The trouble is with dogs off the lead is;
1. The owners may not be aware that some people are actually scared of dogs, that could be for good reason as well, not everyone who is attacked by a dog dies, they go out once they are recovered. If you are a 4 year old and a doberman pops up that the equivalent of dealing with a t-rex for them.
This is a good point, and I don't let my dogs off unless we are somewhere like you have suggested above, and even then if, and only if, I can't see anybody within at least a mile radius, constantly scanning the horizons. It is important for sled dogs like mine to run, but time and a place etc
2. People who have dogs (on leads and well behaved) who can react to being pounced upon by 'friendly' dogs. That way fights can start without the loose dog starting it but it can have consequences either way.
To be fair most people I have come across are ok like this, when they see me shorten the lead, they tend to get their dogs under control, and everything is hunky dory. But yeah, some people are oblivious.
3. "It's all right, he's friendly" is not enough for me, especially when I have dogs or kids and especially when the dog in question has the capability of turning into a threat.
This quote is usually heard when an unleashed dog is allowed to run up to leashed dogs. Again, some people are oblivious. I try to smile and stand out the way, but inside I am fuming because of the effort to hold mine back. NOTE: I don't mean because mine are rearing to attack, but they do strain like hell to get up close and, and if that happens, well , then the dog that got up close may now feel threatened and react.
4. Most people are unaware of the basics when it comes to dogs, you can buy a dog without any education, training, regulation, experience, capability, understanding or conscience. That's not good enough for society, not for the dog either.
Yeah I went off the deepend when I got my first malamute, but I did my research, did the training and socializing, and also some learning 'on the job'. But I am an in for a penny in for a pound type, I couldn't have given up.
A fifth point I would add. Practically everybody stops and stares when they see us out and about, my dogs make people smile (if only they knew the work that happens behind the scenes). And we do stop and they are made to sit for anybody who asks nicely for their kids to approach and have a stroke, and the dogs love the attention. However I do worry about the ones who are allowed to just run up.