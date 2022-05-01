« previous next »
Dog Attacks

Claire.

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:29:49 pm
Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:23:12 pm
Banning specific dog breeds is an approach to policy which fails to tackle the actual issue, much like badger culling, prosecution of drug users etc. Its a sledgehammer approach which on the surface looks great but in reality it does very little. Interesting to see what they do with the 100s if not 1000s of these things currently owned around the country once they are banned.

They were saying on the radio that there's an order for them all to be walked on leads and muzzled in public, and will need to be neutered. I don't know if they'll be asking for them all to be destroyed, as there's potentially 1000s of these dogs who've done absolutely nothing wrong. Can't imagine what it'd be like if I suddenly found out mine had been deemed a devil dog through no fault of his own.
Red_Mist

  CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:34:31 pm
Claire. on Yesterday at 01:29:49 pm
They were saying on the radio that there's an order for them all to be walked on leads and muzzled in public
Seems sensible. No reason for them all to be put down is there?
spen71

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:36:30 pm
Apologies if this has been asked before.    As the American XL bully has now been banned.   What happens to the dogs that are already out there?   Have to be put down?

Someone I know has one,    She has always been as friendly as can be around anyone:
lobsterboy

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:37:53 pm
Like always though, the thugs that cause the problems will ignore the new rules and the dogs and the sensible owners will suffer.
Claire.

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:40:44 pm
spen71 on Yesterday at 01:36:30 pm
Apologies if this has been asked before.    As the American XL bully has now been banned.   What happens to the dogs that are already out there?   Have to be put down?

Someone I know has one,    She has always been as friendly as can be around anyone:

They haven't defined the breed yet as I don't believe it's a kennel club recognised breed, I heard on the radio about being on lead/muzzled in public but can't find anything on line about that.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:44:00 pm
Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:23:12 pm
Banning specific dog breeds is an approach to policy which fails to tackle the actual issue, much like badger culling, prosecution of drug users etc. Its a sledgehammer approach which on the surface looks great but in reality it does very little. Interesting to see what they do with the 100s if not 1000s of these things currently owned around the country once they are banned.

I agree but this the Tories, they ain't the smartest ya know.

I'd imagine there must be over 10,000 of this breed of dog in the UK. What are they going to do, go door to door and take perfectly loveable animals from responsible owners??
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:48:16 pm
spen71 on Yesterday at 01:36:30 pm
Apologies if this has been asked before.    As the American XL bully has now been banned.   What happens to the dogs that are already out there?   Have to be put down?

Someone I know has one,    She has always been as friendly as can be around anyone:

If its the same as when they banned pitbulls, then the dogs had to be registered, chipped, neutered and muzzled and on a lead in public. Transfer of ownership was also banned, so when our kids brother in law split with his then GF and had to move into a no pet flat, all he could find at short notice, the poor dog was destroyed.
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:52:57 pm
Found this bit interesting on the BBC

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-66818862

Dogs that share physical characteristics to banned breeds  such as cross breeds  are also banned

Now, the Bully is bred from the Pitbull and the American Staffordshire, so this makes it a banned breed already, so why the fuck has breeding and owning the dogs been been allowed to go on for so long and why an explicit ban on the breed, if its already banned? Bit of publicicty to try to make the short arsed little c*nt Rishi look good?
Broad Spectrum

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 01:53:28 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:04:16 pm
Not insinuating anything. Simply asking if those incidents were as a result of bad owners?

I grew up with dogs in pretty much every household I've lived in until I moved out of my parents. From small yappy fuckers to alsations, greyhounds and an akita.

