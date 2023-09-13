« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 6010 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,828
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #280 on: September 13, 2023, 06:09:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2023, 05:49:55 pm
We got up to the same shit when we were kids ;D.   

We lived in Ravenscroft, its called ebony way now where our house used to be (demolished in about 1988 I think) and used to walk through Heathfield to get to Ruffwood, we always cut round the back of the shops, even though we knew they'd be there.

Went round the back of Simonswood Hall one dark winters night, 3 of us, about 15/16 by then. Everyone of us, without saying it, felt it go dead cold and the hairs stood up on the backs of our necks - we shit ourselves but walked back around the front like we were dead hard ;D


;D fuck that for a laugh. Was a daredevil as a kid but you think back to some shit and like what the fuck were you thinking?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,040
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #281 on: September 13, 2023, 06:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 13, 2023, 06:00:15 pm
https://www.pets4homes.co.uk/dog-breeds/staffordshire-bull-terrier/

https://www.pets4homes.co.uk/dog-breeds/american-bully/

 ;)

A lot of the stuff about the bully applies to most breeds of dogs - I would never leave a small child with any dog, babies have been killed by Yorkshire Terriers.

From his brawling past, the muscular but agile Staffordshire Bull Terrier retains the traits of courage and tenacity. Happily, good breeding transformed this former gladiator into a mild, playful companion with a special feel for kids.

https://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/staffordshire-bull-terrier/

Staffordshire bull terriers are regarded as a great addition to the family by thousands of dog owners in the UK. They are known to be kind and tolerant with children, leading to their nickname as the nanny dog. Their calm and tolerant natures, coupled with their protectiveness of their human pack means that they can be ideally suited to becoming a family pet. However, Staffordshire bull terriers can be boisterous at times and love to play roughly, so are perhaps not the best choice to live with very young children. They are known to thrive in a family home environment with plenty of attention, socialisation and training. However, please note that young children should always be supervised around any breed of dogs and appropriate care should be taken.

https://www.barkingmad.uk.com/blog/dog-ownership/owning-a-staffordshire-bull-terrier-guide/#:~:text=Do%20Staffordshire%20bull%20terriers%20make,as%20the%20'nanny%20dog'.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #282 on: September 13, 2023, 06:28:00 pm »
Key word being originally, you do understand how breeding works don't you RS ?

I posted early doors that many of these dogs are not a first time pet but Staffies actually are a good first time pet due to their good nature and size.


Quote
Staffies are known for their bold and courageous natures but the breed is also renowned for being totally reliable and intelligent although they can be headstrong and stubborn. However Staffies need to be handled and trained. When been given the right sort of direction and because they are such smart dogs. they are quick to learn new things. The downside being they are just as fast to pick up bad behaviours as they are the good. With this said a well-bred and well socialised Staffy is a real pleasure to be around. Their reputation for being aggressive by nature is totally unfounded and they should not be thought of as being a "dangerous" breed.

Being intelligent dogs Staffies are easy to train and this includes house training puppies. They just love being around people and don't do well when left on their own for any length of time which could lead to destructive behaviours around the home. Staffies just cannot help themselves when it comes to showing their affection and will jump up so they can lick your face something that even the best trained Staffie cannot resist doing because it's just part of their loving personalities.

The "bad" press the breed has been given over recent years is not merited or well-founded because Staffordshire Bull Terriers when well trained and cared for make for wonderful well-behaved and affectionate family pets that boast endless amounts of energy and enthusiasm for life. They are a real pleasure to have around and share a home with.

Staffies need to be well socialised from a young age for them to accept being around other family pets and any introductions to new animals must be done gently carefully and slowly to avoid any aggressive behaviour. In general when well handled the Staffy shows a gentle and exceptionally loyal nature especially to one person which is typically the person who feeds them. They will also learn to obey commands relatively quickly but be warned - they can have a stubborn streak and can choose to ignore you when the mood takes them. They are also powerful chewers and will resort to chewing anything they can find around the home if left alone for long periods of time. This is simply because Staffies quickly become bored or stressed when left to their own devices. They also need to chew on things to keep their teeth healthy and in good condition. Chewing also helps older Staffies stay relaxed when they are feeling any stress.

Are they a good choice for first time owners?

Staffies are a good choice for first time owners because they are so people-oriented. However they thrive on human company and hate being left on their own which in short means they are better suited to households where at least one person stays at home when everyone else is out. They also need to know who is the alpha dog in a household because without the right sort of direction and guidance a Staffy might take on that role which can make them harder to manage.
What about prey drive?

