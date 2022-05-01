Not insinuating anything. Simply asking if those incidents were as a result of bad owners?



I grew up with dogs in pretty much every household I've lived in until I moved out of my parents. From small yappy fuckers to alsations, greyhounds and an akita.



I think a broader term would be human interaction, and yes all dog attacks on humans are as a result of our behaviour towards them. Whether thats an owner whos failed to properly socialise and train their dog, an owner whos actively trained their dog to be aggressive or someone (whether rightly or wrongly) who fails to recognise the warning signs from the dog. Very rarely do dogs go from sniffing the ground to lunging in for a bite, it may happen quickly but they will progress through some of these behaviours:Ultimately there are countless XL Bully dogs up and down the country in the hands of responsible owners whove trained and socialised them properly, or if theyve not been will recognise these signs and avoid situations where someone may come to harm. As with most things in life, its the handful of bellends that ruin it for the rest of us. The inclusion in the Dangerous Dogs Act will over time reduce the attacks by this breed, but theyre not the only dangerous dog breeds accessible in the UK and it doesnt focus on any long-term solutions or measures to minimising dangerous dog attacks on both animals and humans. Its a lazy approach towards possessions (as viewed in the eyes of the law) when in reality theyre far more complex than that and deserving of robust legal framework to protect them and more importantly society from the potential dangers they may pose.