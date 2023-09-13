Like you said that is how you must treat every dog though mate, they are all hyper as pups but Staffies are easier to train than most.



Others like the XL, Mastiffs etc on the other hand are not a training dog & I mean the owners training not the dogs & most (all legit breeders) would refuse to sell one of those to anyone if they didn't have experience.



I honestly think that we agree for the most part & I realise that my view is different from many due to me growing up with an Alsatian, he was like a brother and we'd wrestle like you wouldn't believe, he'd pin me and play maul my arm until I told him to get off, he'd then go back to the top of the stairs until I shouted come on then & it'd start again. So I've grown up super confident around dogs of all sizes, the only time I've ever been bitten was by my Nans Yorkie, my Grandad had a Jack Russel that used to bite the shit out of my cousins but I'd rock up as a toddler every few months and go straight to him with my nan screaming and not once did he ever nip me.



Not everybody is cut out to be a dog owner, they should stick to rats or a goldfish.





Edit: I know that you were posting from that site, it's where I cut and pasted my reply from.