Author Topic: Dog Attacks

Black Bull Nova

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 12:23:42 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:51:33 am
Got bit by a German Shepard when I was 7

Never liked digs since


You are never going to make an archeologist are you, or a shepherd (or a German)?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 12:59:23 pm »
Responsible owners will always shorten the grip when they see another dog or person & I don't know about others but every dog that I've ever owned (not my first) sees that as a command to ignore whatever is coming.

I am often asked if ours are safe & when I say yes 9 times out of 10 those people will stop to give them a bit of fuss. Some parents need to get control of their kids in the same way I have my mutts though, it amazes me how many of them just let their toddlers just run up & then get upset when you call them a stupid c*nt.
classycarra

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:59:23 pm
Responsible owners will always shorten the grip when they see another dog or person & I don't know about others but every dog that I've ever owned (not my first) sees that as a command to ignore whatever is coming.

I am often asked if ours are safe & when I say yes 9 times out of 10 those people will stop to give them a bit of fuss. Some parents need to get control of their kids in the same way I have my mutts though, it amazes me how many of them just let their toddlers just run up & then get upset when you call them a stupid c*nt.
True enough some need to be more careful with their kids, but at a baseline/principle-level the places that we live should prioritise being able to accommodate toddlers behaving like toddlers, rather than dogs behaving like dogs.

For example helicopter parenting - being a step away from grabbing the toddler at all times - should never be required at all times in a park or other public space to accommodate risks posed by people's dogs
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:59:23 pm
then get upset when you call them a stupid c*nt.

 ;D Imagine
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:08:34 pm
True enough some need to be more careful with their kids, but at a baseline/principle-level the places that we live should prioritise being able to accommodate toddlers behaving like toddlers, rather than dogs behaving like dogs.

For example helicopter parenting - being a step away from grabbing the toddler at all times - should never be required at all times in a park or other public space to accommodate risks posed by people's dogs

I'm talking about walking down the street, their main worry should be their kids running out into the road but half the fuckers would just blame the driver.
classycarra

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 01:20:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm
I'm talking about walking down the street, their main worry should be their kids running out into the road but half the fuckers would just blame the driver.
yeah agreed - know the sort. was just a general point i considered off the back of reading yours
cptrios

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
Yeah, parents are keeping their kids less and less under control in public every year, and they're even less apologetic for their bad behavior than dog owners. But at least with a dog, you can tighten its leash and physically keep it away from people, so the onus in that situation is a bit more on the dog owner. Definitely a two-way street though.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm
Yeah, parents are keeping their kids less and less under control in public every year, and they're even less apologetic for their bad behavior than dog owners. But at least with a dog, you can tighten its leash and physically keep it away from people, so the onus in that situation is a bit more on the dog owner. Definitely a two-way street though.

Oh it's definitely on the owner, it just amazes me when they let the little fuckers run up to a Mastiff and Staffy, doesn't matter that I know the kid is safe, the parents certainly don't.
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:06:18 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
Oh it's definitely on the owner, it just amazes me when they let the little fuckers run up to a Mastiff and Staffy, doesn't matter that I know the kid is safe, the parents certainly don't.

I'm going to let Noah/Jemima run up to a predator and either act like and aggressor or act like prey and they complain when the predator reacts within its nature.

You know what pisses me off though? The media was all over the dog attacks last week - On Sunday my son was with the GM Wing Air Cadets at a Battle Of Britain memorial parade in Sale and while paying tribute to all those killed in the Battle, they also asked us to pay respects to Air Cadet Nathaniel Shani, stabbed to death in Harpurhey by another teenager. Where's Bravermann and Sunaks fucking outrage at this?

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:35:07 am »
I forget where I saw that but you're right, they will have given a second of thought and come to the conclusion that it wasn't a big enough squirrel for the masses.

Heartbreaking story as well, poor kid doing everything right and looking forward to his life & then some bastard decides his life should be forfeit.  :no

Mahern

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:55:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
I know the kid is safe, the parents certainly don't.

