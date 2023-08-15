« previous next »
Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 3854 times)

Re: Dog Attacks
I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.

If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.

If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).

What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?

It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.
Re: Dog Attacks
I don't agree with killing dogs just because their owners are lazy or ignorant. Putting a dog down because it's not chipped is just cruel. Why not just confiscate and chip it?  Similarly to other minor misbehaviour, like running off the lead, where this isn't dangerous or aggressive. Fine the owner, maybe take the dog away if its happening repeatingly, but why would you need to kill the dog?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:55:40 am
I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.

If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.
This is the greatest sticking point of course. People prefer their dogs (and convenience) over the lives of children (and adults).
Quote
If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).
Which is more important: the ability of the general citizenry to enjoy these spaces, or for them to be used by owners of large and/or dangerous dogs?
Quote
What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?
Unless there are signs to contrary, dogs must be muzzled and on a tight leash in every public space.
Quote
It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.
The legislation would come in phases. Owners would know that in 15 years time, they will be unable to access most local parks. In the interim, if they buy a dog, they would need to demonstrate that they can cater for its needs, including exercise.

Do I think any of this will happen? No, not really. Too many people are selfish. They'll be shocked over the latest dog attack and killing of a child, but ultimately, will do the square root of fuck all to make the necessary changes.

There are factors other than specific breads. And we see it all over the place. People now are hyper-individualised, have no sense of community, and think all authority is an impingement upon their liberty and to be challenged wherever possible. It does matter if the challenge makes no sense, they do it anyway (think COVID, vaccines, Brexit, etc.). For the most part, the root cause appears to be the internet. The way it operates is fucking up everything.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:45:49 am
I think a sliding scale would be appropriate. Outside of certain breeds, a reduced rate for those on low income or reliant upon a state pension would seem reasonable. The license fee even could be nominal in some cases.


Most of the scrotes I see with 'dickhead dogs' look very much to have a low income. And the sort of drug gang shithead with the 'dickhead dog' will officially have a low income.

These people are paying a few thousand for the dogs.

Even smaller breeds are around a thousand these days.

£250 in that context isn't huge, especially given the wider societal benefits of a properly-regulated dog ownership model.

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:27:38 am
in the 90's it used to be German Shepherds, then it was rottweilers, then Staffy's, now it's XL's. Whatever the trend of the absolute knobhead Ch.av is will be the dog thats generally the most dangerous, because they train it to be that way (intentionally or not).

If you think the answer is to ban a breed of dog/put down any of that particular breed, you have very little understanding of the situation.
Spot on. And it's so easy for new designer breeds to be created. As the XL Bully is a result of.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:34 am

Most of the scrotes I see with 'dickhead dogs' look very much to have a low income. And the sort of drug gang shithead with the 'dickhead dog' will officially have a low income.

These people are paying a few thousand for the dogs.

Even smaller breeds are around a thousand these days.

£250 in that context isn't huge, especially given the wider societal benefits of a properly-regulated dog ownership model.
That's why I caveated my comment with, 'Outside of certain breeds...'. ;) If you own a dangerous breed, you pay full scale (or even an escalated scale). These dogs might be allowed to live out their lives. But no further licenses are allowed for certain classes of dogs. If you are found guilty of violent crime (no matter how small), you lose the dog.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:43:32 am
Spot on. And it's so easy for new designer breeds to be created. As the XL Bully is a result of.
Chips, DNA profiling of all dogs, the banning of certain dog blood lines, and licensing, would put an end to this.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:13:53 am
All the necessary money could be raised through licensing. At the above fee range, for 10+ million dogs (in the UK), that's £2.5-5 billion per year.

You'd think the same about drivers needing a licence to drive.  Or have a valid MOT and insurance, yet thousands break those laws all the time putting themselves and others at risk.

