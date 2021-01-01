« previous next »
Dog Attacks

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:50:38 am
As I said before I saw exactly the same with my cousins German Shepherd. A very well behaved dog usually, but very protective. My cousin sister who was about 6 and in very gentle, playful manner hit my cousin whose dog it was and the dog just went for her, luckily it caught her clothing rather then her leg as otherwise that could have been incredibly ugly. And she wasnt a stranger to the dog or anything like that, my two cousins lived near by so she was around the dog all the time, but when it though its owner was being attacked it just went into autopilot and attacked.

Yeah, rule number 1 is know your dog. Our Mastiff would just try to break the (play) fights up, the big bastard would also knock your beer over on purpose if you put it on the floor, he was a right pisshead  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
This is your problem isnt it? You've no interest in owning one yourself or maybe you only like small ones? The assumption that they are aggressive spells it out.

I'm really not trying to be part of this argument, at least in an...argumentative way. I know not all pit bulls are aggressive. They are, however, responsible for way, way more attacks than all other breeds combined. You absolutely have to factor bad owners into those statistics, since lots of dickheads buy them specifically for that reason, but it's still staggering.

But really, I am curious; what exactly do you get from owning a pitbull that you wouldn't get from another big, strong dog like a St Bernard? Or even something that's still fairly dangerous like a German Shepherd? What makes pitbulls worth the trouble?
Re: Dog Attacks
I like to think I'm a responsible dog owner and I'm also a dog lover but I'd never trust a dog, any dog, that I didn't know or that didn't know me.

My youngest Border is highly aggressive and reactive to anything and everything she comes into contact with whether at home, in the car or on a walk. 

She's never attacked or bitten anyone or fought with another dog on the odd occasion she's been off lead when something's appeared from nowhere and nothing we do in terms of training has changed it.

It has proven to be very isolating as we have to pick and choose the times and places we take them for walks very carefully and one of the reasons we moved here was to give her more space and freedom. 

Lockdown was an absolute nightmare where we used to live with so many dogs, cyclists and joggers about meaning no matter where we went or what time of day it was just far too stressful to attempt a walk.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:24:04 am
Am I losing my mind or was it not you who brought Tigers into this ?
Just admit you were wrong fella, happens to us all.
I first introduced 'tiger' to this discussion. But that's irrelevant.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
I am not interested in hearing dogs don't kill people, people kill people-type arguments. I don't care who it is from. Just like owning a tiger is outlawed because it is too dangerous (no matter how well trained), the same is true of some dog breeds and blood lines.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm

And there it is, you're not really interested.

And any one of us could own a Tiger.
Only in the same sense that "anyone" can operate on your brain. Unless you have expertise, licensing, premises (with lots of space), specialist veterinary care, and (no doubt) able to fulfill a whole lot of special requirements, you cannot own a tiger (or be a brain surgeon). Whereas, you can go out tomorrow and buy an XL Bully without any of that.

Again, if I stated that I can (legally) operate on your brain, without training, without licensing or access to a full surgical theatre, you'd call 'bulshit'. I'm calling 'bullshit' on your claim that "anyone" can legally own a tiger.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:31 am
If you cannot fulfill the very tight requirements (which I assume, you cannot), it is outlawed for you. I could perform brain surgery if I was trained, licensed and had access to a fully equipped surgical suit. Since none of those things apply to me, would it make sense for me to claim that I can legally perform brain surgery upon you?

Anyway, your analogy is pretty crap. Since your argument for owning a dangerous dog is that you can legally own a dangerous tiger. However, for you to own a tiger, you would have to fulfill far more stringent criteria than anyone here is suggesting for owning a dog. Try a different analogy - this one ain't working.
You stated that ANYONE can own a tiger. The truth is that exceptionally few can (legally) own a tiger. And if they do legally own a tiger, they have fulfilled stringent criteria that you* and I cannot possibly fulfill. If you genuinely believe that you can own a tiger, you are a fantasist.

* unless, of course, you are the new Marquess of Bath. If you are Lord Bath, I will gladly retract my comments.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Longleat#Visitor_attractions

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:53 am
I like to think I'm a responsible dog owner and I'm also a dog lover but I'd never trust a dog, any dog, that I didn't know or that didn't know me.

My youngest Border is highly aggressive and reactive to anything and everything she comes into contact with whether at home, in the car or on a walk. 

She's never attacked or bitten anyone or fought with another dog on the odd occasion she's been off lead when something's appeared from nowhere and nothing we do in terms of training has changed it.

It has proven to be very isolating as we have to pick and choose the times and places we take them for walks very carefully and one of the reasons we moved here was to give her more space and freedom. 

Lockdown was an absolute nightmare where we used to live with so many dogs, cyclists and joggers about meaning no matter where we went or what time of day it was just far too stressful to attempt a walk.

