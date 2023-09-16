Havent read the thread for the last few pages and just popped in to say that Ive seen the video of the attack and it is terrifying. People smashing at the dogs with sticks and wheelie buns and the fucking things just keep going while the man is still alive but being mauled to death.
Nothing that can go that should be on the streets or anywhere near the public. Fucking monsters.
This is the absolute nub of it.
You can bring in measures like compulsory leads & muzzles, but half the time these attacks are carried out by either a dog that's somehow got loose from a home, or it's in the home itself.
And the type of shitbag who lets dangerous dogs run loose on parks & fields is just going to ignore any mandatory lead/muzzle laws, because they know that the police will likely not give two fucks, there's no other real figures of authority that could/would take action, and if any member of the public took issue, they'd get aggressive toward the person taking issue with them.
It's good to see some [albeit brief] prison sentences handed out to these arseholes whose dogs have gone berzerk, but it's not enough. Punishments/sanctions need to be heavier to act as more of a deterrent.