Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 8385 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:58:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:50:38 am
As I said before I saw exactly the same with my cousins German Shepherd. A very well behaved dog usually, but very protective. My cousin sister who was about 6 and in very gentle, playful manner hit my cousin whose dog it was and the dog just went for her, luckily it caught her clothing rather then her leg as otherwise that could have been incredibly ugly. And she wasnt a stranger to the dog or anything like that, my two cousins lived near by so she was around the dog all the time, but when it though its owner was being attacked it just went into autopilot and attacked.

Yeah, rule number 1 is know your dog. Our Mastiff would just try to break the (play) fights up, the big bastard would also knock your beer over on purpose if you put it on the floor, he was a right pisshead  ;D
Offline cptrios

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:41:24 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
This is your problem isnt it? You've no interest in owning one yourself or maybe you only like small ones? The assumption that they are aggressive spells it out.

I'm really not trying to be part of this argument, at least in an...argumentative way. I know not all pit bulls are aggressive. They are, however, responsible for way, way more attacks than all other breeds combined. You absolutely have to factor bad owners into those statistics, since lots of dickheads buy them specifically for that reason, but it's still staggering.

But really, I am curious; what exactly do you get from owning a pitbull that you wouldn't get from another big, strong dog like a St Bernard? Or even something that's still fairly dangerous like a German Shepherd? What makes pitbulls worth the trouble?
Offline reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:15:53 am »
I like to think I'm a responsible dog owner and I'm also a dog lover but I'd never trust a dog, any dog, that I didn't know or that didn't know me.

My youngest Border is highly aggressive and reactive to anything and everything she comes into contact with whether at home, in the car or on a walk. 

She's never attacked or bitten anyone or fought with another dog on the odd occasion she's been off lead when something's appeared from nowhere and nothing we do in terms of training has changed it.

It has proven to be very isolating as we have to pick and choose the times and places we take them for walks very carefully and one of the reasons we moved here was to give her more space and freedom. 

Lockdown was an absolute nightmare where we used to live with so many dogs, cyclists and joggers about meaning no matter where we went or what time of day it was just far too stressful to attempt a walk.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #443 on: Today at 08:50:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:24:04 am
Am I losing my mind or was it not you who brought Tigers into this ?
Just admit you were wrong fella, happens to us all.
I first introduced 'tiger' to this discussion. But that's irrelevant.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
I am not interested in hearing dogs don't kill people, people kill people-type arguments. I don't care who it is from. Just like owning a tiger is outlawed because it is too dangerous (no matter how well trained), the same is true of some dog breeds and blood lines.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm

And there it is, you're not really interested.

And any one of us could own a Tiger.
Only in the same sense that "anyone" can operate on your brain. Unless you have expertise, licensing, premises (with lots of space), specialist veterinary care, and (no doubt) able to fulfill a whole lot of special requirements, you cannot own a tiger (or be a brain surgeon). Whereas, you can go out tomorrow and buy an XL Bully without any of that.

Again, if I stated that I can (legally) operate on your brain, without training, without licensing or access to a full surgical theatre, you'd call 'bulshit'. I'm calling 'bullshit' on your claim that "anyone" can legally own a tiger.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:31 am
If you cannot fulfill the very tight requirements (which I assume, you cannot), it is outlawed for you. I could perform brain surgery if I was trained, licensed and had access to a fully equipped surgical suit. Since none of those things apply to me, would it make sense for me to claim that I can legally perform brain surgery upon you?

Anyway, your analogy is pretty crap. Since your argument for owning a dangerous dog is that you can legally own a dangerous tiger. However, for you to own a tiger, you would have to fulfill far more stringent criteria than anyone here is suggesting for owning a dog. Try a different analogy - this one ain't working.
You stated that ANYONE can own a tiger. The truth is that exceptionally few can (legally) own a tiger. And if they do legally own a tiger, they have fulfilled stringent criteria that you* and I cannot possibly fulfill. If you genuinely believe that you can own a tiger, you are a fantasist.

* unless, of course, you are the new Marquess of Bath. If you are Lord Bath, I will gladly retract my comments.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Longleat#Visitor_attractions

Edit: Apologies for the repetitiveness.
Offline Bioluminescence

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:16:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:53 am
I like to think I'm a responsible dog owner and I'm also a dog lover but I'd never trust a dog, any dog, that I didn't know or that didn't know me.

My youngest Border is highly aggressive and reactive to anything and everything she comes into contact with whether at home, in the car or on a walk. 

She's never attacked or bitten anyone or fought with another dog on the odd occasion she's been off lead when something's appeared from nowhere and nothing we do in terms of training has changed it.

It has proven to be very isolating as we have to pick and choose the times and places we take them for walks very carefully and one of the reasons we moved here was to give her more space and freedom. 

Lockdown was an absolute nightmare where we used to live with so many dogs, cyclists and joggers about meaning no matter where we went or what time of day it was just far too stressful to attempt a walk.

I had problems with my cockapoo a few months ago - she was very reactive and aggressive, and it was very difficult to get her out of the car sometimes, or to put the lead on. I got a dog behaviourist to assess her and she suggested that my dog was having a prolonged phantom pregnancy. She said that I could easily work out if that was the case by giving her a short course of hormones to reset her hormone levels. I did, and her behaviour is now back to normal now. I'd followed the guidance I'd been given at the time in terms of having her spayed, but apparently it's now been shown that it can cause problems with phantom pregnancies.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:43:03 am »
Only on Rawk could this descend into how easy/difficult is it to own a tiger ;D

Hippos are more dangerous by all accounts. Just sayin.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:21:52 am »
Tigers are an interesting point of comparison because apparently they're actually pretty easily domesticated. The reason they don't make good pets is that their strength means they could hurt you without even wanting to.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Also, the "there aren't bad breeds, just bad owners" thing is the kind of shallow cliché I can't believe people are still saying in 2023. It also feels slightly classist.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:30:50 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:24:09 am
Also, the "there aren't bad breeds, just bad owners" thing is the kind of shallow cliché I can't believe people are still saying in 2023. It also feels slightly classist.
Yep. I have a real dislike and issue with that type of argument.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:33:01 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:06:15 am
^This^

It is as I stated yesterday: too many dog owners have no interest in being in the slightest inconvenienced. (A much smaller are affected by a potential ban.) So, any legislation will only nibble at the edges.

Attacks by dogs has always been a problem. It has gotten worse. 'Responsible dog owners' can blame 'irresponsible dog owners' if they like, but 'this is why we cannot have nice things', etc. If something becomes a menace to the general population, why should they have to put up with it?

This is a very good point JC, and one of the biggest reasons why the issues around dogs have increased and are only getting worse.

This attitude has been displayed by WAP himself, in this thread.  Through work, I've engaged with many dog walkers and know many others who have done for many years, as part of their jobs, looking after nature reserves and other greenspaces.

Unfortunately, this attitude can be quite common and is only getting worse.  It's all about themselves and their dogs, fuck everyone else.  It's a very Tory attitude to have.

Online Mahern

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:16:31 am
If you cannot fulfill the very tight requirements (which I assume, you cannot), it is outlawed for you. I could perform brain surgery if I was trained, licensed and had access to a fully equipped surgical suit. Since none of those things apply to me, would it make sense for me to claim that I can legally perform brain surgery upon you?

Anyway, your analogy is pretty crap. Since your argument for owning a dangerous dog is that you can legally own a dangerous tiger. However, for you to own a tiger, you would have to fulfill far more stringent criteria than anyone here is suggesting for owning a dog. Try a different analogy - this one ain't working.

For someone who doesn't like shit analogies you sure do make a lot 😂