They don't chip their dogs (a legal requirement), they don't train them, they don't take responsibility for them so why would they all make sure they get a licence 🤷
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:22:58 pm
Chips, DNA profiling of all dogs, the banning of certain dog blood lines, and licensing, would put an end to this.

They'd still find a way around it, probably by smuggling dogs into the country. Pit Bulls were banned in 1991, they should have all been dead and extinct by 2005 at the latest, yet 9 people have been killed in the UK since 2007 by Pit Bulls or Pit Bull crosses.

Submachine guns were banned in the UK in 1968, handguns in 1997, yet Rhys Jones, Olivia Pratt-Korbell and Elle Edwards have all been shot dead with one of these weapons in the past 16 years, criminals always find a way to get what they want. The punishments need to be so harsh they don't even consider doing it, you need to be talking 20/30/40 year jail terms


Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:53:19 pm
You'd think the same about drivers needing a licence to drive.  Or have a valid MOT and insurance, yet thousands break those laws all the time putting themselves and others at risk.

They don't chip their dogs (a legal requirement), they don't train them, they don't take responsibility for them so why would they all make sure they get a licence 🤷

This is the big issue - there is so little respect for the law and for other people these days and the risk of prosecution is so low, that they think fuck it, I'll do it. Its probably a status symbol within these circles to own a banned dog, look at me, I've got a Pit Bull, fuck the bizzies
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:53:19 pm
You'd think the same about drivers needing a licence to drive.  Or have a valid MOT and insurance, yet thousands break those laws all the time putting themselves and others at risk.

They don't chip their dogs (a legal requirement), they don't train them, they don't take responsibility for them so why would they all make sure they get a licence 🤷
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:20 pm
They'd still find a way around it, probably by smuggling dogs into the country. Pit Bulls were banned in 1991, they should have all been dead and extinct by 2005 at the latest, yet 9 people have been killed in the UK since 2007 by Pit Bulls or Pit Bull crosses.

Submachine guns were banned in the UK in 1968, handguns in 1997, yet Rhys Jones, Olivia Pratt-Korbell and Elle Edwards have all been shot dead with one of these weapons in the past 16 years, criminals always find a way to get what they want. The punishments need to be so harsh they don't even consider doing it, you need to be talking 20/30/40 year jail terms
Further, there are laws against murder, and yet there are still murders. Ergo, why bother with laws against murder!?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:20 pm
This is the big issue - there is so little respect for the law and for other people these days and the risk of prosecution is so low, that they think fuck it, I'll do it. Its probably a status symbol within these circles to own a banned dog, look at me, I've got a Pit Bull, fuck the bizzies
Yep. Fuck it. Let's not bother with any laws. They clearly do not work.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
In the time it took to write and post that you could've googled it.

I have now, and .as I thought your statement does not reflect the truth.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:36:48 pm
Further, there are laws against murder, and yet there are still murders. Ergo, why bother with laws against murder!?Yep. Fuck it. Let's not bother with any laws. They clearly do not work.

Fucking hell la, you're twisting the fuck out of my words again. You said it will put and end to it and we're pointing out that it quite clearly won't. The UK needs a massive shift in thinking, attitudes and a massive increase in funding to the Police for this to be effectively tackled. Nazi Bravermann will ban the breed, the media will get bored with Bully XLs, like they did with the Pit Bull and nothing will change until the next set of dog attacks.

The Police are underfunded, understaffed and stretched. In the 12 months to March 2023, there were 602 murders in the UK, in London alone there were 65 in the first 7 months of the year, 6 shootings and 49 stabbings among them. There have been 6 deaths caused by dogs in 2023, not one in London. What's their priority going to be, sorting out some dogs or sorting out the youths and young men killing each other?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:41:20 pm
They'd still find a way around it.

I agree but people will find a way around anything, we can't use that as a way not to do anything.

Certain dog breeds have to be banned or regulated heavily, especially those that have been specifically bred for fighting or looks.