A lot of Staffies have extremely strong prey drives and should not be allowed to run free in areas where they might come across smaller animals and dogs they dont already know.

What about playfulness?

Although impressive in appearance a well socialised Staffy likes to play and they can play hard. They are not the sort of dog that will happily walk along taking things slowly when they could show a burst of speed and play and interactive game at full pelt.

What about adaptability?

Staffies are highly adaptable being just as happy living in an apartment in town as they would be living in a house in the country providing they are given plenty of mental stimulation daily exercise and not left on their own for any length of time which could result in a dog being destructive around the home.
What about separation anxiety?

Because Staffies are so people-oriented they hate it when they find themselves on their own and therefore they can suffer quite badly from separation anxiety. This often sees a Staffy being destructive and with such powerful jaws the damage a dog can do to furniture as a way of showing their stress is quite considerable.
What about excessive barking?

Staffies are not known to be "barkers" but will be quick off the mark to let an owner know when there are strangers about or when something they don't like is going on in their environment.

Do Staffies like water?

No most Staffies do not like being in water and are not particularly good swimmers which is why care should always be taken when they are around any water courses which includes ponds rivers lakes and the sea.

Are Staffies good watchdogs?

When correctly socialised from a young age Staffies make very good watchdogs because they go about their duties in a very sensible way.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #283 on: September 13, 2023, 06:49:10 pm »
Ok...so it says staffies need proper training, shouldn't be left alone, and shouldn't be left of the leash if there are animals to hunt around. Problem is, most first-time owners don't know how to train a dog properly, or when it can be let of the leash and when not. Doesn't sound like a good dog for a first-time owner to me.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #284 on: September 13, 2023, 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 13, 2023, 06:49:10 pm
Ok...so it says staffies need proper training, shouldn't be left alone, and shouldn't be left of the leash if there are animals to hunt around. Problem is, most first-time owners don't know how to train a dog properly, or when it can be let of the leash and when not. Doesn't sound like a good dog for a first-time owner to me.

You have just explained how to handle every single breed of dog on the planet & inadvertently made the argument that it is the owners that are the problem.

I'll also take personal experience and the word of actual professionals and breeders over what sounds good to redbyrdz on RAWK.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #285 on: September 13, 2023, 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2023, 06:28:00 pm
Key word being originally, you do understand how breeding works don't you RS ?

I posted early doors that many of these dogs are not a first time pet but Staffies actually are a good first time pet due to their good nature and size.

You said they weren't fighting dogs, so I just merely pointed out your discrepancy.

Yes, I do thanks.  I know a fair amount about the evoluation of the wolf to the domestic dog, and also pretty familiar with gun dogs, working dogs, and retrievers.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #286 on: September 13, 2023, 06:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 13, 2023, 06:54:06 pm
You said they weren't fighting dogs, so I just merely pointed out your discrepancy.

Yes, I do thanks.  I know a fair amount about the evoluation of the wolf to the domestic dog, and also pretty familiar with gun dogs, working dogs, and retrievers.

They aren't due to decades of selective breeding.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #287 on: September 13, 2023, 08:47:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2023, 06:54:01 pm
You have just explained how to handle every single breed of dog on the planet & inadvertently made the argument that it is the owners that are the problem.

I'll also take personal experience and the word of actual professionals and breeders over what sounds good to redbyrdz on RAWK.

Think you're reading that wrong. I'm simply referring to that text about staffies - they say it's a good dog.for first-time owners, but then give quite a few characteristics that need some experience to deal with. That doesn't fit together. It's nothing to do with what I think about those dogs, its to do with what they say.

Also I didn't think it was controversial that a first time owner might not be the best at training a dog, or understanding their behaviour. Obviously, some will be good and put a lot of effort into training their dog, but others will not, and like with most things, experience will help. A dog that needs a lot of training would better be trained by someone with more experience. That goes for all dogs, obviously, regardless of breed, but the text only referred to staffies.

To be honest I think most first-time dog owners should get a slightly older, already somewhat trained dog, and not a dog that needs a lot of training.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #288 on: September 13, 2023, 09:14:26 pm »
Like you said that is how you must treat every dog though mate, they are all hyper as pups but Staffies are easier to train than most.

Others like the XL, Mastiffs etc on the other hand are not a training dog & I mean the owners training not the dogs & most (all legit breeders) would refuse to sell one of those to anyone if they didn't have experience.

