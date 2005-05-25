I love dogs, always have, always will. I still think that any breed which can overpower it's owner and kill someone should be banned (or heavily, heavily regulated)
Our dog was attacked a year ago, she's very, very lucky to be alive. Pitbuil type dog, came out of nowhere and tried to rip her throat out. Me and the owner couldn't get it off and I'm a big man. Was punching, pulling, doing everything and it was only after an age did the c*nt of a thing let go and the owner managed to grab it's collar. If that was me with my daughter, she would have had no chance and for me, that's enough
I've read this thread, there are some absolute bellends on both sides of the arguments. Some people make good points, some make some fucking terrible ones. For me, it's simple. If a dog cannot be controlled, then it is, by definition, an out of control dog and it should be taken and humanely killed. Fuck any training, fuck what the owner thinks, it's a weapon
I'm glad things are starting to happen, it's been a long time coming