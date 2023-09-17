« previous next »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
September 17, 2023, 08:23:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2023, 07:06:49 pm

I expect an apology but knowing how little you think of experts I highly doubt that you're man enough to give one.

It's obvious that you're one of those people that knows everything about fuck all.

Google is your friend :wave

Edit: Added petition link.
So. There are eight legally owned, privately held tigers in the UK. I'm going to go out on a limb here: if "any one of us could own a Tiger" in the UK, there would be far more than eight of them.

The legislation (which is not an easy read):

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1976/38

And the first local regulations (to comply with the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976) I came across in my search (an easier read):

https://www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/info/20371/licences_for_animals/831/exotic_dangerous_and_wild_animal_licence

Are you arguing for not regulating XL Bullies because it is legal to own a tiger in the UK if you comply with the regulations of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976?

Is this purely a semantic argument: because it is possible to own a tiger in the UK, this means (to you) that "any one of us could own a Tiger"? I suspect it is.

My original post:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2023, 10:57:44 pm
I am not interested in hearing dogs don't kill people, people kill people-type arguments. I don't care who it is from. Just like owning a tiger is outlawed because it is too dangerous (no matter how well trained), the same is true of some dog breeds and blood lines.
Did you find my use of 'outlawed' disturbing? Should I have instead used 'regulated'?

So, there are eight privately owned, highly regulated tigers in the UK. Ergo, "any one of us could own a Tiger". Brother.
Offline Millie

Re: Dog Attacks
September 17, 2023, 08:25:19 pm
Can you stop with this Tiger crap now,  it's got nothing to do with dogs and is totally derailing the thread.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
September 17, 2023, 08:27:00 pm
No mate, I think you're a moron who refuses to accept when he's wrong.

Born Free say that it's legal but Jiminy says otherwise, Baldy from Eastenders used to think like you but unlike you he accepts facts that go against his original beliefs.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
September 17, 2023, 08:28:20 pm
Quote from: Millie on September 17, 2023, 08:25:19 pm
Can you stop with this Tiger crap now,  it's got nothing to do with dogs and is totally derailing the thread.

Happily.

No idea why he brought them up when he knew fuck all about the law to be honest, he's an analogy addict.
Offline Mahern

Re: Dog Attacks
September 17, 2023, 09:18:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2023, 07:20:41 pm
I was a bit short in my reply mate & I apologise for that, just had the hump. I'd never let any animal run free anywhere that it could harm another, especially in a nature reserve & anybody who does deserves the book throwing at them. My point was that they would have been wearing them no matter, both for their own protection and for prosecution purposes & the only reason they weren't is due to the tech not being available.

I've posted a couple of times in here that I'm all for leash & muzzle (for all) laws & also want breeders brought under control but I will never accept any prick calling for a cull & neither do the experts that Jiminy has nothing but contempt towards.

So again for those (not you) that like to ignore what people have actually posted. I am all for legislation that the experts take the lead on & not the squirrel shit that the Tories try to ram down our throats.

Still a short reply but I hope you get where I am coming from.



That's really big of you mate, and I applaud you!

It's an emotive subject, especially in the immediate news. I know it really doesn't help with knee-jerk experts practically advocating the euthanasia of what are in effect family members.

Not what R-S has done, I hastily add.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 12:29:45 am
Quote from: Mahern on September 17, 2023, 09:18:56 pm
That's really big of you mate, and I applaud you!

It's an emotive subject, especially in the immediate news. I know it really doesn't help with knee-jerk experts practically advocating the euthanasia of what are in effect family members.

Not what R-S has done, I hastily add.

I had to because ironically Red-Soldier got hit by friendly fire   :fishslap

I know that I'm a c*nt but I like to think that I'm an honest c*nt and in the interworld I try not to hold grudges, that's hard sometimes though  ;D
Offline Peabee

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:26:07 am
Leads should be mandatory at all times (not those extendable anti-social leads) and muzzles should be mandatory for certain breeds with powerful bites. The whole domesticated nonsense ignores the fact dogs are still animals following their base instincts. They act like your friend cos you feed them and house them. Theyd eat you if you left them hungry.
Offline Claire.