I think a broader term would be human interaction, and yes all dog attacks on humans are as a result of our behaviour towards them. Whether thats an owner whos failed to properly socialise and train their dog, an owner whos actively trained their dog to be aggressive or someone (whether rightly or wrongly) who fails to recognise the warning signs from the dog. Very rarely do dogs go from sniffing the ground to lunging in for a bite, it may happen quickly but they will progress through some of these behaviours:



Ultimately there are countless XL Bully dogs up and down the country in the hands of responsible owners whove trained and socialised them properly, or if theyve not been will recognise these signs and avoid situations where someone may come to harm. As with most things in life, its the handful of bellends that ruin it for the rest of us. The inclusion in the Dangerous Dogs Act will over time reduce the attacks by this breed, but theyre not the only dangerous dog breeds accessible in the UK and it doesnt focus on any long-term solutions or measures to minimising dangerous dog attacks on both animals and humans. Its a lazy approach towards possessions (as viewed in the eyes of the law) when in reality theyre far more complex than that and deserving of robust legal framework to protect them and more importantly society from the potential dangers they may pose.
Red-Soldier

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm
Claire. on Yesterday at 01:25:11 pm
Can't know unless you know the dog involved. You've had dogs, so you know they're all different and they do have very distinct personalities away from the breed characteristics, they're as shaped by their upbringing and experiences as people.

Nature vs Nurture

Like everything, it's a bit of both.
Andy82lfc

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 01:53:28 pm

Ultimately there are countless XL Bully dogs up and down the country in the hands of responsible owners whove trained and socialised them properly, or if theyve not been will recognise these signs and avoid situations where someone may come to harm. As with most things in life, its the handful of bellends that ruin it for the rest of us. The inclusion in the Dangerous Dogs Act will over time reduce the attacks by this breed, but theyre not the only dangerous dog breeds accessible in the UK and it doesnt focus on any long-term solutions or measures to minimising dangerous dog attacks on both animals and humans. Its a lazy approach towards possessions (as viewed in the eyes of the law) when in reality theyre far more complex than that and deserving of robust legal framework to protect them and more importantly society from the potential dangers they may pose.

Sorry to point that out, but surely if they are a dangerous dog breed, how can any owner/buyer of them be thought of as "responsible"?
Broad Spectrum

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 02:45:56 pm
Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
Sorry to point that out, but surely if they are a dangerous dog breed, how can any owner/buyer of them be thought of as "responsible"?

Just because you own a 911 Turbo, doesnt mean you have to rag it at 150mph on the motorway weaving in and out of traffic. You can enjoy all the other features of the car without endangering other road users, even though the car is perfectly suited to drive at those speeds.

I own a Staffie rescue dog (possibly Staffie x Pitbull) and Ive been around them my whole life. Theres something particularly endearing about those bull-type breeds, theyre incredibly soft natured. Its characteristics weve bred into this breed and they have a very unique nature and attitude towards affection which isnt really comparable to many other breeds. Ultimately all dogs love attention and affection from their owner(s), but some more than others. One of my previous dogs was a Labrador and although he liked an ear sratch and a stroke, he would never snuggle on the sofa (despite best efforts by some!) he liked a bit of affection and then would retreat to his own space. My current staffie can never get enough! So thats a big factor why people also choose these breeds.

But wed be naive to think that was the only reason, Im sure a lot of people like the security of a big dog like an XL Bully. I dont see anything wrong with that provided the dog has been trained and socialised as I keep stating.
12C

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 02:54:56 pm
Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
Sorry to point that out, but surely if they are a dangerous dog breed, how can any owner/buyer of them be thought of as "responsible"?

Saw a video of a fox hunting pack tearing apart a Muntjack Deer on Twitter. Horrific.
The inbred on the horse apologising for the mistake as the dogs got out of hand.
Two tweed serfs arrived and tried to tidy up the evidence of the crime.
Failure to control your dog is a criminal offence, yet when the plod turned up he had a cosy chat with one of the organisers about trail hunting.
Any dog is a danger if not controlled properly
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 03:04:51 pm
Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 02:45:56 pm
Just because you own a 911 Turbo, doesnt mean you have to rag it at 150mph on the motorway weaving in and out of traffic. You can enjoy all the other features of the car without endangering other road users, even though the car is perfectly suited to drive at those speeds.

