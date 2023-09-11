« previous next »
Author Topic: Dog Attacks

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm
No wonder they kept them a mile away.

The fella on the gate actually said to me, the dogs will kill you if they get hold of you.

Cranwell is where my lad hopes to end up, as its where they train the pilots.The Police are still there and they protect the likes of Woodvale, Valley and Cosford. all the training locations.

He will love it there, it's got everything, I was only their for a week but took full advantage of all the amenities & almost broke both my legs on the assault course, I forgot to look before I leapt  ;D
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
He will love it there, it's got everything, I was only their for a week but took full advantage of all the amenities & almost broke both my legs on the assault course, I forgot to look before I leapt  ;D

Hopefully he gets past pilot selection.

Back onto dogs, these two used to scare the fuck out of me when I was a teenager, we used to walk across the back of the pub going to/from school and these two would be going crazy barking at you



Two other German Shepherds I distinctly remember scaring me were in a house I was delivering to, they were going mental, trying to get out the house and at me and the builders working on the extension, they were Kenny Dalglish's dogs. Fuck they were scary
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2023, 07:46:01 pm
A harness gives you more control & is better for the animal, your dog would hardly notice a choke chain if it really wanted to go.

A malamute is just going to snap into that harness and pull you out of your shoes if it wants to go.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 06:06:01 pm
A malamute is just going to snap into that harness and pull you out of your shoes if it wants to go.

No more so than an English or Bullmastiff & a few others, the English Mastiff is over twice the weight of a mala, your best bet with any of them is to get them onto their back legs and off balance & a harness is best for that imo.

I'm dead against choke collars or any kind & that colours my view.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 06:27:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
Hopefully he gets past pilot selection.

Back onto dogs, these two used to scare the fuck out of me when I was a teenager, we used to walk across the back of the pub going to/from school and these two would be going crazy barking at you



Two other German Shepherds I distinctly remember scaring me were in a house I was delivering to, they were going mental, trying to get out the house and at me and the builders working on the extension, they were Kenny Dalglish's dogs. Fuck they were scary

Haha, the only dog I've ever been scared of as a kid was a Doberman that a prick at the end of our road had. It used to spend its time at the front window going nuts at everybody and everything & actually went through the glass a couple of times, it was right next to the local shop as well.

My old man battered the fella once & forced him to get rid, he's one of the idiots that had no right in owning an animal of any kind.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 06:41:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm
No more so than an English or Bullmastiff & a few others, the English Mastiff is over twice the weight of a mala, your best bet with any of them is to get them onto their back legs and off balance & a harness is best for that imo.

I'm dead against choke collars or any kind & that colours my view.

Don't use choke collar, standard lead. Much better for control - if you know your dog, you're ready for him and use his weight against himself, almost like judo! No way that can be done with a harness. I don't know if you have seen a malamute on a heavy weight pull, maybe you know what I mean when I say they splay themselves like a crocodile.

Anyway, I'm with you on the general point about owners not breeds.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:00:55 pm
Back onto dogs, these two used to scare the fuck out of me when I was a teenager, we used to walk across the back of the pub going to/from school and these two would be going crazy barking at you
Were you from Kirkby way Rob?
There was a building (perhaps a pub) in Dingle which had two Alis on the roof like that.
As you say, terrifying.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
Were you from Kirkby way Rob?
There was a building (perhaps a pub) in Dingle which had two Alis on the roof like that.
As you say, terrifying.

Yeah John - Lived near Sefton Park as a baby, then we moved in with my Nan (Dads Mum) in St Hilda Street in Walton until I was 3, then my parents got a brand new house on Tower Hill in 1969. My Nan on Mums side lived in Westvale, she got rehoused there from Everton, Mums eldest sister lived in Northwood, so there was family there. Most of my Dads family stayed in Walton, rest of my Mums family were in Anfield. Kirkby was great and also as bad as they say.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:46:16 pm
Name them.

Im not a specialist in dog breeds, just a broad suggestion  :)

Im guessing you have a dog in this fight? If so thats understandable as it can be an emotional subject if you have a dog people are wanting to ban/kill off so I get that.

The main point is that dogs are killing children and attacking and maiming many others on a regular basis. Apart from that many people feel they cant use parks or walks anymore with the amount of dogs off lead, and I agree with them even as a large dog owner myself.

I think bringing legislation against owners is a lot more important than against breeds, so we can probably agree there.

The main thing would be all dogs being on leads and/or possibly muzzled if being off leads. Licensing etc as others have mentioned too.

The problem with the above though is that it probably doesnt address most deaths, as a lot of them happen in homes/ gardens etc.

The whole discussion is moot anyway as the government will do fuck all except a few headline grabbing policies etc
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:55:55 pm
Were you from Kirkby way Rob?
There was a building (perhaps a pub) in Dingle which had two Alis on the roof like that.
As you say, terrifying.

From memory it was on Mill Street near to the Florrie. A modern Tetley pub?

The name escapes me. No doubt it was something nautical.

Edit - The Crows Nest maybe?
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:59:43 pm
Im not a specialist in dog breeds, just a broad suggestion  :)

Im guessing you have a dog in this fight? If so thats understandable as it can be an emotional subject if you have a dog people are wanting to ban/kill off so I get that.

The main point is that dogs are killing children and attacking and maiming many others on a regular basis. Apart from that many people feel they cant use parks or walks anymore with the amount of dogs off lead, and I agree with them even as a large dog owner myself.

I think bringing legislation against owners is a lot more important than against breeds, so we can probably agree there.

The main thing would be all dogs being on leads and/or possibly muzzled if being off leads. Licensing etc as others have mentioned too.