I honestly think that we agree for the most part & I realise that my view is different from many due to me growing up with an Alsatian, he was like a brother and we'd wrestle like you wouldn't believe, he'd pin me and play maul my arm until I told him to get off, he'd then go back to the top of the stairs until I shouted come on then & it'd start again. So I've grown up super confident around dogs of all sizes, the only time I've ever been bitten was by my Nans Yorkie, my Grandad had a Jack Russel that used to bite the shit out of my cousins but I'd rock up as a toddler every few months and go straight to him with my nan screaming and not once did he ever nip me.

Not everybody is cut out to be a dog owner, they should stick to rats or a goldfish.


Edit: I know that you were posting from that site, it's where I cut and pasted my reply from.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #289 on: September 13, 2023, 09:41:25 pm »
I grew up with a German Shepherd and she was lovely.  Most dogs reflect their owners, whether they are a twat or not, and whether they have bothered with training it.

I do like dogs.

Doesn't change the fact that there are massive issues with dog ownership in this country and it needs to be regulated and policed properly.

Also doesn't change the fact that some breeds are more problematic.

That's before you start talking about increases in attacks on livestock, lambs calves etc., wildlife disturbances, and shitting and pissing everywhere.  Not to mention professional dog walkers and increases in abuse and anti-social behaviour.

Dogs are a big issue and to dismiss these things, is pretty ignorant.
« Last Edit: September 13, 2023, 09:43:46 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #290 on: September 13, 2023, 09:47:13 pm »
All of those things are down to the owners though, more banning orders would be one way to go.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 am »
Quote
American Bullies must be taught their place in the pack and who is alpha dog

Ugh. They know their place from who feeds them and provides resources, they get that pretty quickly. Unless this is referring to an actual DOG, the alpha shit can cause so many problems and I wish it would just fuck off, you get a lot further with love than fear.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:56:18 am
Ugh. They know their place from who feeds them and provides resources, they get that pretty quickly. Unless this is referring to an actual DOG, the alpha shit can cause so many problems and I wish it would just fuck off, you get a lot further with love than fear.

Well exactly, I wouldn't take some bullet points from Pets4Homes as sound advice. But that's the problem, where do people, and especially first time owners go? For me, dog ownership should be contingent on Kennel Club puppy/good canine citizen training.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 10:54:51 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 10:22:10 am
Well exactly, I wouldn't take some bullet points from Pets4Homes as sound advice. But that's the problem, where do people, and especially first time owners go? For me, dog ownership should be contingent on Kennel Club puppy/good canine citizen training.

The breeder for my dog does run training classes, or they did at least, they were getting on a bit and it's been 10 years - and were breed specific obviously - so if licensing for breeders was more stringent you could have that as a condition of sale, it'd also give the breeders more of a chance to know the person taking the dog and see it for longer after handover.

Another thing I remember from getting him was signing a contract about not breeding him without their knowledge and if he were to require rehoming that he would be welcome to come back to them and they would either keep him or find him a new home.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:48 am by Claire. »
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:13:38 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:54:51 am
The breeder for my dog does run training classes, or they did at least, they were getting on a bit and it's been 10 years - and were breed specific obviously - so if licensing for breeders was more stringent you could have that as a condition of sale, it'd also give the breeders more of a chance to know the person taking the dog and see it for longer after handover.

Another thing I remember from getting him was signing a contract about not breeding him without their knowledge and if he were to require rehoming that he would be welcome to come back to them and they would either keep him or find him a new home.

That's another problem - you went to a responsible breeder. Unfortunately there are lots of alternatives.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:30:17 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 11:13:38 am
That's another problem - you went to a responsible breeder. Unfortunately there are lots of alternatives.

Yes.  It's a bit of a 'wild west' currently.  That's why things need to change.  There are also just too many dogs around.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:56:18 am
Ugh. They know their place from who feeds them and provides resources, they get that pretty quickly. Unless this is referring to an actual DOG, the alpha shit can cause so many problems and I wish it would just fuck off, you get a lot further with love than fear.
The fact that anyone is parroting that any dog needs to find it's place in a pack is worrying in 2023.Such an outdated way of teaching a dog. The dog equivalent to spanking your child.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 11:13:38 am
That's another problem - you went to a responsible breeder. Unfortunately there are lots of alternatives.
I can't believe anyone can just breed and sell dogs. Also crazy how hard it is for many responsible people to get a rescue dog but there being no rules at all for any other type of dog ownership.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:40:41 am
The fact that anyone is parroting that any dog needs to find it's place in a pack is worrying in 2023.Such an outdated way of teaching a dog. The dog equivalent to spanking your child.