I own a Staffie rescue dog (possibly Staffie x Pitbull) and Ive been around them my whole life. Theres something particularly endearing about those bull-type breeds, theyre incredibly soft natured. Its characteristics weve bred into this breed and they have a very unique nature and attitude towards affection which isnt really comparable to many other breeds. Ultimately all dogs love attention and affection from their owner(s), but some more than others. One of my previous dogs was a Labrador and although he liked an ear sratch and a stroke, he would never snuggle on the sofa (despite best efforts by some!) he liked a bit of affection and then would retreat to his own space. My current staffie can never get enough! So thats a big factor why people also choose these breeds.

But wed be naive to think that was the only reason, Im sure a lot of people like the security of a big dog like an XL Bully. I dont see anything wrong with that provided the dog has been trained and socialised as I keep stating.
Poor analogy. A 911 will only drive at 150mph because you decide to drive it at that speed. A dog - any dog - can behave ways contrary to your wishes and out of your control. When the dog is powerful, with a powerful jaw, that's potentially a big problem for anyone who comes into contact with it.
Broad Spectrum

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 03:29:41 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:04:51 pm
Poor analogy. A 911 will only drive at 150mph because you decide to drive it at that speed. A dog - any dog - can behave ways contrary to your wishes and out of your control. When the dog is powerful, with a powerful jaw, that's potentially a big problem for anyone who comes into contact with it.

All dogs can act in an unpredictable manner, doesn't mean you cant have control of them when they do. Thats what collars and leads are for, and if you feel it necessary muzzles. But again with appropriate training and socialisation as I keep saying, this very rarely happens. And as I keep saying, if it does, a responsible owner will manage the situation.

And youre hardly one to talk, youve compared this to the gun debate in the US, what the fuck?!   ;D  Ones an animal which has evolved alongside us for thousands of years and the other is a weapon we made a few centuries ago
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 05:08:18 pm
Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 03:29:41 pm
All dogs can act in an unpredictable manner, doesn't mean you cant have control of them when they do. Thats what collars and leads are for, and if you feel it necessary muzzles. But again with appropriate training and socialisation as I keep saying, this very rarely happens. And as I keep saying, if it does, a responsible owner will manage the situation.

And youre hardly one to talk, youve compared this to the gun debate in the US, what the fuck?!   ;D  Ones an animal which has evolved alongside us for thousands of years and the other is a weapon we made a few centuries ago
Generally speaking, neither guns nor dogs ownership is required by most people. In the hands of most people, neither guns nor dogs are particularly dangerous. But both can be very dangerous, and particularly in the hands of some people. In both cases, it is practically impossible to determine in advance who will be safe owning a gun or dog. Though, there are things which could be done to reduce the risk. But too many UK dog owners, like their US gun owning counterparts, have little interest in being in the slightest inconvenienced. It would seem that a few dead children is small price to pay for 'freedom'.

Am I being hyperbolic? Perhaps - some. But there is a point here too: there are some things which could be done to greatly improve safety, but most dog owners will be against anything which impacts them personally. Few people now are interested in behaving collectively. This is why, for example, taking the required steps to avert serious and devastating climate change was never going to happen.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 05:17:02 pm
Claire. on Yesterday at 01:40:44 pm
They haven't defined the breed yet as I don't believe it's a kennel club recognised breed, I heard on the radio about being on lead/muzzled in public but can't find anything on line about that.

I'm sure that I heard a lady say on the radio that they'll have to check each dog.

This will do nothing to stop attacks but it'll give the chinless wonders in the HOP something to distract people with.


Quote
Ban will not stop dog attacks - animal groups

The UK's leading animal groups have issued a joint statement saying that banning American bully XLs "will sadly not stop" dog attacks.

The Dog Control Coalition is made up of RSPCA, Blue Cross, Battersea, Dogs Trust, Hope Rescue, Scottish SPCA, The Kennel Club and British Veterinary Association.

