Yes, I have noticed this too. The French riots being one (not sure if this is what you meant). I guess you can't agree on everything, can you.



No worries



I was a bit short in my reply mate & I apologise for that, just had the hump. I'd never let any animal run free anywhere that it could harm another, especially in a nature reserve & anybody who does deserves the book throwing at them. My point was that they would have been wearing them no matter, both for their own protection and for prosecution purposes & the only reason they weren't is due to the tech not being available.I've posted a couple of times in here that I'm all for leash & muzzle (for all) laws & also want breeders brought under control but I will never accept any prick calling for a cull & neither do the experts that Jiminy has nothing but contempt towards.So again for those (not you) that like to ignore what people have actually posted. I am all for legislation that the experts take the lead on & not the squirrel shit that the Tories try to ram down our throats.Still a short reply but I hope you get where I am coming from.