Exactly this, so when they go running up to the wrong dog and it has their arm off....
I've been a good boy

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #531 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:51:33 am
Got bit by a German Shepard when I was 7

Never liked digs since
I hate dogs as well especially those such as pitbulls but owners are c*nts as well. Remember when I was young I was doing a door-to-door Summer job, guy opened the door and straight away behind him came a massive German shepherd snarling at me. Asked him why it's doing that and his response was "he's getting ready to bite ya". Fucking c*nt, would've decked him there and then if it wasn't for that dog.
ScottScott

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #532 on: Today at 02:42:16 pm »
I love dogs, always have, always will. I still think that any breed which can overpower it's owner and kill someone should be banned (or heavily, heavily regulated)

Our dog was attacked a year ago, she's very, very lucky to be alive. Pitbuil type dog, came out of nowhere and tried to rip her throat out. Me and the owner couldn't get it off and I'm a big man. Was punching, pulling, doing everything and it was only after an age did the c*nt of a thing let go and the owner managed to grab it's collar. If that was me with my daughter, she would have had no chance and for me, that's enough

I've read this thread, there are some absolute bellends on both sides of the arguments. Some people make good points, some make some fucking terrible ones. For me, it's simple. If a dog cannot be controlled, then it is, by definition, an out of control dog and it should be taken and humanely killed. Fuck any training, fuck what the owner thinks, it's a weapon

I'm glad things are starting to happen, it's been a long time coming
JC the Messiah

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #533 on: Today at 02:50:43 pm »
On a slight aside, there was a huge uproar in the 90s when Vauxhall brought out the Lotus Carlton - a saloon car that could do over 180mph.

It caused "outrage" in the media, it was discussed more than once in the House of Commons. Of course, the problem was that this was an affordable (it was still over £40k, so not cheap) car that could do 180mph. There was no similar outcry about the Ferrari Testarossa, and other supercars with similar performance and top speeds.
The problem was the "poor" could afford the Carlton. We couldn't have the great unwashed driving such cars. Somehow having loads of money makes someone a safer driver, and they should be able to buy such cars. The common people couldn't handle such speed, and should be stopped from owning such cars - imagine the mayhem if they were allowed to drive at such speeds without having been educated at private schools!?

Isn't this the same thing?
XL Bullies aren't really popular with the "rich", otherwise it probably wouldn't be the focus and target of bans. There have been lots of cases of Beagles attacking and biting children. Maybe that's a breed that needs banning...
classycarra

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #534 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:50:43 pm
Isn't this the same thing?
XL Bullies aren't really popular with the "rich", otherwise it probably wouldn't be the focus and target of bans. There have been lots of cases of Beagles attacking and biting children. Maybe that's a breed that needs banning...
its an interesting thought and one i'd probably agree with in other areas, but on these dogs i'd answer the question with a 'no, not at all'. they're the focus because they keep being implicated in attacks and killings.

if another breed (eg beagles) is showing up in stats similarly, by all means they'd need targeting too
ScottScott

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #535 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
One thing I do think needs bringing up, and what I forgot to say in my previous post, is that this country has an unhealthy relationship with dogs and so when anything like this is brought up, it brings emotions to the boil. Everyone thinks their own dog is an angel, it's only natural to think so, but when it came down to it, your dog would turn

There is never going to be a ban on all dogs, I doubt you'd even get legislation around always on the lead/muzzled because we love our dogs so much. We need to stop being emotive about it (and I know I was emotive in my previous post) otherwise these are going to keep happening. If the stat of XL Bullies being responsible for 70% of recent attacks/fatalities is true then we need to face facts that it isn't just bad owners and is the breed itself
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #536 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:42:16 pm
I love dogs, always have, always will. I still think that any breed which can overpower it's owner and kill someone should be banned (or heavily, heavily regulated)

Our dog was attacked a year ago, she's very, very lucky to be alive. Pitbuil type dog, came out of nowhere and tried to rip her throat out. Me and the owner couldn't get it off and I'm a big man. Was punching, pulling, doing everything and it was only after an age did the c*nt of a thing let go and the owner managed to grab it's collar. If that was me with my daughter, she would have had no chance and for me, that's enough
I don't understand why that fails to resonate with so many parents. Indeed, many parents with small children own dogs like that. It make no sense to me. The problem is, even if dogs are better controlled (read my comments below), what about those dangerous dogs in homes with children? Don't those children need protecting too? So maybe I am with you, or perhaps such dogs cannot reside in homes with includes any under-18s.
I've read this thread, there are some absolute bellends on both sides of the arguments. Some people make good points, some make some fucking terrible ones. For me, it's simple. If a dog cannot be controlled, then it is, by definition, an out of control dog and it should be taken and humanely killed. Fuck any training, fuck what the owner thinks, it's a weapon

I'm glad things are starting to happen, it's been a long time coming
I don't know if I am quite there with you on that. But I do think all dogs should be licensed and chipped, and muzzled and on a short leash when out in public. There should proper dog wardens, with powers to stop, with live uplink cameras, wands to check for chips, with the power to have dogs seized, and the owners heavily fined (and imprisoned?) who fail on any of these points. Failures to properly register or control the dog will result in it being destroyed. Even small dogs can be a menace. Further, as I and others have previously suggested, make the owner responsible for any injuries or deaths as though the owner had committed the deed themselves - this would help focus minds.

