like he was just some cute little fur ball who had wandered over for a belly rub. I'm looking at them as to say "are you 2 for fucking real? You let that kind of dog off its lead in a public place?". Again, it was probably my own fight response but I was still in a defensive stance ready to kick out of needs be

Alas, as flabby tits came over to get him she starts with "jesus no need to be so aggressive, he's not going to do anything, relax! relax!".  As soon as she put the lead on him I just looked at her and said "you don't think a dog like that ought to be kept on a lead? If he had gone for me what were you gonna do from 100 yards away? Coax him back with a biscuit?". Here's the mad thing, she then put her hand up as to say "I know, you're right, apologies". She knew! She absolutely fucking knew that had the situation gone south the outcome was going to be bad for all involved.

Needless to say, I groan with contempt every time I see a Bully owner come out with "my dogs an angel" & "he saves cats from trees" type comments. I get that training can condition their temperament, but you can't tell me it completely eradicates their natural instincts. Particularly when said instincts are bred into their genes. Get to absolute fuck with that. That's my 2 cents at least

Thats the potential nightmare.

We live by a canal and a mile or so away is a Costa which we often walk to.

One day I was there, fortunately on my own, when two weed drenched scalls swaggered in with some unleashed ugly fucker of a dog which they commenced chucking from one to another and emitting that high pitched screeching laugh much loved by the fuckwitteratai.

I discarded my coffee and got out because I could see this ending badly.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #649 on: June 9, 2024, 04:31:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June  9, 2024, 12:45:42 pm
Everything from dogs brought up in loving families to those abandoned at the side of the road, taken from puppy farms in Hungary, or abused in their previous homes.

I’d say it’s a fairly wide variance on the type of background they’ve had and the potential dog they could be.
The selection bias comes from the standard of the owners - which, advocates against additional controls on dogs and/or certain breeds claim (not talking about you here, just speaking in broad terms) are 'the main issue'

Owners with malicious intent, or owners who maltreat or are incapable of controlling the dog, are on balance less likely to sign up to charity walks, I would guess
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #650 on: June 9, 2024, 05:00:22 pm
Yes but the dogs that those bastards abused are on the walks.

Proper licensing and solid laws for owning any breed are what's needed, with any luck our next PM will be up to the job.

Won't stop the arseholes, but it will make it easier to stamp the bastards out.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #651 on: June 9, 2024, 10:32:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  9, 2024, 05:00:22 pm
Yes but the dogs that those bastards abused are on the walks.

Proper licensing and solid laws for owning any breed are what's needed, with any luck our next PM will be up to the job.

Won't stop the arseholes, but it will make it easier to stamp the bastards out.
Some might be, having been rehabilitated by experienced owners (and maybe owners who are more capable of assessing whether a dog is safe enough). Others will still be with their abusive owners (who won't be signing up for charity walks), or been destroyed because of an incident or somehting else etc

A selection of dogs and owners on a charity walk obviously isn't an exact cross section of a breed of dogs (or a thorough demonstration of their behaviour) nor of their owners - it'll be biased towards safer owners and dogs
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #652 on: June 9, 2024, 11:32:00 pm
Quote from: classycarra on June  9, 2024, 10:32:22 pm
Some might be, having been rehabilitated by experienced owners (and maybe owners who are more capable of assessing whether a dog is safe enough). Others will still be with their abusive owners (who won't be signing up for charity walks), or been destroyed because of an incident or somehting else etc

A selection of dogs and owners on a charity walk obviously isn't an exact cross section of a breed of dogs (or a thorough demonstration of their behaviour) nor of their owners - it'll be biased towards safer owners and dogs

Prob a better cross section than 99% of others posting in here whos experience of bull breeds are what theyve read in the media (about a small number of dogs) or their own very small (single digit number of dogs) direct experiences.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #653 on: June 10, 2024, 12:28:35 am
Quote from: CraigDS on June  9, 2024, 11:32:00 pm
Prob a better cross section than 99% of others posting in here whos experience of bull breeds are what theyve read in the media (about a small number of dogs) or their own very small (single digit number of dogs) direct experiences.
I'd say different in place of better.

People who've been attacked or had another unpleasant experiences with bull breeds would be wrong to claim all dogs of those breeds behave the same way.

