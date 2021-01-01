« previous next »
Dog Attacks

Re: Dog Attacks
Pit bulls, xl bullies, etc  these dogs scare the shit out of people. I cant stand them personally. Just as I cant stand giant rats running down a street.

Its a gut, raw emotion fed by everything we see in the media. Whether right or wrong, just sharing my feelings on this. When I see a big, aggressive looking dog, I cross to the other side of the road and hope the thing doesnt go mental and maul me. If the handler doesnt look right, then anxiety gets ratcheted up a few more notches. This cant be right, surely?

I agree. I was cycling home one afternoon from work and this lad his pit bull of the lead and he had his face in his phone, not paying attention. The dog sees me on the bike and he took such an aggressive stance, and for a second didn't have a clue what to do. Luckily the lad realised and managed to stop him running after me, but it's terrifying when you come across one.
Re: Dog Attacks
and Horse owners

Manure is easier to avoid rather than stinking dog shit which has a natural camouflage effect so you dont see it until you have it wedged in the pattern on your trainers.
