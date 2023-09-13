https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-66817795
A man left in a critical condition after being seriously injured in an attack by two dogs has died.
The attack happened outside Main Street, Stonnall, near Walsall, on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was confirmed dead, the emergency services said.
A man, 30, from Lichfield was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.
A West Midlands ambulance service (WMAS) spokesman said: "Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.
"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased."
The attack took place at about 15:15 BST. Members of the public had tried to help the victim and attempted to get the dogs off him.
Meanwhile, children Some children at nearly St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for "safety reasons".
One of the dogs was contained outside, while the other was contained in the owner's flat.
On Thursday, police said the breed of the animals were still being established.