The problem with the above though is that it probably doesnt address most deaths, as a lot of them happen in homes/ gardens etc.

The whole discussion is moot anyway as the government will do fuck all except a few headline grabbing policies etc


Not really Andy but they'd be next or close to next on the list, same temperament as an XL & some would say scary looking.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
I fail to understand the mentality of anyone who'd want to own one of the huge, bred-to-fight (other dogs or other big animals) dogs.

Eye of the beholder and all that, but dogs like all the bull terriers, mastiffs, rottweilers, dobermans, Great Danes, etc are fuck-ugly.

But that's irrelevant when you think of the damage & injuries they cause when they 'flip'.

I just don't get it, when there's scores of other breeds available.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm
I fail to understand the mentality of anyone who'd want to own one of the huge, bred-to-fight (other dogs or other big animals) dogs.

Eye of the beholder and all that, but dogs like all the bull terriers, mastiffs, rottweilers, dobermans, Great Danes, etc are fuck-ugly.

But that's irrelevant when you think of the damage & injuries they cause when they 'flip'.

I just don't get it, when there's scores of other breeds available.

You perhaps need to try and imagine what its like to have a really small penis.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #253 on: Today at 08:03:29 am »
When engaging with a certain proportion of dog walkers, none of them take any responibility for their dogs (or their own actions), and don't acknowledge that there are any issues whatsoever.

With a few, that seems to be an underlining theme in here, too.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:25:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm
You perhaps need to try and imagine what its like to have a really small penis.

Why do threads like this always descend to junior school level play ground taunts?
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:45:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:49 am
Why do threads like this always descend to junior school level play ground taunts?

I wasnt really expecting it to get so narky in here ;D
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:11:47 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 08:45:06 am
I wasnt really expecting it to get so narky in here ;D

It's RAWK, it always does ;D
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:59:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:03:29 am
When engaging with a certain proportion of dog walkers, none of them take any responibility for their dogs (or their own actions), and don't acknowledge that there are any issues whatsoever.

With a few, that seems to be an underlining theme in here, too.

Don't think any dog owner in this thread has come across the way you are narrating.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
From memory it was on Mill Street near to the Florrie. A modern Tetley pub?
Edit - The Crows Nest maybe?
Spot on mate, that's the gaff.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #259 on: Today at 11:57:20 am »
Animals are quite like humans. Some of them are just nasty and pure dickheads, that is the truth.

Having grown up with dogs all my life I have seen great natured ones turn in the blink of an eye, it is very rare but it can happen.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:08:37 pm »
We have had German Shepherd's for the last 15 years, great dogs and never turned on us or anybody else.

But i can understand why other people are wary of them, our current dog is not even 2 years old, but he's full of energy, barks at the world if he hears a knock and when he jumps up at you.....you know about it - usually when you come in the house.

We never let him off the leash when walking and we use one of the muzzles that pulls his head to the side if he tries to run or get ahead - really effective way of slowing him down and keeping him under control - my 5 yo can comfortably hold him on the leash.

He also thinks he's a lapdog....which can be a pain at times!!!
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #261 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:47 am
It's RAWK, it always does ;D

RAWK, where dickheads come to pretend that they know more than experts & then attempt to goad reactions.

Turns out that the fella who owns the dog is 60yrs old.

Quote
The attack prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek "urgent advice" on whether the breed should be banned.

But the Dog Control Coalition, a group which includes the RSPCA, Battersea Dogs Home and the Kennel Club, said banning specific breeds was not the solution, pointing to "irresponsible breeding, rearing and ownership".

So pretty much what the none knee-jerks have been saying all along. But what the fuck do those tiny dicked idiots know.



Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm
I fail to understand the mentality of anyone who'd want to own one of the huge, bred-to-fight (other dogs or other big animals) dogs.

Eye of the beholder and all that, but dogs like all the bull terriers, mastiffs, rottweilers, dobermans, Great Danes, etc are fuck-ugly.

But that's irrelevant when you think of the damage & injuries they cause when they 'flip'.

I just don't get it, when there's scores of other breeds available.

They're not bred to fight, it's actually the opposite & people have them as pets because of their temperament.
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #262 on: Today at 02:51:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:45:20 pm
They're not bred to fight, it's actually the opposite & people have them as pets because of their temperament.


Bull Terrier types and derivatives aren't bred to fight?

OK...

Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:51:23 pm

Bull Terrier types and derivatives aren't bred to fight?

OK...



While some breeds were bred to fight, the Bull Terriers  breeds all share the same love of being around humans and are loving pets, the Bully XL was bred to remove the aggression that has been bred into some pit bulls by idiots. Staffs are great dogs, but you need to understand them, as they need a lot of attention and exercise, they hate being left alone. The issue with these dogs is nearly always the owners - you get a bad owner who mistreats the dog, or trains it to be aggressive and that is what you will get. As me and WhereAngels were chatting about last night, the Military take normal German Shepherd puppies and trains them to kill, not to guard, just to kill. Thats' the reality of owning a predator.

 They have seen a huge rise in popularity in the last twenty years and are now one of the most commonly kept pets in the UK. The breed benefits from the positive character traits of being bold, courageous, intelligent, loyal and very loving in a family environment. This has led to their reputation as good household pets.

Staffordshire bull terriers form strong bonds with their owners and so are prone to suffering from separation anxiety.

https://www.barkingmad.uk.com/blog/dog-ownership/owning-a-staffordshire-bull-terrier-guide/#:~:text=The%20breed%20benefits%20from%20the,to%20suffering%20from%20separation%20anxiety.