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:32:51 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:26:07 am
not those extendable anti-social leads

whilst I detest the things and would like them banned, what do you mean by anti-social?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:34:55 am
I think they're great for little dogs. It's the operator that's the problem  ;)
Offline rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:37:58 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:34:55 am
I think they're great for little dogs. It's the operator that's the problem  ;)

Yep, sick of walking in the park and there will be some idiot one side of the path and some yappy little rat about 50ft away trailing this stupid lead the other side and you're having to climb over it, or parents pushing prams getting tangled up in it. Its worse when some dick has a decent sized dog, collie sized and the fucking thing is running about and they have zero control over it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:44:00 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:37:58 am
Yep, sick of walking in the park and there will be some idiot one side of the path and some yappy little rat about 50ft away trailing this stupid lead the other side and you're having to climb over it, or parents pushing prams getting tangled up in it. Its worse when some dick has a decent sized dog, collie sized and the fucking thing is running about and they have zero control over it.

I almost pissed myself once (more than once but lets not get into that), there was the little old lady who had a Yorkie on one and it had gone around a lamppost and she was going one way trying to untangle it and the dog was running the other way thinking it was a game. I had to help her but I let it go on for longer that I should have, all she needed was a couple of sticks with bells on them and I'd have died  :lmao
Offline rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:55:31 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:44:00 am
I almost pissed myself once (more than once but lets not get into that), there was the little old lady who had a Yorkie on one and it had gone around a lamppost and she was going one way trying to untangle it and the dog was running the other way thinking it was a game. I had to help her but I let it go on for longer that I should have, all she needed was a couple of sticks with bells on them and I'd have died  :lmao

:lmao
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 09:57:16 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2023, 07:20:41 pm
I was a bit short in my reply mate & I apologise for that, just had the hump. I'd never let any animal run free anywhere that it could harm another, especially in a nature reserve & anybody who does deserves the book throwing at them. My point was that they would have been wearing them no matter, both for their own protection and for prosecution purposes & the only reason they weren't is due to the tech not being available.

I've posted a couple of times in here that I'm all for leash & muzzle (for all) laws & also want breeders brought under control but I will never accept any prick calling for a cull & neither do the experts that Jiminy has nothing but contempt towards.

So again for those (not you) that like to ignore what people have actually posted. I am all for legislation that the experts take the lead on & not the squirrel shit that the Tories try to ram down our throats.


Still a short reply but I hope you get where I am coming from.

No worries mate  :thumbup  Thanks for the apology.  We do agree on most things.
Offline Claire.

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 10:27:36 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:34:55 am
I think they're great for little dogs. It's the operator that's the problem  ;)

In an open space, yeah, outside of that I think they're dangerous, not just the trip hazard (and yes, it is the owner) but I see so many people using them near main roads and giving their dog too much freedom. A strong dog shouldn't be on one, ever. What happened to teaching your dog to walk next to you. Mine's dog reactive (attacked as a pup) and medium/large dogs on extendable leads are the bane of my life, people let the dog walk to the end of the lead in front of them and square up and the owners do NOTHING. Was even one prick who gave his dog a treat for doing it and I wanted to slap him.

Though, one of the funniest things I've ever seen was when we had a mini dachs and a boxer, the dachs couldn't be let off the lead cos she was a rescue and also a fucking menace. Boxer was off running about and an Ali appeared out of nowhere and started on the boxer, the dachs spotted this before me and piled in, ran round the Ali catching it's legs and then felled it like a tree ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 10:47:10 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:27:36 am
In an open space, yeah, outside of that I think they're dangerous, not just the trip hazard (and yes, it is the owner) but I see so many people using them near main roads and giving their dog too much freedom. A strong dog shouldn't be on one, ever. What happened to teaching your dog to walk next to you. Mine's dog reactive (attacked as a pup) and medium/large dogs on extendable leads are the bane of my life, people let the dog walk to the end of the lead in front of them and square up and the owners do NOTHING. Was even one prick who gave his dog a treat for doing it and I wanted to slap him.

Though, one of the funniest things I've ever seen was when we had a mini dachs and a boxer, the dachs couldn't be let off the lead cos she was a rescue and also a fucking menace. Boxer was off running about and an Ali appeared out of nowhere and started on the boxer, the dachs spotted this before me and piled in, ran round the Ali catching it's legs and then felled it like a tree ;D

Reminded me of The Empire Strikes Back  ;D

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 10:50:59 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September 17, 2023, 03:00:58 pm
Havent read the thread for the last few pages and just popped in to say that Ive seen the video of the attack and it is terrifying. People smashing at the dogs with sticks and wheelie buns and the fucking things just keep going while the man is still alive but being mauled to death.

Nothing that can go that should be on the streets or anywhere near the public. Fucking monsters.



This is the absolute nub of it.


You can bring in measures like compulsory leads & muzzles, but half the time these attacks are carried out by either a dog that's somehow got loose from a home, or it's in the home itself.