I had problems with my cockapoo a few months ago - she was very reactive and aggressive, and it was very difficult to get her out of the car sometimes, or to put the lead on. I got a dog behaviourist to assess her and she suggested that my dog was having a prolonged phantom pregnancy. She said that I could easily work out if that was the case by giving her a short course of hormones to reset her hormone levels. I did, and her behaviour is now back to normal now. I'd followed the guidance I'd been given at the time in terms of having her spayed, but apparently it's now been shown that it can cause problems with phantom pregnancies.
Re: Dog Attacks
Only on Rawk could this descend into how easy/difficult is it to own a tiger ;D

Hippos are more dangerous by all accounts. Just sayin.
Re: Dog Attacks
Tigers are an interesting point of comparison because apparently they're actually pretty easily domesticated. The reason they don't make good pets is that their strength means they could hurt you without even wanting to.
Re: Dog Attacks
Also, the "there aren't bad breeds, just bad owners" thing is the kind of shallow cliché I can't believe people are still saying in 2023. It also feels slightly classist.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:24:09 am
Also, the "there aren't bad breeds, just bad owners" thing is the kind of shallow cliché I can't believe people are still saying in 2023. It also feels slightly classist.
Yep. I have a real dislike and issue with that type of argument.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:06:15 am
^This^

It is as I stated yesterday: too many dog owners have no interest in being in the slightest inconvenienced. (A much smaller are affected by a potential ban.) So, any legislation will only nibble at the edges.

Attacks by dogs has always been a problem. It has gotten worse. 'Responsible dog owners' can blame 'irresponsible dog owners' if they like, but 'this is why we cannot have nice things', etc. If something becomes a menace to the general population, why should they have to put up with it?

This is a very good point JC, and one of the biggest reasons why the issues around dogs have increased and are only getting worse.

This attitude has been displayed by WAP himself, in this thread.  Through work, I've engaged with many dog walkers and know many others who have done for many years, as part of their jobs, looking after nature reserves and other greenspaces.

Unfortunately, this attitude can be quite common and is only getting worse.  It's all about themselves and their dogs, fuck everyone else.  It's a very Tory attitude to have.

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:31 am
If you cannot fulfill the very tight requirements (which I assume, you cannot), it is outlawed for you. I could perform brain surgery if I was trained, licensed and had access to a fully equipped surgical suit. Since none of those things apply to me, would it make sense for me to claim that I can legally perform brain surgery upon you?

Anyway, your analogy is pretty crap. Since your argument for owning a dangerous dog is that you can legally own a dangerous tiger. However, for you to own a tiger, you would have to fulfill far more stringent criteria than anyone here is suggesting for owning a dog. Try a different analogy - this one ain't working.

For someone who doesn't like shit analogies you sure do make a lot 😂
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:53 am
I like to think I'm a responsible dog owner and I'm also a dog lover but I'd never trust a dog, any dog, that I didn't know or that didn't know me.

My youngest Border is highly aggressive and reactive to anything and everything she comes into contact with whether at home, in the car or on a walk. 

She's never attacked or bitten anyone or fought with another dog on the odd occasion she's been off lead when something's appeared from nowhere and nothing we do in terms of training has changed it.

It has proven to be very isolating as we have to pick and choose the times and places we take them for walks very carefully and one of the reasons we moved here was to give her more space and freedom. 

Lockdown was an absolute nightmare where we used to live with so many dogs, cyclists and joggers about meaning no matter where we went or what time of day it was just far too stressful to attempt a walk.

Not that I know you, but, from what you've said on here, I'm pretty sure you are a responsible dog owner.  And also someone who cares about the wider countryside/environment.

You are going to have a conscientiousness and empathetic attitude towards most things.

Border Collies are gorgeous and highly intelligent.  However, they are working dogs, highly strung, and need a huge amount of physical and mental stimulation.

Not a good choice for a pet, unless you have plenty of space.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:44:08 am
For someone who doesn't like shit analogies you sure do make a lot 😂
You should follow the conversation. WAP claimed that 'anyone can own a tiger'. Yeah, just like anyone can perform brain surgery.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:33:01 am
This is a very good point JC, and one of the biggest reasons why the issues around dogs have increased and are only getting worse.

This attitude has been displayed by WAP himself, in this thread.  Through work, I've engaged with many dog walkers and know many others who have done for many years, as part of their jobs, looking after nature reserves and other greenspaces.

Unfortunately, this attitude can be quite common and is only getting worse.  It's all about themselves and their dogs, fuck everyone else.  It's a very Tory attitude to have.



Disagree with you on WAP he isn't arguing against inconvenience, he is arguing against those who would see his dog removed/destroyed.

Also, I can't say I have seen any Tory attitudes on display in this thread. Although you could argue drawing up a reactionary list of dictats contrary to expert views is quite Tory?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:54:42 am
You should follow the conversation. WAP claimed that 'anyone can own a tiger'. Yeah, just like anyone can perform brain surgery.

Well that's quite a shit analogy isn't it?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:58:18 am
Disagree with you on WAP he isn't arguing against inconvenience, he is arguing against those who would see his dog removed/destroyed.