It's urging the government "to tackle the root issue by dealing with the unscrupulous breeders, who are putting profit before welfare, and the irresponsible owners whose dogs are dangerously out of control".

The coalition claims the proposed ban will have "significant impacts on owners, the animal welfare sector, vets, law enforcement and the public".

It adds that it's "deeply concerned about the lack of data" behind the decision to ban these types of dogs.



And they've not asked the actual experts how they'll go about it.

Quote
What happens when a dog breed is banned?

It is unclear exactly how a ban on XL bullies would work. Downing Street said there had been "no final decision" on what will happen to people who already own them.

No 10 was not able to say whether XL bullies dogs would be destroyed.

When pit bull terriers were banned in the 1990s, there was an "amnesty period" to allow owners to keep them under certain conditions. When that came to an end, owning one became an offence.

The introduction of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 saw the breeding, selling or gifting of banned breeds unless going abroad - prohibited, while the dogs had to be muzzled and on a lead when in public.

After the end of the amnesty period it became illegal to own a banned breed unless certain exemptions were met. In 1991 those included dogs being castrated or spayed, microchipped and tattooed, with owners also required to have insurance.

The act gives the government the power to ban any breed appearing "to be bred for fighting or to have the characteristics of a type bred for that purpose".

The American bully XL is not specifically recognised by the Kennel Club, and banning it under existing legislation could prove challenging as the breed is extremely difficult to explicitly define.

Fears had previously been raised suggesting that outlawing the American bully would inadvertently outlaw a range of other dogs.

rowan_d

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
Are powerful dogs still dangerous when muzzled? No idea if their legs and claws are strong enough to slash or if it's all in the bite.
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm
rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
Are powerful dogs still dangerous when muzzled? No idea if their legs and claws are strong enough to slash or if it's all in the bite.

Their claws are no sharper than those of any other decent sized dog. While they will hurt, they're not going to kill you, unless you get infected from bad bacteria.  It's the bite you have to worry about
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:22:24 pm
rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm
Their claws are no sharper than those of any other decent sized dog. While they will hurt, they're not going to kill you, unless you get infected from bad bacteria.  It's the bite you have to worry about

Unless the scrotes decide training is a good thing and train them to headbutt people into the road.




redbyrdz

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm
rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
Are powerful dogs still dangerous when muzzled? No idea if their legs and claws are strong enough to slash or if it's all in the bite.

That's not how dogs fight. A powerful dog can push you over, and while doing so, scratch you, but they don't fight by scratching. They might use their feet to get hold of something (by standing on it), but not for attacking. They'll try and bite, and a muzzle will prevent that, if fitted correctly.
So Howard Philips

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm
rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm
Are powerful dogs still dangerous when muzzled? No idea if their legs and claws are strong enough to slash or if it's all in the bite.

I dont think dogs claws are as effective weapons as, say, those of a jaguar.

rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:17:02 pm
I'm sure that I heard a lady say on the radio that they'll have to check each dog.

This will do nothing to stop attacks but it'll give the chinless wonders in the HOP something to distract people with.




And they've not asked the actual experts how they'll go about it.



That is all the Tories did in 1991. 30 years later, nothing has changed to stop the fuckwits from owning these breeds. This is just the same populist bollocks they did last time. The media will get bored now and miraculously, just like in 1991, no-one else will get bitten by a Bully, the same way Pitbulls suddenly stopped biting people.
Machae

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm
I mean there's a law around picking up after your dog has a shit but the same people who don't, are most likely not going to muzzle their dog either

It's a start anyway
Red-Soldier

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 07:56:55 pm
77,000 dog attacks, in the past four years.
thejbs

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm
Machae on Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm
I mean there's a law around picking up after your dog has a shit but the same people who don't, are most likely not going to muzzle their dog either

It's a start anyway

Picking up dog shit is harder to police. Not having your dog muzzled is harder to get away with.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
That is all the Tories did in 1991. 30 years later, nothing has changed to stop the fuckwits from owning these breeds. This is just the same populist bollocks they did last time. The media will get bored now and miraculously, just like in 1991, no-one else will get bitten by a Bully, the same way Pitbulls suddenly stopped biting people.
Erm. Surely Pit Bull Terriers stopped biting people because there were first muzzled and neutered, and later banned.
rob1966

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
Erm. Surely Pit Bull Terriers stopped biting people because there were first muzzled and neutered, and later banned.

