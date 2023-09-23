One (I think) went past our house today (with a muzzle on) and a load of kids (slightly older kids) holding the lead



The bottom line for me is that they are intimidating, I was not worried about that one today because of the muzzle but if I'd been in the park with my dogs and an 11 year old managing the dog, I don't mind saying that even if it was safe I would feel intimidated. If an aggressive dog gets near mine I am able to pick mine up. I'd worry to be honest that any dog of that size and capability could get round that by taking me out to get to them.

I get the woman in the video before saying her dog makes her feel safe and I think the problem is those people who intimidate others to the degree they feel they need that sort of protection but being honest, it's like guns. It's like an arms race, if someone has a do to protect themselves the dickheads who live in this world just go for a bigger, stronger dog. That's why these dogs exist, they are being bred to outdo other dogs. Time was a Staffordshire fullfilled this role, they are like poodles now compared to what's about.

