I expect an apology but knowing how little you think of experts I highly doubt that you're man enough to give one.

It's obvious that you're one of those people that knows everything about fuck all.

Google is your friend :wave

So. There are eight legally owned, privately held tigers in the UK. I'm going to go out on a limb here: if "any one of us could own a Tiger" in the UK, there would be far more than eight of them.

The legislation (which is not an easy read):

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1976/38

And the first local regulations (to comply with the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976) I came across in my search (an easier read):

https://www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/info/20371/licences_for_animals/831/exotic_dangerous_and_wild_animal_licence

Are you arguing for not regulating XL Bullies because it is legal to own a tiger in the UK if you comply with the regulations of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976?

Is this purely a semantic argument: because it is possible to own a tiger in the UK, this means (to you) that "any one of us could own a Tiger"? I suspect it is.

My original post:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2023, 10:57:44 pm
I am not interested in hearing dogs don't kill people, people kill people-type arguments. I don't care who it is from. Just like owning a tiger is outlawed because it is too dangerous (no matter how well trained), the same is true of some dog breeds and blood lines.
Did you find my use of 'outlawed' disturbing? Should I have instead used 'regulated'?

So, there are eight privately owned, highly regulated tigers in the UK. Ergo, "any one of us could own a Tiger". Brother.
Can you stop with this Tiger crap now,  it's got nothing to do with dogs and is totally derailing the thread.
No mate, I think you're a moron who refuses to accept when he's wrong.

Born Free say that it's legal but Jiminy says otherwise, Baldy from Eastenders used to think like you but unlike you he accepts facts that go against his original beliefs.
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:25:19 pm
Can you stop with this Tiger crap now,  it's got nothing to do with dogs and is totally derailing the thread.

Happily.

No idea why he brought them up when he knew fuck all about the law to be honest, he's an analogy addict.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm
I was a bit short in my reply mate & I apologise for that, just had the hump. I'd never let any animal run free anywhere that it could harm another, especially in a nature reserve & anybody who does deserves the book throwing at them. My point was that they would have been wearing them no matter, both for their own protection and for prosecution purposes & the only reason they weren't is due to the tech not being available.

I've posted a couple of times in here that I'm all for leash & muzzle (for all) laws & also want breeders brought under control but I will never accept any prick calling for a cull & neither do the experts that Jiminy has nothing but contempt towards.

So again for those (not you) that like to ignore what people have actually posted. I am all for legislation that the experts take the lead on & not the squirrel shit that the Tories try to ram down our throats.

Still a short reply but I hope you get where I am coming from.



That's really big of you mate, and I applaud you!

It's an emotive subject, especially in the immediate news. I know it really doesn't help with knee-jerk experts practically advocating the euthanasia of what are in effect family members.

Not what R-S has done, I hastily add.
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm
That's really big of you mate, and I applaud you!

It's an emotive subject, especially in the immediate news. I know it really doesn't help with knee-jerk experts practically advocating the euthanasia of what are in effect family members.

Not what R-S has done, I hastily add.

I had to because ironically Red-Soldier got hit by friendly fire   :fishslap

I know that I'm a c*nt but I like to think that I'm an honest c*nt and in the interworld I try not to hold grudges, that's hard sometimes though  ;D
Leads should be mandatory at all times (not those extendable anti-social leads) and muzzles should be mandatory for certain breeds with powerful bites. The whole domesticated nonsense ignores the fact dogs are still animals following their base instincts. They act like your friend cos you feed them and house them. Theyd eat you if you left them hungry.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:26:07 am
not those extendable anti-social leads

whilst I detest the things and would like them banned, what do you mean by anti-social?
I think they're great for little dogs. It's the operator that's the problem  ;)
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:34:55 am
I think they're great for little dogs. It's the operator that's the problem  ;)

Yep, sick of walking in the park and there will be some idiot one side of the path and some yappy little rat about 50ft away trailing this stupid lead the other side and you're having to climb over it, or parents pushing prams getting tangled up in it. Its worse when some dick has a decent sized dog, collie sized and the fucking thing is running about and they have zero control over it.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:58 am
Yep, sick of walking in the park and there will be some idiot one side of the path and some yappy little rat about 50ft away trailing this stupid lead the other side and you're having to climb over it, or parents pushing prams getting tangled up in it. Its worse when some dick has a decent sized dog, collie sized and the fucking thing is running about and they have zero control over it.

I almost pissed myself once (more than once but lets not get into that), there was the little old lady who had a Yorkie on one and it had gone around a lamppost and she was going one way trying to untangle it and the dog was running the other way thinking it was a game. I had to help her but I let it go on for longer that I should have, all she needed was a couple of sticks with bells on them and I'd have died  :lmao
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:44:00 am
I almost pissed myself once (more than once but lets not get into that), there was the little old lady who had a Yorkie on one and it had gone around a lamppost and she was going one way trying to untangle it and the dog was running the other way thinking it was a game. I had to help her but I let it go on for longer that I should have, all she needed was a couple of sticks with bells on them and I'd have died  :lmao

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm
I was a bit short in my reply mate & I apologise for that, just had the hump. I'd never let any animal run free anywhere that it could harm another, especially in a nature reserve & anybody who does deserves the book throwing at them. My point was that they would have been wearing them no matter, both for their own protection and for prosecution purposes & the only reason they weren't is due to the tech not being available.

