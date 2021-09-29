« previous next »
Dog Attacks

« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:42:45 pm
How would you feel if there was person on the other side of the street with a legally owned and carried gun? 'It is legal, so what's the worry'? Is that it?

So are you arguing that a dog on a leash and wearing a muzzle is not enough now?
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:46:23 pm
So are you arguing that a dog on a leash and wearing a muzzle is not enough now?
No. If you read my other comments, the point is that few dogs are caged, the vast majority are unmuzzled, and they are frequently unleashed. A gun in a holster is reliant upon the mental state of the owner, which is an unknown, just as the mental state of a dog is unknown. The point being - as many here have posted about their experiences of visiting or living in the US - it is decidedly unnerving to see people walking around with guns. Are the risks lower than perceived risks? Yes. This is true for guns and dogs. But the fear is real for very many people, and not totally without foundation. Why should people have to walk in fear just to satisfy the peculiarities of a minority?
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:55:28 pm
77,000 attacks, in the past four years, apparently.
for obvious reasons, that'll be a vast undercount. Obviously won't count every uneventful nips of owners or their families for example, because why would owners report those to someone else

Whereas that number will include most if not all seriously violent attacks, ranging from mild to life changing injury, or death. Reported to police and other authorities. For things like criminal proceedings, healthcare costs, insurance, sick leave/disability etc
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:46:23 pm
So are you arguing that a dog on a leash and wearing a muzzle is not enough now?

Some of you lot need muzzles. :D
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:21:52 pm
No. If you read my other comments, the point is that few dogs are caged, the vast majority are unmuzzled, and they are frequently unleashed. A gun in a holster is reliant upon the mental state of the owner, which is an unknown, just as the mental state of a dog is unknown. The point being - as many here have posted about their experiences of visiting or living in the US - it is decidedly unnerving to see people walking around with guns. Are the risks lower than perceived risks? Yes. This is true for guns and dogs. But the fear is real for very many people, and not totally without foundation. Why should people have to walk in fear just to satisfy the peculiarities of a minority?

You can't account for everyones fears though. Is a dog with a muzzle on safe? I'd say so. That's very different from a legally owned gun - the fact it is legal doesn't make it safe.
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:46:05 pm
You can't account for everyones fears though. Is a dog with a muzzle on safe? I'd say so. That's very different from a legally owned gun - the fact it is legal doesn't make it safe.
I was meaning to compare a gun in a holster with an unmuzzled and/or unleashed dog, not a muzzled dog.