And that's in the same logical way that you were wrong to say that bull breeds have had the dangerous traits bred out of them, based on your anecdotal positive experiences.
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #654 on: June 10, 2024, 12:01:52 pm
Quote from: classycarra on June 10, 2024, 12:28:35 am
And that's in the same logical way that you were wrong to say that bull breeds have had the dangerous traits bred out of them, based on your anecdotal positive experiences.

I said bulldogs specifically. Not bull breeds.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,837
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #655 on: June 10, 2024, 01:05:05 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June 10, 2024, 12:01:52 pm
I said bulldogs specifically. Not bull breeds.
You did, accidental mistake - thanks for correcting
Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #656 on: June 10, 2024, 02:18:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June 10, 2024, 12:01:52 pm
I said bulldogs specifically. Not bull breeds.

I've had experience of bully breeds and it's a huge distinction between the various different ones.  British Bulldogs are generally placid slobs for example. . I wouldn't go near an Xl bully though and don't think they're at all suitable for pets.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,271
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #657 on: June 10, 2024, 02:55:55 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June  9, 2024, 10:56:10 am
I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January.

That's utterly terrifying.

You are fortunate to feel that secure in yourself that you could fight back.

For others and kids... it's a genuine concern as to what to do if faced with your situation.
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #658 on: June 10, 2024, 03:22:56 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on June 10, 2024, 02:55:55 pm
That's utterly terrifying.

You are fortunate to feel that secure in yourself that you could fight back.

For others and kids... it's a genuine concern as to what to do if faced with your situation.

Yeah my little niece is terrified of dogs after a bad experience when she was a toddler (that was another one of those "Oh it's fine, he doesn't bite" incidents, no "Sorry", of course). If she saw that thing charging at her she'd turn tail and run. Who know's what would happen then.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,099
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #659 on: June 10, 2024, 04:08:59 pm
The other thing to remember is that it is not necessarily the aggressiveness of the dogs that is the problem, it is their capability and canine instinct. If I walk my (smaller) dog, on a lead, and it comes across another dog it is scared of, it is likely to bark from fear. If that dog with killing capability is off the lead or on the lead of someone who is not strong enough, their response could be deadly to the smaller dog or even the owner. It's not that this dog started the problem it is that the dog has too much power to be loose or controlled by the wrong person (or wrong type of person).


When I say the wrong type of person I think you know who I mean, someone who sees their dog as some sort of extension of their (usually inadequate) power.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #660 on: June 10, 2024, 07:14:09 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 10, 2024, 04:08:59 pm
The other thing to remember is that it is not necessarily the aggressiveness of the dogs that is the problem, it is their capability and canine instinct. If I walk my (smaller) dog, on a lead, and it comes across another dog it is scared of, it is likely to bark from fear. If that dog with killing capability is off the lead or on the lead of someone who is not strong enough, their response could be deadly to the smaller dog or even the owner. It's not that this dog started the problem it is that the dog has too much power to be loose or controlled by the wrong person (or wrong type of person).


When I say the wrong type of person I think you know who I mean, someone who sees their dog as some sort of extension of their (usually inadequate) power.


Yeah, my mini schnauzer only gets aggressive with huge tough looking dogs that could kill him in a second. Anything else he wants to play with, but pit bulls and the like get him all riled up, the little doofus. Thankfully theyve always been on leads and, to the dogs credit, theyve never taken the bait and returned the aggro. But its one reason Id never let mine off the lead. The other is that his desire to kill rabbits, which are everywhere around me, is insatiable and he would chase them into oncoming traffic if I let him
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,700
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #661 on: June 10, 2024, 07:36:39 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June  9, 2024, 10:56:10 am
I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January.

Snip.

Fair play for not running and getting mauled. Thank fuck it stopped in its tracks. I'm not sure any kick would have done much; they have a very high pain tolerance. The fact you stood your ground seems to have done the trick though.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #662 on: June 10, 2024, 07:42:54 pm
Quote from: Peabee on June 10, 2024, 07:36:39 pm
Fair play for not running and getting mauled. Thank fuck it stopped in its tracks. I'm not sure any kick would have done much; they have a very high pain tolerance. The fact you stood your ground seems to have done the trick though.

