A lot of the stuff about the bully applies to most breeds of dogs - I would never leave a small child with any dog, babies have been killed by Yorkshire Terriers.From his brawling past, the muscular but agile Staffordshire Bull Terrier retains the traits of courage and tenacity. Happily, good breeding transformed this former gladiator into a mild, playful companion with a special feel for kids.Staffordshire bull terriers are regarded as a great addition to the family by thousands of dog owners in the UK. They are known to be kind and tolerant with children, leading to their nickname as the nanny dog. Their calm and tolerant natures, coupled with their protectiveness of their human pack means that they can be ideally suited to becoming a family pet. However, Staffordshire bull terriers can be boisterous at times and love to play roughly, so are perhaps not the best choice to live with very young children. They are known to thrive in a family home environment with plenty of attention, socialisation and training.and appropriate care should be taken.