And the type of shitbag who lets dangerous dogs run loose on parks & fields is just going to ignore any mandatory lead/muzzle laws, because they know that the police will likely not give two fucks, there's no other real figures of authority that could/would take action, and if any member of the public took issue, they'd get aggressive toward the person taking issue with them.

It's good to see some [albeit brief] prison sentences handed out to these arseholes whose dogs have gone berzerk, but it's not enough. Punishments/sanctions need to be heavier to act as more of a deterrent.



Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 11:03:17 am
I find myself opposing a universal ban on all dogs having to be on leads at all times - but also recognising I'm being that 'tory attitude' guy in doing so.

We have a Cavalier-Bichon cross. Soft as anything. She loves being off the lead in a field or on a beach - her having the 'zoomies' is a joy to behold and . She never goes up to other people - but even if she did she'd only want a bit of fussing. She's got great recall. We were at Marbury Country Park on Saturday and almost all dogs were off the leads. Ours has a thing about squirrels and bounds off into the trees to chase them (she's got no chance!)

But if we see a big or aggressive-looking dog (and there's loads of them about), we'll gather her up.

If only there was a way to make any aggressive dog have to be put on a lead whilst harmless ones could roam free!!

Offline Claire.

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 11:04:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:47:10 am
Reminded me of The Empire Strikes Back  ;D



 it was a bit! All I could do was laugh, the Ali looked so confused. Absolutely nuts dogs Dachshunds.
Offline Draex

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 11:07:34 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:27:36 am
In an open space, yeah, outside of that I think they're dangerous, not just the trip hazard (and yes, it is the owner) but I see so many people using them near main roads and giving their dog too much freedom. A strong dog shouldn't be on one, ever. What happened to teaching your dog to walk next to you. Mine's dog reactive (attacked as a pup) and medium/large dogs on extendable leads are the bane of my life, people let the dog walk to the end of the lead in front of them and square up and the owners do NOTHING. Was even one prick who gave his dog a treat for doing it and I wanted to slap him.

Though, one of the funniest things I've ever seen was when we had a mini dachs and a boxer, the dachs couldn't be let off the lead cos she was a rescue and also a fucking menace. Boxer was off running about and an Ali appeared out of nowhere and started on the boxer, the dachs spotted this before me and piled in, ran round the Ali catching it's legs and then felled it like a tree ;D

This happens to me all the time and even worse most of them are on the highlighter pen yellow "caution nervous dog leads".

Typically followed by "he just wants to play", looking a said dog growling..
Offline Claire.

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 11:57:49 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:03:17 am
I find myself opposing a universal ban on all dogs having to be on leads at all times - but also recognising I'm being that 'tory attitude' guy in doing so.

We have a Cavalier-Bichon cross. Soft as anything. She loves being off the lead in a field or on a beach - her having the 'zoomies' is a joy to behold and . She never goes up to other people - but even if she did she'd only want a bit of fussing. She's got great recall. We were at Marbury Country Park on Saturday and almost all dogs were off the leads. Ours has a thing about squirrels and bounds off into the trees to chase them (she's got no chance!)

But if we see a big or aggressive-looking dog (and there's loads of them about), we'll gather her up.

If only there was a way to make any aggressive dog have to be put on a lead whilst harmless ones could roam free!!

I'm sure the terrified squirrels running for their lives think your dog is super cute. A lot of double standards with small dog owners, they're still predators, don't let the fluff and smallness fool you, if it gets one it'll rip it to bits.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:07:34 am
This happens to me all the time and even worse most of them are on the highlighter pen yellow "caution nervous dog leads".

Typically followed by "he just wants to play", looking a said dog growling..

Do you shout 'prick' at them as well? ;D it's always this situation that sets mine off, like we see a big bully most mornings and they pass each other with a quick 'alright lad' glance, it's not all dogs he reacts to, it's always depends on what that other dog does. He won't take treats out of the house so can only do clicker and this has proved incredibly difficult to even work on, never mind train out of him.
Offline Mahern

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 11:58:30 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:03:17 am
I find myself opposing a universal ban on all dogs having to be on leads at all times - but also recognising I'm being that 'tory attitude' guy in doing so.

We have a Cavalier-Bichon cross. Soft as anything. She loves being off the lead in a field or on a beach - her having the 'zoomies' is a joy to behold and . She never goes up to other people - but even if she did she'd only want a bit of fussing. She's got great recall. We were at Marbury Country Park on Saturday and almost all dogs were off the leads. Ours has a thing about squirrels and bounds off into the trees to chase them (she's got no chance!)