Yeah because all the fuckwits who owned them obeyed the law. The media just did what they always do, whip up a storm, then get bored and move on. There were an estimated 10,000 pitbulls in the UK and only 2,700 were registered when the ban came into force.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 09:18:39 pm
thejbs on Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm
Picking up dog shit is harder to police. Not having your dog muzzled is harder to get away with.

Not unless all dogs were to be muzzled.
reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 09:19:55 pm
It's been a night for big dogs in the pub tonight. 

A couple arrived with a Dog de Bordeaux and an American/Staffy cross.  Then another couple arrived with one of those big labradors and another with a huge German shepherd that tried to come over the table at me when I took their cutlery out to them 😯

All well behaved generally but I was extra careful round them with what's been highlighted in the news.
Wool

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 09:30:33 pm
Good. IMO they need to also introduce legislation that you have to keep your dog muzzled/on a leash in public unless you absolutely know theyre safe and wont go after anyone. If they do then youre liable for it and get prosecuted.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
reddebs on Yesterday at 09:19:55 pm
It's been a night for big dogs in the pub tonight. 

A couple arrived with a Dog de Bordeaux and an American/Staffy cross.  Then another couple arrived with one of those big labradors and another with a huge German shepherd that tried to come over the table at me when I took their cutlery out to them 😯

All well behaved generally but I was extra careful round them with what's been highlighted in the news.
I first read that as you fending off the German Shepherd with a butter knife. ;D
reddebs

Re: Dog Attacks
Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
I first read that as you fending off the German Shepherd with a butter knife. ;D

😂😂😂
MBL?

Re: Dog Attacks
Today at 01:55:13 am
I believe this is a societal issue more than the dogs. As mentioned, if you ban one you need to ban a load of them or pretty much anything that is big enough to kill a child since whatever is big enough left will be bred to be aggressive by someone. 

I thought people on here knew better than to agree with anything put forward by the tories. Also the comparison to guns in the US seems shite to me. Dogs bred now are not killing machines unless done by scumbags with that intent where as a guns sole purpose is to kill.

I don't believe it would be that hard to ascertain what dogs are aggressive to humans and I believe this happens when any of them end up in the pound/rescue where they are rightfully put down. Thing is of course this would cost money so a government can take the cheaper option and just ban a breed to show they are doing something after so many news reports about that particular dog. That will never sort this kind of thing.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Today at 02:02:16 am
It'll cost a fortune because there's no exact example of an XL, so they'll have to DNA test them all and everything in-between.
ljycb

Re: Dog Attacks
Today at 02:11:41 am
Obviously what's happening is pretty terrifying, and I don't necessarily subscribe to the "It's The Owners!" argument, but let's have it right, this all comes back to humans. Greedy bastards who are somehow allowed to breed an animal to their preference without any scrutiny? It's horrific, and as much as I probably side with the idea that we'd be better off without these dogs, I don't think we're any safer as a society if/when they're taken away. Not without intense regulation being introduced.
MBL?

Re: Dog Attacks
Today at 02:15:41 am
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:02:16 am
It'll cost a fortune because there's no exact example of an XL, so they'll have to DNA test them all and everything in-between.
Not if the law is vague enough where they can just take anyone's dog they fancy and that is exactly what will happen.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Dog Attacks
Today at 02:20:41 am
MBL? on Today at 02:15:41 am
Not if the law is vague enough where they can just take anyone's dog they fancy and that is exactly what will happen.

By law they have to take advice from the experts like that Lady from Liverpool Uni, experts that are all saying it will not work.