That dickhead Cesar Millan has a lot to answer for.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:56:36 am
That dickhead Cesar Millan has a lot to answer for.
no idea who that is but sounds like a good thing
 
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:56:36 am
That dickhead Cesar Millan has a lot to answer for.

You need to be the dominant male! Classic quote, we used to take the piss all the time bloke is a complete clown.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 09:58:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 13, 2023, 06:17:18 pm
A lot of the stuff about the bully applies to most breeds of dogs - I would never leave a small child with any dog, babies have been killed by Yorkshire Terriers.

From his brawling past, the muscular but agile Staffordshire Bull Terrier retains the traits of courage and tenacity. Happily, good breeding transformed this former gladiator into a mild, playful companion with a special feel for kids.

https://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/staffordshire-bull-terrier/

Staffordshire bull terriers are regarded as a great addition to the family by thousands of dog owners in the UK. They are known to be kind and tolerant with children, leading to their nickname as the nanny dog. Their calm and tolerant natures, coupled with their protectiveness of their human pack means that they can be ideally suited to becoming a family pet. However, Staffordshire bull terriers can be boisterous at times and love to play roughly, so are perhaps not the best choice to live with very young children. They are known to thrive in a family home environment with plenty of attention, socialisation and training. However, please note that young children should always be supervised around any breed of dogs and appropriate care should be taken.

https://www.barkingmad.uk.com/blog/dog-ownership/owning-a-staffordshire-bull-terrier-guide/#:~:text=Do%20Staffordshire%20bull%20terriers%20make,as%20the%20'nanny%20dog'.

Quote from: redbyrdz on September 13, 2023, 06:49:10 pm
Ok...so it says staffies need proper training, shouldn't be left alone, and shouldn't be left of the leash if there are animals to hunt around. Problem is, most first-time owners don't know how to train a dog properly, or when it can be let of the leash and when not. Doesn't sound like a good dog for a first-time owner to me.

I have a staffy and he was our first dog. I did my research first and with my wife trained him from day 1. As puppies, they are boisterous in the extreme but he's a belting little dog now. I have two kids and we always keep a close eye but he is brilliant with them, all people in fact. We socialised him from the off with other dogs so he's friendly with them too, he has loads of dog mates and goes with a social group 3 times a week.

Yes, they can be stubborn, but they're not behind the door; he learned the sit command in 1 day at about 10 weeks old. We have put a lot of time and effort into him and its worth it. Left to his own devices, I could imagine he'd have been a proper little fucker, because as a pup he was very very testing at times.

As it is, he is a gorgeous dog who just wants to be everyone's best mate. You have to be firm but fair, if you were too soft he'd take the piss. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm by God's Left Peg »
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #302 on: Today at 10:16:14 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:56:36 am
That dickhead Cesar Millan has a lot to answer for.

In a nutshell.

I've found Victoria Stilwell helpful for training my dog (a cockapoo). I have neighbours who got an English bulldog recently but they're not training him at all and he's not being socialised either. And they have a toddler. So they're having behavioural issues with him, though no signs of aggression so far. It fills me with dread. I've mentioned Stilwell to them as she's available on Channel 4 and YouTube, but yeah, it's not encouraging. People don't seem to realise how much work is involved in getting a dog.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,746
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #303 on: Today at 10:48:49 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-stoke-staffordshire-66817795

A man left in a critical condition after being seriously injured in an attack by two dogs has died.

The attack happened outside Main Street, Stonnall, near Walsall, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was confirmed dead, the emergency services said.

A man, 30, from Lichfield was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

A West Midlands ambulance service (WMAS) spokesman said: "Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased."

The attack took place at about 15:15 BST. Members of the public had tried to help the victim and attempted to get the dogs off him.

Meanwhile, children Some children at nearly St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for "safety reasons".

One of the dogs was contained outside, while the other was contained in the owner's flat.

On Thursday, police said the breed of the animals were still being established.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,040
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #304 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
Poor man has now died.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #305 on: Today at 11:13:30 am »
Some kid was mauled not far away from that a few days ago too by a 'bully' type dog.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm »
Quote
American XL bully dog will be banned, says Sunak

After a series of attacks, the UK prime minister says the breed will be outlawed by the end of the year

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm »
Man dies after double dog attack in Staffordshire

Police arrest 30-year-old after man attacked by dogs in village of Stonnall dies in hospital

Quote
A man has died after being attacked by two dogs near a school in Staffordshire, the West Midlands ambulance service (WMAS) has said.

