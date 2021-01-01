I like to think I'm a responsible dog owner and I'm also a dog lover but I'd never trust a dog, any dog, that I didn't know or that didn't know me.



My youngest Border is highly aggressive and reactive to anything and everything she comes into contact with whether at home, in the car or on a walk.



She's never attacked or bitten anyone or fought with another dog on the odd occasion she's been off lead when something's appeared from nowhere and nothing we do in terms of training has changed it.



It has proven to be very isolating as we have to pick and choose the times and places we take them for walks very carefully and one of the reasons we moved here was to give her more space and freedom.



Lockdown was an absolute nightmare where we used to live with so many dogs, cyclists and joggers about meaning no matter where we went or what time of day it was just far too stressful to attempt a walk.