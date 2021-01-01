« previous next »
Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 5207 times)

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:09:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:55 pm
We got up to the same shit when we were kids ;D.   

We lived in Ravenscroft, its called ebony way now where our house used to be (demolished in about 1988 I think) and used to walk through Heathfield to get to Ruffwood, we always cut round the back of the shops, even though we knew they'd be there.

Went round the back of Simonswood Hall one dark winters night, 3 of us, about 15/16 by then. Everyone of us, without saying it, felt it go dead cold and the hairs stood up on the backs of our necks - we shit ourselves but walked back around the front like we were dead hard ;D


;D fuck that for a laugh. Was a daredevil as a kid but you think back to some shit and like what the fuck were you thinking?
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:00:15 pm
https://www.pets4homes.co.uk/dog-breeds/staffordshire-bull-terrier/

https://www.pets4homes.co.uk/dog-breeds/american-bully/

 ;)

A lot of the stuff about the bully applies to most breeds of dogs - I would never leave a small child with any dog, babies have been killed by Yorkshire Terriers.

From his brawling past, the muscular but agile Staffordshire Bull Terrier retains the traits of courage and tenacity. Happily, good breeding transformed this former gladiator into a mild, playful companion with a special feel for kids.

https://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/staffordshire-bull-terrier/

Staffordshire bull terriers are regarded as a great addition to the family by thousands of dog owners in the UK. They are known to be kind and tolerant with children, leading to their nickname as the nanny dog. Their calm and tolerant natures, coupled with their protectiveness of their human pack means that they can be ideally suited to becoming a family pet. However, Staffordshire bull terriers can be boisterous at times and love to play roughly, so are perhaps not the best choice to live with very young children. They are known to thrive in a family home environment with plenty of attention, socialisation and training. However, please note that young children should always be supervised around any breed of dogs and appropriate care should be taken.

https://www.barkingmad.uk.com/blog/dog-ownership/owning-a-staffordshire-bull-terrier-guide/#:~:text=Do%20Staffordshire%20bull%20terriers%20make,as%20the%20'nanny%20dog'.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:28:00 pm »
Key word being originally, you do understand how breeding works don't you RS ?

I posted early doors that many of these dogs are not a first time pet but Staffies actually are a good first time pet due to their good nature and size.


Quote
Staffies are known for their bold and courageous natures but the breed is also renowned for being totally reliable and intelligent although they can be headstrong and stubborn. However Staffies need to be handled and trained. When been given the right sort of direction and because they are such smart dogs. they are quick to learn new things. The downside being they are just as fast to pick up bad behaviours as they are the good. With this said a well-bred and well socialised Staffy is a real pleasure to be around. Their reputation for being aggressive by nature is totally unfounded and they should not be thought of as being a "dangerous" breed.

Being intelligent dogs Staffies are easy to train and this includes house training puppies. They just love being around people and don't do well when left on their own for any length of time which could lead to destructive behaviours around the home. Staffies just cannot help themselves when it comes to showing their affection and will jump up so they can lick your face something that even the best trained Staffie cannot resist doing because it's just part of their loving personalities.

The "bad" press the breed has been given over recent years is not merited or well-founded because Staffordshire Bull Terriers when well trained and cared for make for wonderful well-behaved and affectionate family pets that boast endless amounts of energy and enthusiasm for life. They are a real pleasure to have around and share a home with.

Staffies need to be well socialised from a young age for them to accept being around other family pets and any introductions to new animals must be done gently carefully and slowly to avoid any aggressive behaviour. In general when well handled the Staffy shows a gentle and exceptionally loyal nature especially to one person which is typically the person who feeds them. They will also learn to obey commands relatively quickly but be warned - they can have a stubborn streak and can choose to ignore you when the mood takes them. They are also powerful chewers and will resort to chewing anything they can find around the home if left alone for long periods of time. This is simply because Staffies quickly become bored or stressed when left to their own devices. They also need to chew on things to keep their teeth healthy and in good condition. Chewing also helps older Staffies stay relaxed when they are feeling any stress.

Are they a good choice for first time owners?

Staffies are a good choice for first time owners because they are so people-oriented. However they thrive on human company and hate being left on their own which in short means they are better suited to households where at least one person stays at home when everyone else is out. They also need to know who is the alpha dog in a household because without the right sort of direction and guidance a Staffy might take on that role which can make them harder to manage.
What about prey drive?

A lot of Staffies have extremely strong prey drives and should not be allowed to run free in areas where they might come across smaller animals and dogs they dont already know.

What about playfulness?