Thumb in the annus horribilus is the move, from what Ive heard
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #663 on: June 10, 2024, 07:44:37 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 10, 2024, 07:42:54 pm
Thumb in the annus horribilus is the move, from what Ive heard

Or eyes.

If you're trying to get one off something / one then pick it up by it's back legs and boot it in it's bollocks. Will normally let go and won't be able to turn around and bite you if you have it's back legs off the floor.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #664 on: June 10, 2024, 08:23:35 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 10, 2024, 07:42:54 pm
Thumb in the annus horribilus is the move, from what Ive heard
Did you mean to post the above at Only Fans?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #665 on: June 12, 2024, 07:23:24 am


I carry a spare loop handle lead - My plan is that if an XL attacks my little dogs I will use it to form a noose then hang the dog over my back. I was always told go for the collar and choke them out but they all wear a harness hence the loop lead. In my minds eye I will transform into Fatima Whitbread crossed with meatball molly as I single-handedly save the day. I suspect it would be more likely to end with my dogs scattering whilst the XL occupies itself ripping my face off.

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #666 on: June 12, 2024, 11:39:55 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on June 12, 2024, 07:23:24 am

I carry a spare loop handle lead - My plan is that if an XL attacks my little dogs I will use it to form a noose then hang the dog over my back. I was always told go for the collar and choke them out but they all wear a harness hence the loop lead. In my minds eye I will transform into Fatima Whitbread crossed with meatball molly as I single-handedly save the day. I suspect it would be more likely to end with my dogs scattering whilst the XL occupies itself ripping my face off.

Hate to break it to you, but youd have fuck all chance in getting the lead on a big dog if theyre attacking.
LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #667 on: June 13, 2024, 12:06:01 am
Anyone used biteback spray on a dog? They supply it us at work and Ive gave one to my dad who walks his dog.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,099
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #668 on: June 13, 2024, 12:57:12 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on June 12, 2024, 07:23:24 am

I carry a spare loop handle lead - My plan is that if an XL attacks my little dogs I will use it to form a noose then hang the dog over my back. I was always told go for the collar and choke them out but they all wear a harness hence the loop lead. In my minds eye I will transform into Fatima Whitbread crossed with meatball molly as I single-handedly save the day. I suspect it would be more likely to end with my dogs scattering whilst the XL occupies itself ripping my face off.
Yeah, I have enough problems getting a lead on my dogs when they are excited, you've no chance with one of these beasts unless they stop attacking you for a minute whilst you get it on.
I think you've recognised that though in the last sentence.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,986
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 12:39:37 pm
So it's official, the Irish Government have now banned the breeding of XL Bullies. As expected, many Bully owners are now crying victim over the fact their sweet little angels can no longer pass their genes on. "Why should good owners have to pay the price for bad owners?". My heart bleeds for them, it really does



One thing I've always wondered is... if "bad ownership" is the reason why certain dogs attack with vicious intent (and in some cases maul their victims to death) then why don't we see that behaviour manifest across all breeds? Like, how come we don't see Labradors/Retrievers (for example) severing human limbs due to poor ownership? Why is it that this behaviour/temperament is so statistically prevalent amongst the pit bull family? 

Is it just bad luck that some pit bulls and XL's keep falling into the hands of bad owners? Is their seeming popularity amongst "bad owners" just an anomalous fluke? Or could it be that their genes contain an instinctual aggression that cannot be entirely trained away? Which means that while some of them may be sweet enough to rescue cats from a trees, many of them remain a statistical risk who are one trigger away from acting on instinct?

Yeah, sorry, but the "bad owner" excuse just doesn't fly for me. It's the same aroma as "why should I have my guns taken away just coz some looneys go around shooting people?". As an animal lover (who loves dogs in particular) I certainly won't be shedding any tears for the XL's. I say good on the Irish government for letting common sense prevail
 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,731
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 12:42:37 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 12:39:37 pm
So it's official, the Irish Government have now banned the breeding of XL Bullies. As expected, many Bully owners are now crying victim over the fact their sweet little angels can no longer pass their genes on. "Why should good owners have to pay the price for bad owners?". My heart bleeds for them, it really does



One thing I've always wondered is... if "bad ownership" is the reason why certain dogs attack with vicious intent (and in some cases maul their victims to death) then why don't we see that behaviour manifest across all breeds? Like, how come we don't see Labradors/Retrievers (for example) severing human limbs due to poor ownership? Why is it that this behaviour/temperament is so statistically prevalent amongst the pit bull family? 