Paramedics were called to the incident in the village of Stonnall on Thursday afternoon and treated a man who had multiple life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth hospital in Birmingham where it was clear nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead.

Staffordshire police said a 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, had been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. The investigation was ongoing, including work to determine the breed of the dogs.

The force said a number of people tried to get the dogs off the man. One was contained outside, while the other was contained in the owners flat.

A number of schoolchildren were prevented from leaving St Peters primary academy nearby for safety reasons during the incident.

The WMAS said it sent an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic and the Midland air ambulance from Cosford to the scene of the attack.

A spokesperson said: Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

It is the seventh death from a dog attack this year, and comes days after footage went viral of a dog attacking people, including an 11-year-old girl, in the street in Birmingham.

That incident prompted the home secretary, Suella Braverman, to seek urgent advice on banning the American Bully XL breed, which has been responsible for a number of attacks.

In January, a dog walker, Natasha Johnston, 28, was killed when she was attacked by the dogs she was walking in Gravelly Hill, Caterham. Later that month, Alice Stones, four, was killed by her familys dog in Milton Keynes.

In April, Wayne Stevens, 51, died after being attacked by a dog in Derby and Jonathan Hogg, 37, was killed by a friends dog he was looking after.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/15/man-dies-after-dog-attack-in-west-midlands
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,746
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:45 pm
Man dies after double dog attack in Staffordshire

Police arrest 30-year-old after man attacked by dogs in village of Stonnall dies in hospital

Quote
It is the seventh death from a dog attack this year, and comes days after footage went viral of a dog attacking people, including an 11-year-old girl, in the street in Birmingham.

In January, a dog walker, Natasha Johnston, 28, was killed when she was attacked by the dogs she was walking in Gravelly Hill, Caterham. Later that month, Alice Stones, four, was killed by her familys dog in Milton Keynes.

In April, Wayne Stevens, 51, died after being attacked by a dog in Derby and Jonathan Hogg, 37, was killed by a friends dog he was looking after.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/15/man-dies-after-dog-attack-in-west-midlands

Are the dogs in these incidents all from bad owners?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #309 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Looks like Rishi has brought down the ban hammer. Kind of inevitable after the publicity of recent events.

Whatever your thoughts are on the prospective ban I hope it does lead to wider recognition about the responsibilities of dog ownership.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #310 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm »
Listening to James O'Brien and wondering if that's WhereAngelsPlay calling in!
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,179
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #311 on: Today at 12:33:59 pm »
Just want to point out I'm not trying to minimise the severity of the people's experience/injuries here.

I've finally seen the video from OP of the dog in Birmingham - not an expert by any stretch but the dog's body language, to me, looks like it thinks this is a game? Mine does similar things (without the biting), chasing and jumping on me and stuff, but he's been taught to not use teeth and to fucking stop. It's tail doesn't look like it's upwards/stiff and the body looks relaxed. It didn't go for the man who was trying to hit it with a stick, or the man who pinned it, but the one's who ran away/flailed.

Am I alone in seeing this or excusing the dog because I know mine plays like this? Be interested to know what other people with bull breeds/large dogs think.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #312 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:11:00 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/15/man-dies-after-dog-attack-in-west-midlands


Are the dogs in these incidents all from bad owners?

Now idea....?

But, I do that one of the reasons why professional dog walkers take huge risks, and are bloody idiots, when taking out 5 dogs at a time etc., is that dogs can start behaving totally differently.  You would think it was obvious, what with them descending from wolves etc.

I'd suggest the average dog owner hasn't got a clue about dogs, their natural intincts, their evolution and what they were bred to do.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:39 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #313 on: Today at 12:50:49 pm »
I get the argument around poor owners and licensing for certain breeds of dogs, but I also don't see this as being a solution to the problem either. Unfortunately not every dog is going to be trained in the same way and clearly some dickhead owners/breeders have exploited things.

A ban on the XL Bully was inevitable and if you cross reference this against the statistics, it's probably justifiable too.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #314 on: Today at 12:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:11:00 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/15/man-dies-after-dog-attack-in-west-midlands


Are the dogs in these incidents all from bad owners?

What are you insinuating, that all dogs are banned?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 