But if we see a big or aggressive-looking dog (and there's loads of them about), we'll gather her up.

If only there was a way to make any aggressive dog have to be put on a lead whilst harmless ones could roam free!!



It's usually small dogs running free that cause any agitation when I'm out walking my dogs on lead. "He's alright, he only wants to play".

Offline Draex

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 12:35:03 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:57:49 am

Do you shout 'prick' at them as well? ;D it's always this situation that sets mine off, like we see a big bully most mornings and they pass each other with a quick 'alright lad' glance, it's not all dogs he reacts to, it's always depends on what that other dog does. He won't take treats out of the house so can only do clicker and this has proved incredibly difficult to even work on, never mind train out of him.

More of a twat man myself! With lots of f'in and jeffin. The complete lack of self awareness is staggering and this is the general dogs group so I can see how this quickly gets worse with dogs which are bigger/stronger and could do some damage.

We have a working cocker spaniel, he's bred to bond with a couple of people and has zero interest in other dogs, absolutely food obessed (found him eating a curry the other day in the park the bellend, was sick all day day) which helped training no end . This means other dogs try to play and he just ignores them to a point they keep trying to play and he tells them to do one, then I get dirty looks because my dog has growled at another. This makes me incredibly wary of any dog especially bigger ones as we regularly walk the 5 year old and baby through the same park so I actively walk away from any dog I see that clearly is out of control on or off the lead.

It's a complex subject for sure I really do feel sorry for good owners of any banned or proposed banned dogs as my view is it's mainly on the owners but dogs are animals at the end of the day and I'd always be on the side of caution, hence why I don't leave him alone with our kids.

Doesn't matter how well trained any animal is they can still trigger, we lost him in the Lake District as a sheep we didn't see bolted when off lead and he just went and before we knew it he was on the other side of a valley, thats on me for not having him on lead as I saw sheep far away. God knows what he would have done if he caught it, probably nothing but that just showed me even the best training can't stop instinct and it's on the owner to always be aware of what's going on.
Offline reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:22:39 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 11:58:30 am
It's usually small dogs running free that cause any agitation when I'm out walking my dogs on lead. "He's alright, he only wants to play".

My old border hated other dogs so we'd always get him on his lead if we saw any and that phrase pissed me off big time.

The amount of times I had to reply "but mine doesn't" whilst attempting to stop him him from ragging the damn thing.  I've ended up on my arse so many times and never once got an apology.

I would have loved to just once instead reply "would you like to see how he 'plays' and just let him go.
Offline Mahern

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:46:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:22:39 pm

I would have loved to just once instead reply "would you like to see how he 'plays' and just let him go.

haha yes I try not to be a twat, but sometimes I have wanted to say ok let's play "what's the time Mr Wolf"

I just try to stay out of people's way these days to be honest, 9/10 times they are ok with most dogs, sometimes one or the other will want to engage.
Offline rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:50:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:22:39 pm
My old border hated other dogs so we'd always get him on his lead if we saw any and that phrase pissed me off big time.

The amount of times I had to reply "but mine doesn't" whilst attempting to stop him him from ragging the damn thing.  I've ended up on my arse so many times and never once got an apology.

I would have loved to just once instead reply "would you like to see how he 'plays' and just let him go.

Every time I can think of where I've seen a big dog go for a small dog, it's been the little dogs fault, either annoying it or attacking the big dog.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 02:47:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:50:38 pm
Every time I can think of where I've seen a big dog go for a small dog, it's been the little dogs fault, either annoying it or attacking the big dog.
It is usually small dogs because you can get away without training them as much. You have to train a big do so they tend to be better behaved.

Offline reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 03:14:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:50:38 pm
Every time I can think of where I've seen a big dog go for a small dog, it's been the little dogs fault, either annoying it or attacking the big dog.

I've had one occasion where 2 women were out walking 4 or 5 little yappy things, all off lead, that surrounded him running round snapping and one even jumped on his back to have a go.

They didn't bat an eyelid, didn't call them back or come to get them, just sent me daggers laughing at me screaming at them to sort the fucking things out.

At least they weren't big enough to do any harm not like the 2 greyhounds and 3 lurchers that attacked him and had him pinned to the ground trying to tear lumps out of his face whilst their owner was kicking him.

I got ripped to shreds by throwing myself on top of him to stop them as he dragged them away swearing at me for not having him under control.
Offline reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 01:46:56 pm
haha yes I try not to be a twat, but sometimes I have wanted to say ok let's play "what's the time Mr Wolf"

I just try to stay out of people's way these days to be honest, 9/10 times they are ok with most dogs, sometimes one or the other will want to engage.

