Sorry to point that out, but surely if they are a dangerous dog breed, how can any owner/buyer of them be thought of as "responsible"?
Just because you own a 911 Turbo, doesnt mean you have to rag it at 150mph on the motorway weaving in and out of traffic. You can enjoy all the other features of the car without endangering other road users, even though the car is perfectly suited to drive at those speeds.
I own a Staffie rescue dog (possibly Staffie x Pitbull) and Ive been around them my whole life. Theres something particularly endearing about those bull-type breeds, theyre incredibly soft natured. Its characteristics weve bred into this breed and they have a very unique nature and attitude towards affection which isnt really comparable to many other breeds. Ultimately all dogs love attention and affection from their owner(s), but some more than others. One of my previous dogs was a Labrador and although he liked an ear sratch and a stroke, he would never snuggle on the sofa (despite best efforts by some!) he liked a bit of affection and then would retreat to his own space. My current staffie can never get enough! So thats a big factor why people also choose these breeds.
But wed be naive to think that was the only reason, Im sure a lot of people like the security of a big dog like an XL Bully. I dont see anything wrong with that provided the dog has been trained and socialised as I keep stating.