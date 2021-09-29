« previous next »
Dog Attacks

telekon

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 02:55:32 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:04:00 pm
I'll start by saying I'm talking specifically about bulldogs here, as the person I replied to initially was.

I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.
CraigDS

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 pm
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 02:55:32 pm
I was talking about breeds that descend from the old (now extinct) bulldog; Amstaff, american pitbulls, XL bully and the likes. If you believe that those have bred away their aggression and instinct completely then you're kidding yourself.

Youll likely find its the terrier that was bred into those which is as much to blame as anything else (super high prey drive). Other breeds bred from the Old English Bulldog (moder bulldog, bullmastiff, etc) have a very low aggression level in my vast experience.
Peabee

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.  ;D
So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm
I've no problem with dogs, just some of the owners. What's this trend with walking around with a dog off its lead on paths, canal towpaths etc? Moronic. I cycled into a dog because the dog run across my path, and the owners were berating me.  ;D

Hopefully you rang your bell first. :D
classycarra

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:41:35 pm
However I don't understand anyone making such sweeping comments as was said above about bulldogs (or any breed) if they haven't been around them. Having owned two bulldogs, and been around hundreds more on the various bulldog charity walks I've done, they are so far removed from their origins (which date back about 400 years) and certainly from bull baiting which was banned some 200 years ago. If you think those traits haven't been bred out in the thousands of generations since then, again, you've spent no time around bulldogs.
Suspect there may be a bit of selection bias among the bulldogs you meet on a charity walk!
Billy The Kid

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #645 on: Today at 10:56:10 am
Awful to hear about that poor girl in Limerick last Tuesday. Such a tragic story. I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January. I was out for a morning walk when I spotted two woman and a dog off in the distance. At first I thought nothing of it as it's a pretty common sight on a beach, but as they walked towards me it became apparent that the dog wasn't happy with me coming into their space

As we got closer I noticed it was an XL Bully. More concerning was the fact he was off his lead. At this point my own instincts kicked in so I started looking around for ways to protect myself in case he made a go for me. It's amazing the amount of things that run through your head when you're in such a situation. My first reaction was to shout over to ask the women (who were seemingly oblivious) to put him on his lead. Then I thought no, if I shout it could set him off

No sooner had that thought left my head when boom, he started to go for me. He had about 100 yards to cover so that gave my fight instinct a few seconds plan a response. I reasoned that if I put one foot behind me, and hold my ground until he's within a few feet, then I can kick out full force and Johnny Sexton the fucker straight to dog heaven. I figured with a good connection I could at least concuss him, but my intention was very much to break his neck and kill him

Now before I go any further, let me just say that I'm very much a dog lover and would never set out to intentionally harm any animal. But in that moment, as he was coming towards me, my instinctual response was to inflict as much harm/damage/pain on him as I possibly could. Anyway, thankfully for both of us, just as I was about to kick out he decided to skid to a halt right in front of me. I'm not ashamed to admit that at this point I was absolutely shitting myself, but was still very much ready to hurt him if I had to

At this point, the 2 gobshite owners had begun calling him back - like he was just some cute little fur ball who had wandered over for a belly rub. I'm looking at them as to say "are you 2 for fucking real? You let that kind of dog off its lead in a public place?". Again, it was probably my own fight response but I was still in a defensive stance ready to kick out of needs be

Alas, as flabby tits came over to get him she starts with "jesus no need to be so aggressive, he's not going to do anything, relax! relax!".  As soon as she put the lead on him I just looked at her and said "you don't think a dog like that ought to be kept on a lead? If he had gone for me what were you gonna do from 100 yards away? Coax him back with a biscuit?". Here's the mad thing, she then put her hand up as to say "I know, you're right, apologies". She knew! She absolutely fucking knew that had the situation gone south the outcome was going to be bad for all involved.

Needless to say, I groan with contempt every time I see a Bully owner come out with "my dogs an angel" & "he saves cats from trees" type comments. I get that training can condition their temperament, but you can't tell me it completely eradicates their natural instincts. Particularly when said instincts are bred into their genes. Get to absolute fuck with that. That's my 2 cents at least
CraigDS

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #646 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
Suspect there may be a bit of selection bias among the bulldogs you meet on a charity walk!

Everything from dogs brought up in loving families to those abandoned at the side of the road, taken from puppy farms in Hungary, or abused in their previous homes.

