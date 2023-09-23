« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 19600 times)

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,502
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #560 on: September 23, 2023, 02:26:09 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,464
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #561 on: September 23, 2023, 02:33:57 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,320
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #562 on: September 23, 2023, 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Wool on September 23, 2023, 02:26:09 pm
Another attack https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-66900657

Cowardly c*nt of an owner leaving the guy there to be attacked. I am sorry but people like that should not be owning any dog.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,464
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #563 on: September 23, 2023, 02:37:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 23, 2023, 02:34:13 pm
Cowardly c*nt of an owner leaving the guy there to be attacked. I am sorry but people like that should not be owning any dog.

Agreed - you should have to, by law, have a licence for any dog and every dog be chipped and registered. It'd be better for the dogs too as people would be less likely to buy a dog on a whim and they give it to a shelter or dump it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,616
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #564 on: September 23, 2023, 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 02:33:57 pm
Every dog bite will be a Bully XL now...

Exactly, I'd say there's a very good chance it was not an XL but something similar.

Already had a few people talking with lately about dogs in the park saying "oh that ones an XL - I saw another one with that owner last week" Both times they were Staffy's and one other was a mastiff cross (mates wifes a dog trainer).

Everything is now an XL basically.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #565 on: September 23, 2023, 04:46:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 02:33:57 pm
Every dog bite will be a Bully XL now...
statistically seems a good chance it actually was a bully. plus they're quite easy to identify, especially being in the news so frequently on account of being responsible for killing and maiming people in the last few years
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #566 on: September 24, 2023, 12:03:51 am »
Four minutes of talking heads with the Bully owners protesting in London today

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1705676222280192471
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #567 on: September 24, 2023, 12:40:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on September 24, 2023, 12:03:51 am
Four minutes of talking heads with the Bully owners protesting in London today

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1705676222280192471
One or two in their that are probably scarier than their dogs
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #568 on: September 24, 2023, 12:44:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 24, 2023, 12:40:44 am
One or two in their that are probably scarier than their dogs


To be fair, one or two seem reasonable enough. The others should have just said nothing. Love the lady who is clearly older than 15 years saying that she hasn't seen a bad XL Bully for 15 years... :D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #569 on: September 24, 2023, 12:49:38 am »
One (I think) went past our house today (with a muzzle on) and a load of kids (slightly older kids) holding the lead

The bottom line for me is that they are intimidating, I was not worried about that one today because of the muzzle but if I'd been in the park with my dogs and an 11 year old managing the dog, I don't mind saying that even if it was safe I would feel intimidated. If an aggressive dog gets near mine I am able to pick mine up. I'd worry to be honest that any dog of that size and capability could get round that by taking me out to get to them.
I get the woman in the video before saying her dog makes her feel safe and I think the problem is those people who intimidate others to the degree they feel they need that sort of protection but being honest, it's like guns. It's like an arms race, if someone has a do to protect themselves the dickheads who live in this world just go for a bigger, stronger dog. That's why these dogs exist, they are being bred to outdo other dogs. Time was a Staffordshire fullfilled this role, they are like poodles now compared to what's about.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #570 on: September 24, 2023, 09:22:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 02:37:01 pm
Agreed - you should have to, by law, have a licence for any dog and every dog be chipped and registered. It'd be better for the dogs too as people would be less likely to buy a dog on a whim and they give it to a shelter or dump it.

Every dog needs to be microchipped by the middle of next year, the problem with that is that is that if your the sort to want a dangerous dog for certain reasons you're unlikely to give a flying shite about the legal side of things.  Unless the dog escapes and is found I'm not sure how microchip status will ever be determined.  Can't see the police doing random spot checks or anything.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #571 on: October 4, 2023, 12:04:35 pm »
Another fatal attack, the owner of the dog has been arrested on suspicion of murder. So looks like the dog was used as a weapon.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-67004053
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #572 on: October 4, 2023, 12:35:42 pm »
Its genuinely mad the number of people being killed by dogs in the current year of statistics
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #573 on: October 7, 2023, 08:56:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 15, 2023, 07:20:27 pm
Their claws are no sharper than those of any other decent sized dog. While they will hurt, they're not going to kill you, unless you get infected from bad bacteria.  It's the bite you have to worry about

My niece is off work and waiting for plastic surgery after a dog bite became infected.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,676
  • SPQR
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #574 on: October 7, 2023, 09:32:33 am »
I'd honestly start carrying around bear spray. Owners who leave their dogs unleashed are the worst.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,464
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #575 on: October 7, 2023, 06:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  7, 2023, 08:56:17 am
My niece is off work and waiting for plastic surgery after a dog bite became infected.

Hope she recovers soon.

Dogs mouths are cesspits, I got licked on the face by one of our dogs once, just caught my eye and I got a horrible infection from it, lads in work thought I'd been fighting my eye looked that bad.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #576 on: October 7, 2023, 08:30:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  7, 2023, 06:37:31 pm
Hope she recovers soon.

Dogs mouths are cesspits, I got licked on the face by one of our dogs once, just caught my eye and I got a horrible infection from it, lads in work thought I'd been fighting my eye looked that bad.

Thank you.

The dog belongs to a drug dealer and the police aren't interested because according to them it's her word against his despite the whole thing being captured on CCTV.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,616
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #577 on: October 18, 2023, 02:51:35 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/oct/18/britons-have-started-handing-in-xl-bullies-to-be-put-down-mps-told

'Loving' owners already starting to ask vets to put their XL bullies down.

Saying vets will rightly refuse to put a healthy dog down just because the owner doesn't want it any more.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,882
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #578 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Woman killed by her two XL bully dogs at home in east London

Victim, who was in her 50s, pronounced dead at scene in Hornchurch and the animals seized

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/20/woman-killed-by-her-two-xl-bully-dogs-at-home-in-east-london
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 