I've posted a couple of times in here that I'm all for leash & muzzle (for all) laws & also want breeders brought under control but I will never accept any prick calling for a cull & neither do the experts that Jiminy has nothing but contempt towards.

So again for those (not you) that like to ignore what people have actually posted. I am all for legislation that the experts take the lead on & not the squirrel shit that the Tories try to ram down our throats.


Still a short reply but I hope you get where I am coming from.

No worries mate  :thumbup  Thanks for the apology.  We do agree on most things.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:34:55 am
I think they're great for little dogs. It's the operator that's the problem  ;)

In an open space, yeah, outside of that I think they're dangerous, not just the trip hazard (and yes, it is the owner) but I see so many people using them near main roads and giving their dog too much freedom. A strong dog shouldn't be on one, ever. What happened to teaching your dog to walk next to you. Mine's dog reactive (attacked as a pup) and medium/large dogs on extendable leads are the bane of my life, people let the dog walk to the end of the lead in front of them and square up and the owners do NOTHING. Was even one prick who gave his dog a treat for doing it and I wanted to slap him.

Though, one of the funniest things I've ever seen was when we had a mini dachs and a boxer, the dachs couldn't be let off the lead cos she was a rescue and also a fucking menace. Boxer was off running about and an Ali appeared out of nowhere and started on the boxer, the dachs spotted this before me and piled in, ran round the Ali catching it's legs and then felled it like a tree ;D
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:27:36 am
In an open space, yeah, outside of that I think they're dangerous, not just the trip hazard (and yes, it is the owner) but I see so many people using them near main roads and giving their dog too much freedom. A strong dog shouldn't be on one, ever. What happened to teaching your dog to walk next to you. Mine's dog reactive (attacked as a pup) and medium/large dogs on extendable leads are the bane of my life, people let the dog walk to the end of the lead in front of them and square up and the owners do NOTHING. Was even one prick who gave his dog a treat for doing it and I wanted to slap him.

Though, one of the funniest things I've ever seen was when we had a mini dachs and a boxer, the dachs couldn't be let off the lead cos she was a rescue and also a fucking menace. Boxer was off running about and an Ali appeared out of nowhere and started on the boxer, the dachs spotted this before me and piled in, ran round the Ali catching it's legs and then felled it like a tree ;D

Reminded me of The Empire Strikes Back  ;D

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:00:58 pm
Havent read the thread for the last few pages and just popped in to say that Ive seen the video of the attack and it is terrifying. People smashing at the dogs with sticks and wheelie buns and the fucking things just keep going while the man is still alive but being mauled to death.

Nothing that can go that should be on the streets or anywhere near the public. Fucking monsters.



This is the absolute nub of it.


You can bring in measures like compulsory leads & muzzles, but half the time these attacks are carried out by either a dog that's somehow got loose from a home, or it's in the home itself.

And the type of shitbag who lets dangerous dogs run loose on parks & fields is just going to ignore any mandatory lead/muzzle laws, because they know that the police will likely not give two fucks, there's no other real figures of authority that could/would take action, and if any member of the public took issue, they'd get aggressive toward the person taking issue with them.

It's good to see some [albeit brief] prison sentences handed out to these arseholes whose dogs have gone berzerk, but it's not enough. Punishments/sanctions need to be heavier to act as more of a deterrent.



I find myself opposing a universal ban on all dogs having to be on leads at all times - but also recognising I'm being that 'tory attitude' guy in doing so.

We have a Cavalier-Bichon cross. Soft as anything. She loves being off the lead in a field or on a beach - her having the 'zoomies' is a joy to behold and . She never goes up to other people - but even if she did she'd only want a bit of fussing. She's got great recall. We were at Marbury Country Park on Saturday and almost all dogs were off the leads. Ours has a thing about squirrels and bounds off into the trees to chase them (she's got no chance!)

But if we see a big or aggressive-looking dog (and there's loads of them about), we'll gather her up.

If only there was a way to make any aggressive dog have to be put on a lead whilst harmless ones could roam free!!

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:47:10 am
Reminded me of The Empire Strikes Back  ;D



 it was a bit! All I could do was laugh, the Ali looked so confused. Absolutely nuts dogs Dachshunds.
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:27:36 am
In an open space, yeah, outside of that I think they're dangerous, not just the trip hazard (and yes, it is the owner) but I see so many people using them near main roads and giving their dog too much freedom. A strong dog shouldn't be on one, ever. What happened to teaching your dog to walk next to you. Mine's dog reactive (attacked as a pup) and medium/large dogs on extendable leads are the bane of my life, people let the dog walk to the end of the lead in front of them and square up and the owners do NOTHING. Was even one prick who gave his dog a treat for doing it and I wanted to slap him.

Though, one of the funniest things I've ever seen was when we had a mini dachs and a boxer, the dachs couldn't be let off the lead cos she was a rescue and also a fucking menace. Boxer was off running about and an Ali appeared out of nowhere and started on the boxer, the dachs spotted this before me and piled in, ran round the Ali catching it's legs and then felled it like a tree ;D

This happens to me all the time and even worse most of them are on the highlighter pen yellow "caution nervous dog leads".

Typically followed by "he just wants to play", looking a said dog growling..