Id say its a fairly wide variance on the type of background theyve had and the potential dog they could be.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #647 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:42 pm
Everything from dogs brought up in loving families to those abandoned at the side of the road, taken from puppy farms in Hungary, or abused in their previous homes.

Id say its a fairly wide variance on the type of background theyve had and the potential dog they could be.
Particular breeds of dogs are predominantly responsible for attacks and deaths. In the final analysis, it makes no difference if it the owners' fault, or temperament intrinsic to the breed.
So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #648 on: Today at 02:40:01 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:56:10 am
Awful to hear about that poor girl in Limerick last Tuesday. Such a tragic story. I actually had an incident with an XL Bully on a beach in Lahinch back in January. I was out for a morning walk when I spotted two woman and a dog off in the distance. At first I thought nothing of it as it's a pretty common sight on a beach, but as they walked towards me it became apparent that the dog wasn't happy with me coming into their space

As we got closer I noticed it was an XL Bully. More concerning was the fact he was off his lead. At this point my own instincts kicked in so I started looking around for ways to protect myself in case he made a go for me. It's amazing the amount of things that run through your head when you're in such a situation. My first reaction was to shout over to ask the women (who were seemingly oblivious) to put him on his lead. Then I thought no, if I shout it could set him off

No sooner had that thought left my head when boom, he started to go for me. He had about 100 yards to cover so that gave my fight instinct a few seconds plan a response. I reasoned that if I put one foot behind me, and hold my ground until he's within a few feet, then I can kick out full force and Johnny Sexton the fucker straight to dog heaven. I figured with a good connection I could at least concuss him, but my intention was very much to break his neck and kill him

Now before I go any further, let me just say that I'm very much a dog lover and would never set out to intentionally harm any animal. But in that moment, as he was coming towards me, my instinctual response was to inflict as much harm/damage/pain on him as I possibly could. Anyway, thankfully for both of us, just as I was about to kick out he decided to skid to a halt right in front of me. I'm not ashamed to admit that at this point I was absolutely shitting myself, but was still very much ready to hurt him if I had to

At this point, the 2 gobshite owners had begun calling him back - like he was just some cute little fur ball who had wandered over for a belly rub. I'm looking at them as to say "are you 2 for fucking real? You let that kind of dog off its lead in a public place?". Again, it was probably my own fight response but I was still in a defensive stance ready to kick out of needs be

Alas, as flabby tits came over to get him she starts with "jesus no need to be so aggressive, he's not going to do anything, relax! relax!".  As soon as she put the lead on him I just looked at her and said "you don't think a dog like that ought to be kept on a lead? If he had gone for me what were you gonna do from 100 yards away? Coax him back with a biscuit?". Here's the mad thing, she then put her hand up as to say "I know, you're right, apologies". She knew! She absolutely fucking knew that had the situation gone south the outcome was going to be bad for all involved.

Needless to say, I groan with contempt every time I see a Bully owner come out with "my dogs an angel" & "he saves cats from trees" type comments. I get that training can condition their temperament, but you can't tell me it completely eradicates their natural instincts. Particularly when said instincts are bred into their genes. Get to absolute fuck with that. That's my 2 cents at least

Thats the potential nightmare.

We live by a canal and a mile or so away is a Costa which we often walk to.

One day I was there, fortunately on my own, when two weed drenched scalls swaggered in with some unleashed ugly fucker of a dog which they commenced chucking from one to another and emitting that high pitched screeching laugh much loved by the fuckwitteratai.

I discarded my coffee and got out because I could see this ending badly.
classycarra

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #649 on: Today at 04:31:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:45:42 pm
Everything from dogs brought up in loving families to those abandoned at the side of the road, taken from puppy farms in Hungary, or abused in their previous homes.

I’d say it’s a fairly wide variance on the type of background they’ve had and the potential dog they could be.
The selection bias comes from the standard of the owners - which, advocates against additional controls on dogs and/or certain breeds claim (not talking about you here, just speaking in broad terms) are 'the main issue'

Owners with malicious intent, or owners who maltreat or are incapable of controlling the dog, are on balance less likely to sign up to charity walks, I would guess
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #650 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm
Yes but the dogs that those bastards abused are on the walks.

Proper licensing and solid laws for owning any breed are what's needed, with any luck our next PM will be up to the job.

Won't stop the arseholes, but it will make it easier to stamp the bastards out.