I do feel sympathy for owners of gentle dogs, which are well-trained, and where they chose a sensible breed. Some of them, though, will blame non-dog owners if any of these measures ever came into being. But the fault, clearly, lies with all the arseholes out there who sought out a dangerous breed and trained it to be vicious (or neglected or mistreated it) so that it becomes a deadly menace.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #537 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:50:43 pm
On a slight aside, there was a huge uproar in the 90s when Vauxhall brought out the Lotus Carlton - a saloon car that could do over 180mph.

It caused "outrage" in the media, it was discussed more than once in the House of Commons. Of course, the problem was that this was an affordable (it was still over £40k, so not cheap) car that could do 180mph. There was no similar outcry about the Ferrari Testarossa, and other supercars with similar performance and top speeds.
The problem was the "poor" could afford the Carlton. We couldn't have the great unwashed driving such cars. Somehow having loads of money makes someone a safer driver, and they should be able to buy such cars. The common people couldn't handle such speed, and should be stopped from owning such cars - imagine the mayhem if they were allowed to drive at such speeds without having been educated at private schools!?

Isn't this the same thing?
XL Bullies aren't really popular with the "rich", otherwise it probably wouldn't be the focus and target of bans. There have been lots of cases of Beagles attacking and biting children. Maybe that's a breed that needs banning...
Some interesting points there. But I am more in favour of across the board restrictions. This way, there is no arguing if a particular dog qualifies as particular breed, and it helps protect against the occasional mad dog (or any breed) or any dog which is made mad by their owner. If all dogs were muzzled and on a short leash in public, with an enforced requirement for them to be licensed and chipped, this would make a huge difference.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #538 on: Today at 04:52:01 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:15:34 pm
One thing I do think needs bringing up, and what I forgot to say in my previous post, is that this country has an unhealthy relationship with dogs and so when anything like this is brought up, it brings emotions to the boil. Everyone thinks their own dog is an angel, it's only natural to think so, but when it came down to it, your dog would turn

There is never going to be a ban on all dogs, I doubt you'd even get legislation around always on the lead/muzzled because we love our dogs so much. We need to stop being emotive about it (and I know I was emotive in my previous post) otherwise these are going to keep happening. If the stat of XL Bullies being responsible for 70% of recent attacks/fatalities is true then we need to face facts that it isn't just bad owners and is the breed itself
I think the cause of the problem is broader than than this. It comes from an attitude of, 'I can do what the fuck I want - and no one will tell me differently'. And this affects nearly everything. Just think of all the antisocial activities of neighbours, or people in public places when they feel even remotely inconvenienced.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #539 on: Today at 04:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:52:01 pm
I think the cause of the problem is broader than than this. It comes from an attitude of, 'I can do what the fuck I want - and no one will tell me differently'. And this affects nearly everything. Just think of all the antisocial activities of neighbours, or people in public places when they feel even remotely inconvenienced.


Same applies to kids, similar psychology as well
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #540 on: Today at 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:15:34 pm
One thing I do think needs bringing up, and what I forgot to say in my previous post, is that this country has an unhealthy relationship with dogs and so when anything like this is brought up, it brings emotions to the boil. Everyone thinks their own dog is an angel, it's only natural to think so, but when it came down to it, your dog would turn

There is never going to be a ban on all dogs, I doubt you'd even get legislation around always on the lead/muzzled because we love our dogs so much. We need to stop being emotive about it (and I know I was emotive in my previous post) otherwise these are going to keep happening. If the stat of XL Bullies being responsible for 70% of recent attacks/fatalities is true then we need to face facts that it isn't just bad owners and is the breed itself

I agree fella, you get complete dickheads calling for every animal that doesn't fit in a handbag calling for all the rest to be put down.

