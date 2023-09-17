

Do you shout 'prick' at them as well? it's always this situation that sets mine off, like we see a big bully most mornings and they pass each other with a quick 'alright lad' glance, it's not all dogs he reacts to, it's always depends on what that other dog does. He won't take treats out of the house so can only do clicker and this has proved incredibly difficult to even work on, never mind train out of him.



More of a twat man myself! With lots of f'in and jeffin. The complete lack of self awareness is staggering and this is the general dogs group so I can see how this quickly gets worse with dogs which are bigger/stronger and could do some damage.We have a working cocker spaniel, he's bred to bond with a couple of people and has zero interest in other dogs, absolutely food obessed (found him eating a curry the other day in the park the bellend, was sick all day day) which helped training no end . This means other dogs try to play and he just ignores them to a point they keep trying to play and he tells them to do one, then I get dirty looks because my dog has growled at another. This makes me incredibly wary of any dog especially bigger ones as we regularly walk the 5 year old and baby through the same park so I actively walk away from any dog I see that clearly is out of control on or off the lead.It's a complex subject for sure I really do feel sorry for good owners of any banned or proposed banned dogs as my view is it's mainly on the owners but dogs are animals at the end of the day and I'd always be on the side of caution, hence why I don't leave him alone with our kids.Doesn't matter how well trained any animal is they can still trigger, we lost him in the Lake District as a sheep we didn't see bolted when off lead and he just went and before we knew it he was on the other side of a valley, thats on me for not having him on lead as I saw sheep far away. God knows what he would have done if he caught it, probably nothing but that just showed me even the best training can't stop instinct and it's on the owner to always be aware of what's going on.