It's why we moved away mate, I'd run out of places to take them with enough space to avoid other dogs, cyclists and joggers.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:26:07 am
Leads should be mandatory at all times (not those extendable anti-social leads) and muzzles should be mandatory for certain breeds with powerful bites. The whole domesticated nonsense ignores the fact dogs are still animals following their base instincts. They act like your friend cos you feed them and house them. Theyd eat you if you left them hungry.


Agreed, possibly with the exception of really, really wide open spaces (talking Altcar Beach when the tide is out, that sort of stuff)


The trouble is with dogs off the lead is;


1. The owners may not be aware that some people are actually scared of dogs, that could be for good reason as well, not everyone who is attacked by a dog dies, they go out once they are recovered. If you are a 4 year old and a doberman pops up that the equivalent of dealing with a t-rex for them.


2. People who have dogs (on leads and well behaved) who can react to being pounced upon by 'friendly' dogs. That way fights can start without the loose dog starting it but it can have consequences either way.


3. "It's all right, he's friendly" is not enough for me, especially when I have dogs or kids and especially when the dog in question has the capability of turning into a threat.


4. Most people are unaware of the basics when it comes to dogs, you can buy a dog without any education, training, regulation, experience, capability, understanding or conscience. That's not good enough for society, not for the dog either.
Offline Mahern

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 04:25:49 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm

The trouble is with dogs off the lead is;


1. The owners may not be aware that some people are actually scared of dogs, that could be for good reason as well, not everyone who is attacked by a dog dies, they go out once they are recovered. If you are a 4 year old and a doberman pops up that the equivalent of dealing with a t-rex for them.
This is a good point, and I don't let my dogs off unless we are somewhere like you have suggested above, and even then if, and only if, I can't see anybody within at least a mile radius, constantly scanning the horizons. It is important for sled dogs like mine to run, but time and a place etc

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
2. People who have dogs (on leads and well behaved) who can react to being pounced upon by 'friendly' dogs. That way fights can start without the loose dog starting it but it can have consequences either way.
To be fair most people I have come across are ok like this, when they see me shorten the lead, they tend to get their dogs under control, and everything is hunky dory. But yeah, some people are oblivious.


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
3. "It's all right, he's friendly" is not enough for me, especially when I have dogs or kids and especially when the dog in question has the capability of turning into a threat.
This quote is usually heard when an unleashed dog is allowed to run up to leashed dogs. Again, some people are oblivious. I try to smile and stand out the way, but inside I am fuming because of the effort to hold mine back. NOTE: I don't mean because mine are rearing to attack, but they do strain like hell to get up close and, and if that happens, well , then the dog that got up close may now feel threatened and react.


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm
4. Most people are unaware of the basics when it comes to dogs, you can buy a dog without any education, training, regulation, experience, capability, understanding or conscience. That's not good enough for society, not for the dog either.

Yeah I went off the deepend when I got my first malamute, but I did my research, did the training and socializing, and also some learning 'on the job'. But I am an in for a penny in for a pound type, I couldn't have given up.

A fifth point I would add. Practically everybody stops and stares when they see us out and about, my dogs make people smile (if only they knew the work that happens behind the scenes). And we do stop and they are made to sit for anybody who asks nicely for their kids to approach and have a stroke, and the dogs love the attention. However I do worry about the ones who are allowed to just run up.
Online Machae

Re: Dog Attacks
Today at 12:45:56 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:21 pm

Agreed, possibly with the exception of really, really wide open spaces (talking Altcar Beach when the tide is out, that sort of stuff)


The trouble is with dogs off the lead is;


1. The owners may not be aware that some people are actually scared of dogs, that could be for good reason as well, not everyone who is attacked by a dog dies, they go out once they are recovered. If you are a 4 year old and a doberman pops up that the equivalent of dealing with a t-rex for them.


2. People who have dogs (on leads and well behaved) who can react to being pounced upon by 'friendly' dogs. That way fights can start without the loose dog starting it but it can have consequences either way.


3. "It's all right, he's friendly" is not enough for me, especially when I have dogs or kids and especially when the dog in question has the capability of turning into a threat.


4. Most people are unaware of the basics when it comes to dogs, you can buy a dog without any education, training, regulation, experience, capability, understanding or conscience. That's not good enough for society, not for the dog either.

Yeah, good post. My young nephew loved going to the park to play on the slides and swings but stops going now after being chased by a dog. Owner didn't have a leash and just kept saying...don't run, he won't bite, he just wants to play

Fucking idiot (dog walker, not nephew)
