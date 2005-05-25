I love dogs, always have, always will. I still think that any breed which can overpower it's owner and kill someone should be banned (or heavily, heavily regulated)



Our dog was attacked a year ago, she's very, very lucky to be alive. Pitbuil type dog, came out of nowhere and tried to rip her throat out. Me and the owner couldn't get it off and I'm a big man. Was punching, pulling, doing everything and it was only after an age did the c*nt of a thing let go and the owner managed to grab it's collar. If that was me with my daughter, she would have had no chance and for me, that's enough

Quote

I've read this thread, there are some absolute bellends on both sides of the arguments. Some people make good points, some make some fucking terrible ones. For me, it's simple. If a dog cannot be controlled, then it is, by definition, an out of control dog and it should be taken and humanely killed. Fuck any training, fuck what the owner thinks, it's a weapon



I'm glad things are starting to happen, it's been a long time coming



I don't understand why that fails to resonate with so many parents. Indeed, many parents with small children own dogs like that. It make no sense to me. The problem is, even if dogs are better controlled (read my comments below), what about those dangerous dogs in homes with children? Don't those children need protecting too? So maybe I am with you, or perhaps such dogs cannot reside in homes with includes any under-18s.I don't know if I am quite there with you on that. But I do think all dogs should be licensed and chipped, and muzzled and on a short leash when out in public. There should proper dog wardens, with powers to stop, with live uplink cameras, wands to check for chips, with the power to have dogs seized, and the owners heavily fined (and imprisoned?) who fail on any of these points. Failures to properly register or control the dog will result in it being destroyed. Even small dogs can be a menace. Further, as I and others have previously suggested, make the owner responsible for any injuries or deaths as though the owner had committed the deed themselves - this would help focus minds.I do feel sympathy for owners of gentle dogs, which are well-trained, and where they chose a sensible breed. Some of them, though, will blame non-dog owners if any of these measures ever came into being. But the fault, clearly, lies with all the arseholes out there who sought out a dangerous breed and trained it to be vicious (or neglected or mistreated it) so that it becomes a deadly menace.