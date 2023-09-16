« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 9078 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:06:49 pm

I expect an apology but knowing how little you think of experts I highly doubt that you're man enough to give one.

It's obvious that you're one of those people that knows everything about fuck all.

Google is your friend :wave

Edit: Added petition link.
So. There are eight legally owned, privately held tigers in the UK. I'm going to go out on a limb here: if "any one of us could own a Tiger" in the UK, there would be far more than eight of them.

The legislation (which is not an easy read):

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1976/38

And the first local regulations (to comply with the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976) I came across in my search (an easier read):

https://www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/info/20371/licences_for_animals/831/exotic_dangerous_and_wild_animal_licence

Are you arguing for not regulating XL Bullies because it is legal to own a tiger in the UK if you comply with the regulations of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976?

Is this purely a semantic argument: because it is possible to own a tiger in the UK, this means (to you) that "any one of us could own a Tiger"? I suspect it is.

My original post:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 16, 2023, 10:57:44 pm
I am not interested in hearing dogs don't kill people, people kill people-type arguments. I don't care who it is from. Just like owning a tiger is outlawed because it is too dangerous (no matter how well trained), the same is true of some dog breeds and blood lines.
Did you find my use of 'outlawed' disturbing? Should I have instead used 'regulated'?

So, there are eight privately owned, highly regulated tigers in the UK. Ergo, "any one of us could own a Tiger". Brother.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,952
  • IFWT
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:25:19 pm »
Can you stop with this Tiger crap now,  it's got nothing to do with dogs and is totally derailing the thread.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:27:00 pm »
No mate, I think you're a moron who refuses to accept when he's wrong.

Born Free say that it's legal but Jiminy says otherwise, Baldy from Eastenders used to think like you but unlike you he accepts facts that go against his original beliefs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:25:19 pm
Can you stop with this Tiger crap now,  it's got nothing to do with dogs and is totally derailing the thread.

Happily.

No idea why he brought them up when he knew fuck all about the law to be honest, he's an analogy addict.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm
I was a bit short in my reply mate & I apologise for that, just had the hump. I'd never let any animal run free anywhere that it could harm another, especially in a nature reserve & anybody who does deserves the book throwing at them. My point was that they would have been wearing them no matter, both for their own protection and for prosecution purposes & the only reason they weren't is due to the tech not being available.

I've posted a couple of times in here that I'm all for leash & muzzle (for all) laws & also want breeders brought under control but I will never accept any prick calling for a cull & neither do the experts that Jiminy has nothing but contempt towards.

So again for those (not you) that like to ignore what people have actually posted. I am all for legislation that the experts take the lead on & not the squirrel shit that the Tories try to ram down our throats.

Still a short reply but I hope you get where I am coming from.



That's really big of you mate, and I applaud you!

It's an emotive subject, especially in the immediate news. I know it really doesn't help with knee-jerk experts practically advocating the euthanasia of what are in effect family members.

Not what R-S has done, I hastily add.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #485 on: Today at 12:29:45 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 09:18:56 pm
That's really big of you mate, and I applaud you!

It's an emotive subject, especially in the immediate news. I know it really doesn't help with knee-jerk experts practically advocating the euthanasia of what are in effect family members.

Not what R-S has done, I hastily add.

I had to because ironically Red-Soldier got hit by friendly fire   :fishslap

I know that I'm a c*nt but I like to think that I'm an honest c*nt and in the interworld I try not to hold grudges, that's hard sometimes though  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 