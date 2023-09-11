

Bull Terrier types and derivatives aren't bred to fight?



While some breeds were bred to fight, the Bull Terriers breeds all share the same love of being around humans and are loving pets, the Bully XL was bred to remove the aggression that has been bred into some pit bulls by idiots. Staffs are great dogs, but you need to understand them, as they need a lot of attention and exercise, they hate being left alone. The issue with these dogs is nearly always the owners - you get a bad owner who mistreats the dog, or trains it to be aggressive and that is what you will get. As me and WhereAngels were chatting about last night, the Military take normal German Shepherd puppies and trains them to kill, not to guard, just to kill. Thats' the reality of owning a predator.They have seen a huge rise in popularity in the last twenty years and are now one of the most commonly kept pets in the UK. The breed benefits from the positive character traits of being bold, courageous, intelligent, loyal and very loving in a family environment. This has led to their reputation as good household pets.Staffordshire bull terriers form strong bonds with their owners and so are prone to suffering from separation anxiety.