Also, I can't say I have seen any Tory attitudes on display in this thread. Although you could argue drawing up a reactionary list of dictats contrary to expert views is quite Tory?
Why should anyone have the right to own a dangerous animal, and be allowed to roam with it in public places, where it can potentially attack, maim, and kill people and other animals?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:59:24 am
Well that's quite a shit analogy isn't it?
How so? Both are technically achievable, but only with the correct training, licensing, equipment and space, though only for very few (particularly with tigers) is this remotely possible. WAP claimed that 'anyone can own a tiger'. It is so far removed from reality that it is either a lie, or fantasy.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:01:10 am
Why should anyone have the right to own a dangerous animal, and be allowed to roam with it public places, where it can potentially attack, maim, and kill people and other animals?
How have you reached the conclusion that his dog is dangerous and is allowed to roam public spaces?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:15:24 pm
And what have you and your buddy added to the debate, I've been honest and even put forward things that could be changed, you?

Here's my second post in the thread:

Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 11, 2023, 08:36:09 pm
I agree.

Being someone that has worked a lot on nature reserves and the wider countryside, I'd clampdown hard on dog walkers and ownership.  It's not a black and white situation, but they need banning from certain areas altogether and heavy regulation in others.

Dog ownership is out of control and something needs doing about it.  The numbers have gone crazy since lockdown.  I know wardens that have to wear body cameras now, due to abusive owners.

And here's your immediate response, dismissing it:

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2023, 08:39:18 pm
Had the tech been around they would've worn them for the same reason decades ago.

And my follow up:

Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 11, 2023, 08:43:07 pm
No.  These people have years of experience on the ground, and they say it has got progressively worse.

They now have no choice, but to use the body cams.

Your response:

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2023, 08:45:35 pm
Well that told me, I now know that they would've thumbed their noses at the tech.


For me, it's this very attitude that is a big reason, why the issues around dogs, and their owndership, are getting worse.

I've presented a real life example and you've just totally dismissed it, in a flippant manner.  You've helped to highlight a huge issue, without knowing it.
Re: Dog Attacks
I think the best way of putting it for me is that I just believe that the money and resources spent on a ban for this specific breed (when a new equally dangerous breed could soon emerge in the years after) would be better spent on measures that apply more generally to enforce and encourage more responsible dog ownership. I do believe there should be more regulation around the breeding of dogs too as it's absolutely a wild west out there which certainly doesn't help to create mentally well and trainable dogs and responsible owners.

Without measures beyond this specific breed it's nothing more than a ban for the headlines in my opinion.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:32:08 am
I think the best way of putting it for me is that I just believe that the money and resources spent on a ban for this specific breed (when a new equally dangerous breed could soon emerge in the years after) would be better spent on measures that apply more generally to enforce and encourage more responsible dog ownership. I do believe there should be more regulation around the breeding of dogs too as it's absolutely a wild west out there which certainly doesn't help to create mentally well and trainable dogs and responsible owners.

Without measures beyond this specific breed it's nothing more than a ban for the headlines in my opinion.
I agree. Unfortunately, it might be that too many 'responsible' dog owners do not wish to be inconvenienced themselves (through universal use of muzzles, leashes being mandatory except within designated areas, licensing and fees, etc.).
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:52:05 am
Not that I know you, but, from what you've said on here, I'm pretty sure you are a responsible dog owner.  And also someone who cares about the wider countryside/environment.

You are going to have a conscientiousness and empathetic attitude towards most things.

Border Collies are gorgeous and highly intelligent.  However, they are working dogs, highly strung, and need a huge amount of physical and mental stimulation.

Not a good choice for a pet, unless you have plenty of space.

It doesn't help that she's a rescue with no prior info other than she'd been in kennels all her life, not really socialised and certainly had no idea how to play.

Borders are great and I fully understand all their behavioural issues.  I'd never recommend them as a pet to someone without the time to work with them or space to let them run. 

Fortunately here we have a big garden and a beach that's rarely used as you've to walk along the estuary to get to it and it's only accessable at low tide.
Re: Dog Attacks
Theres a fella with a collie round here and he seems to spend his whole life in the park with it, its impeccably behaved. Eyes fixed on whatever toy hes got, oblivious to anything else, huskies are similar, they need so much and deffo not city dogs.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:44:39 am
I agree. Unfortunately, it might be that too many 'responsible' dog owners do not wish to be inconvenienced themselves (through universal use of muzzles, leashes being mandatory except within designated areas, licensing and fees, etc.).
But you could say that about the ban too, that there will just be people that ignore it. A lot of the incidents happen in homes as well, it's not like the ban is something that will be easy to police. Either way you need the buy in from the public.

I think that with better public education alongside measures like that it is worth pursuing, given as I say for the potential for a new breed to replace the Bully XL as the problem breed and for this to just happen again, like we've been through before with previous breed bans. Nobody wants their dogs taken away or to be involved in something like this so it is in their best interest.

Everyone loves the idea of a magic solution that solves everything though, especially a government as deeply unpopular and desperate for positive headlines as this one so I'm aware I'm living in dreamland.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:18:26 pm
Theres a fella with a collie round here and he seems to spend his whole life in the park with it, its impeccably behaved. Eyes fixed on whatever toy hes got, oblivious to anything else, huskies are similar, they need so much and deffo not city dogs.

Yeah working dogs need legs and minds occupying all the time, particularly youngsters. I found myself walking 15-20 miles every single day thank god they're slowing down 🥵