Is it just bad luck that some pit bulls and XL's keep falling into the hands of bad owners? Is their seeming popularity amongst "bad owners" just an anomalous fluke? Or could it be that their genes contain an instinctual aggression that cannot be entirely trained away? Which means that while some of them may be sweet enough to rescue cats from a trees, many of them remain a statistical risk who are one trigger away from acting on instinct?

Yeah, sorry, but the "bad owner" excuse just doesn't fly for me. It's the same aroma as "why should I have my guns taken away just coz some looneys go around shooting people?". As an animal lover (who loves dogs in particular) I certainly won't be shedding any tears for the XL's. I say good on the Irish government for letting common sense prevail

There are attacks by dogs on a daily basis - it's just a bite from a lab, or a doodle, or similar tends to not hit the news because it does a hell of a lot less damage.

I'd also argue the vast majority of dog owners are not bad owners, so the most popular breeds will most likely fall into being owned by someone like this. Whilst those "bad" owners, often buying a dog breed for status, will likely go for certain breed types.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,099
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #671 on: Today at 12:01:30 am
Plus certain breeds are bred for characteristics, aggression (especially on command) and ability to damage are characteristics
aarf, aarf, aarf.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #672 on: Today at 08:32:05 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 12:39:37 pm
So it's official, the Irish Government have now banned the breeding of XL Bullies. As expected, many Bully owners are now crying victim over the fact their sweet little angels can no longer pass their genes on. "Why should good owners have to pay the price for bad owners?". My heart bleeds for them, it really does



One thing I've always wondered is... if "bad ownership" is the reason why certain dogs attack with vicious intent (and in some cases maul their victims to death) then why don't we see that behaviour manifest across all breeds? Like, how come we don't see Labradors/Retrievers (for example) severing human limbs due to poor ownership? Why is it that this behaviour/temperament is so statistically prevalent amongst the pit bull family? 

Is it just bad luck that some pit bulls and XL's keep falling into the hands of bad owners? Is their seeming popularity amongst "bad owners" just an anomalous fluke? Or could it be that their genes contain an instinctual aggression that cannot be entirely trained away? Which means that while some of them may be sweet enough to rescue cats from a trees, many of them remain a statistical risk who are one trigger away from acting on instinct?

Yeah, sorry, but the "bad owner" excuse just doesn't fly for me. It's the same aroma as "why should I have my guns taken away just coz some looneys go around shooting people?". As an animal lover (who loves dogs in particular) I certainly won't be shedding any tears for the XL's. I say good on the Irish government for letting common sense prevail

I think you're simplifying it a bit too much to be fair. Because these dogs have the reputation they do and because they're capable of doing what they do, bad owners that enable their behaviour are more likely to have them over other breeds. They are status dogs. Once they're banned, the same owners will just go back to having Staffies or similar.

Additionally, other dog breeds attacks happen, probably more commonly for some. The dogs just aren't a capable of inflicting as much damage so it doesn't hit the news.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #673 on: Today at 09:33:13 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:42:37 pm
There are attacks by dogs on a daily basis - it's just a bite from a lab, or a doodle, or similar tends to not hit the news because it does a hell of a lot less damage.

I'd also argue the vast majority of dog owners are not bad owners, so the most popular breeds will most likely fall into being owned by someone like this. Whilst those "bad" owners, often buying a dog breed for status, will likely go for certain breed types.

Not sure I agree with that anymore, it's not even the dangerous dogs, I see on a daily basis multiple owners who have zero control over their dog which is off the lead. For me the basic commands your dog should know is to heel and recall, if they can't you're a shit owner and even worse if you have them off the lead.
deano2727

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #674 on: Today at 09:37:23 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 12:39:37 pm
So it's official, the Irish Government have now banned the breeding of XL Bullies.

Wonderful news.