Although impressive in appearance a well socialised Staffy likes to play and they can play hard. They are not the sort of dog that will happily walk along taking things slowly when they could show a burst of speed and play and interactive game at full pelt.

What about adaptability?

Staffies are highly adaptable being just as happy living in an apartment in town as they would be living in a house in the country providing they are given plenty of mental stimulation daily exercise and not left on their own for any length of time which could result in a dog being destructive around the home.
What about separation anxiety?

Because Staffies are so people-oriented they hate it when they find themselves on their own and therefore they can suffer quite badly from separation anxiety. This often sees a Staffy being destructive and with such powerful jaws the damage a dog can do to furniture as a way of showing their stress is quite considerable.
What about excessive barking?

Staffies are not known to be "barkers" but will be quick off the mark to let an owner know when there are strangers about or when something they don't like is going on in their environment.

Do Staffies like water?

No most Staffies do not like being in water and are not particularly good swimmers which is why care should always be taken when they are around any water courses which includes ponds rivers lakes and the sea.

Are Staffies good watchdogs?

When correctly socialised from a young age Staffies make very good watchdogs because they go about their duties in a very sensible way.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
Ok...so it says staffies need proper training, shouldn't be left alone, and shouldn't be left of the leash if there are animals to hunt around. Problem is, most first-time owners don't know how to train a dog properly, or when it can be let of the leash and when not. Doesn't sound like a good dog for a first-time owner to me.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:49:10 pm
Ok...so it says staffies need proper training, shouldn't be left alone, and shouldn't be left of the leash if there are animals to hunt around. Problem is, most first-time owners don't know how to train a dog properly, or when it can be let of the leash and when not. Doesn't sound like a good dog for a first-time owner to me.

You have just explained how to handle every single breed of dog on the planet & inadvertently made the argument that it is the owners that are the problem.

I'll also take personal experience and the word of actual professionals and breeders over what sounds good to redbyrdz on RAWK.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:28:00 pm
Key word being originally, you do understand how breeding works don't you RS ?

I posted early doors that many of these dogs are not a first time pet but Staffies actually are a good first time pet due to their good nature and size.

You said they weren't fighting dogs, so I just merely pointed out your discrepancy.

Yes, I do thanks.  I know a fair amount about the evoluation of the wolf to the domestic dog, and also pretty familiar with gun dogs, working dogs, and retrievers.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:54:06 pm
You said they weren't fighting dogs, so I just merely pointed out your discrepancy.

Yes, I do thanks.  I know a fair amount about the evoluation of the wolf to the domestic dog, and also pretty familiar with gun dogs, working dogs, and retrievers.

They aren't due to decades of selective breeding.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:47:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:54:01 pm
You have just explained how to handle every single breed of dog on the planet & inadvertently made the argument that it is the owners that are the problem.

I'll also take personal experience and the word of actual professionals and breeders over what sounds good to redbyrdz on RAWK.

Think you're reading that wrong. I'm simply referring to that text about staffies - they say it's a good dog.for first-time owners, but then give quite a few characteristics that need some experience to deal with. That doesn't fit together. It's nothing to do with what I think about those dogs, its to do with what they say.

Also I didn't think it was controversial that a first time owner might not be the best at training a dog, or understanding their behaviour. Obviously, some will be good and put a lot of effort into training their dog, but others will not, and like with most things, experience will help. A dog that needs a lot of training would better be trained by someone with more experience. That goes for all dogs, obviously, regardless of breed, but the text only referred to staffies.

To be honest I think most first-time dog owners should get a slightly older, already somewhat trained dog, and not a dog that needs a lot of training.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:14:26 pm »
Like you said that is how you must treat every dog though mate, they are all hyper as pups but Staffies are easier to train than most.

Others like the XL, Mastiffs etc on the other hand are not a training dog & I mean the owners training not the dogs & most (all legit breeders) would refuse to sell one of those to anyone if they didn't have experience.

I honestly think that we agree for the most part & I realise that my view is different from many due to me growing up with an Alsatian, he was like a brother and we'd wrestle like you wouldn't believe, he'd pin me and play maul my arm until I told him to get off, he'd then go back to the top of the stairs until I shouted come on then & it'd start again. So I've grown up super confident around dogs of all sizes, the only time I've ever been bitten was by my Nans Yorkie, my Grandad had a Jack Russel that used to bite the shit out of my cousins but I'd rock up as a toddler every few months and go straight to him with my nan screaming and not once did he ever nip me.

Not everybody is cut out to be a dog owner, they should stick to rats or a goldfish.


Edit: I know that you were posting from that site, it's where I cut and pasted my reply from.