Just to make your blood boil a bit more, not even XLs are going to be put down  :wanker
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #541 on: Today at 05:29:56 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:50:43 pm


Isn't this the same thing?
XL Bullies aren't really popular with the "rich", otherwise it probably wouldn't be the focus and target of bans. There have been lots of cases of Beagles attacking and biting children. Maybe that's a breed that needs banning...

It is and was, it was mentioned in here that they didn't go after other dogs in the 90s because they were owned by their rich friends and voters, forget the name of the politician now, but he wrote about it in his memoirs.

I would go back through the thread and find it but haven't got the time.
cptrios

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #542 on: Today at 05:45:57 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:50:43 pm
On a slight aside, there was a huge uproar in the 90s when Vauxhall brought out the Lotus Carlton - a saloon car that could do over 180mph.

It caused "outrage" in the media, it was discussed more than once in the House of Commons. Of course, the problem was that this was an affordable (it was still over £40k, so not cheap) car that could do 180mph. There was no similar outcry about the Ferrari Testarossa, and other supercars with similar performance and top speeds.
The problem was the "poor" could afford the Carlton. We couldn't have the great unwashed driving such cars. Somehow having loads of money makes someone a safer driver, and they should be able to buy such cars. The common people couldn't handle such speed, and should be stopped from owning such cars - imagine the mayhem if they were allowed to drive at such speeds without having been educated at private schools!?

Isn't this the same thing?
XL Bullies aren't really popular with the "rich", otherwise it probably wouldn't be the focus and target of bans. There have been lots of cases of Beagles attacking and biting children. Maybe that's a breed that needs banning...

I'm with you in principle here, but there are valid aspects to the concerns about both the cars and the dogs. Well, one valid aspect. That is, if more people can afford them, there'll be more of them out there. If pitbulls cost a fortune, I'd have a pretty slim chance of ever even seeing one, let alone being attacked by one. I'd still want them banned, though.

Also, I really wish beagles weren't frequently such little shitheads, because in terms of size and looks they're just about my ideal dog if my wife ever succeeds in convincing me to get one.
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #543 on: Today at 05:57:21 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 05:45:57 pm
I'm with you in principle here, but there are valid aspects to the concerns about both the cars and the dogs. Well, one valid aspect. That is, if more people can afford them, there'll be more of them out there. If pitbulls cost a fortune, I'd have a pretty slim chance of ever even seeing one, let alone being attacked by one. I'd still want them banned, though.

Also, I really wish beagles weren't frequently such little shitheads, because in terms of size and looks they're just about my ideal dog if my wife ever succeeds in convincing me to get one.

In the UK, the top two selling puppies are French Bulldogs and Cockapoos, they sell at about £1500 each, so making dogs expensive doesn't make them sell in low numbers, stupid mate of ours has just bought a Cockapoo for her kids, who are now bored with it
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #544 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:57:21 pm
In the UK, the top two selling puppies are French Bulldogs and Cockapoos, they sell at about £1500 each, so making dogs expensive doesn't make them sell in low numbers, stupid mate of ours has just bought a Cockapoo for her kids, who are now bored with it

XLs are/were stupid expensive as well weren't they ?
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #545 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:59:13 pm
XLs are/were stupid expensive as well weren't they ?

Just looked, 3 to 4k for some pups, didn't think they'd be that much, no wonder organised crime breed them
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:08:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:16:12 pm
Just looked, 3 to 4k for some pups, didn't think they'd be that much, no wonder organised crime breed them

Damn, that's 3x more than I thought & dumps a dinosaur sized shite all over the cheap dog talking point.
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:19:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:08:16 pm
Damn, that's 3x more than I thought & dumps a dinosaur sized shite all over the cheap dog talking point.

They're odd prices, there's some pups for £500, a lot at £1k to £1500 and then there's others that look bigger and have a different face from £2500 up to £4000. No idea what the difference is between the dogs that gives such a range of prices
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:33:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:19:56 pm
They're odd prices, there's some pups for £500, a lot at £1k to £1500 and then there's others that look bigger and have a different face from £2500 up to £4000. No idea what the difference is between the dogs that gives such a range of prices

The breeder and parents no doubt.
thejbs

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #549 on: Today at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:50:43 pm

XL Bullies aren't really popular with the "rich", otherwise it probably wouldn't be the focus and target of bans. There have been lots of cases of Beagles attacking and biting children. Maybe that's a breed that needs banning...

I think its the fact that theyve been killing people in the uk at a significantly greater rate than any other breed, rather than anything else. Teething beagle puppies nipping kids arent comparable, are they?