Some people seem to just want convenience though over safety and others enjoying the same space, but you will always get people who will do that too, doesn't mean we shouldn't make it law to have dogs on leads at all times for example. If it's not banning breeds (blaming dogs) or not making it law for leads and/or muzzles, licensing, etc (blaming owners), then what options are we left with?

There has to be a big change but nobody in power has the balls to do anything about it. Unless there's a mass killing/attacks of kids one after the other over a few months nothing will get done except slow and meaningless change anyway.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 02:49:02 pm
I have now, and .as I thought your statement does not reflect the truth.

So they do not bite people ?  And whilst they've not killed anybody in the UK, they certainly have in other countries, so it is in them if they've been unlucky enough to get a shitty owner, they also have a powerful bite.

People keep talking about Dangerous dogs, who designates those dogs as dangerous ?

Are Staffies ? (you know where this is going)
German Shep ?
Doberman ?
Rotty ?
Bull & English Mastiffs ?  (The latter being an absolute monster in size and weight)
Great Danes ?
Chow Chow ?
Saint Bernard ?
Irish Wolf Hound ?
(and many more)

If it is purely down to the ability to kill a child then you can add a whole other list of smaller dogs that are more likely to bite a person than all of the above.

And did any of you bother to read the link that Rob posted ?

https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2023/08/15/dog-attacks-on-adults-are-rising-but-science-shows-its-wrong-to-blame-breeds/#:~:text=This%20data%20concerns%20bites%20serious,2022%20there%20were%20ten%20fatalities

Quote
They XL and the other American bulldogs and related pit bulls do feature highly in fatalities lists. Yet so do rottweilers, German shepherds and Malamutes. Kenneth Baker, the home secretary responsible for the Dangerous Dogs Act that banned pit bull terriers admitted in his autobiography that a ban on rottweilers, dobermans and Alsatians would have infuriated the middle classes.


Lets no pretend that those who wish for dogs to be culled and banned wouldn't be back on their soapbox for every other breed that these (mostly people who've never owned a dog) people move onto next. and yes, in the end they would move onto Labradors.




Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:24:44 am
This is the greatest sticking point of course. People prefer their dogs (and convenience) over the lives of children (and adults


Now that'd make a great dailyfail headline, you should get in touch with Suellas speech writers, they might even pay for it.
Re: Dog Attacks
There's four breeds already on the dangerous dogs act and that hasn't led to any calls for breeds like Labs to be banned.  And if people did want them banned, it hasn't happened.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:01:40 pm
I agree but people will find a way around anything, we can't use that as a way not to do anything.

Certain dog breeds have to be banned or regulated heavily, especially those that have been specifically bred for fighting or looks.

Some people seem to just want convenience though over safety and others enjoying the same space, but you will always get people who will do that too, doesn't mean we shouldn't make it law to have dogs on leads at all times for example. If it's not banning breeds (blaming dogs) or not making it law for leads and/or muzzles, licensing, etc (blaming owners), then what options are we left with?

There has to be a big change but nobody in power has the balls to do anything about it. Unless there's a mass killing/attacks of kids one after the other over a few months nothing will get done except slow and meaningless change anyway.

Please name those breeds, I'll start the list for you.

XL Bully
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:28:17 pm
There's four breeds already on the dangerous dogs act and that hasn't led to any calls for breeds like Labs to be banned.  And if people did want them banned, it hasn't happened.

You're missing my point Tubby, out of that list I have been posting there have been calls to ban them all.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:31:12 pm
Please name those breeds, I'll start the list for you.

XL Bully

"those that have been specifically bred for fighting or looks"
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:32:31 pm
You're missing my point Tubby, out of that list I have been posting there have been calls to ban them all.

Sure, but my point is that despite the calls for them to be banned, they haven't.  Because sense has prevailed.  I just don't think that banning XL Bully dogs is the slippery slope you think it is.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:36:11 pm
"those that have been specifically bred for fighting or looks"

Well, the Bully XL then falls outside of your list as the breed was created from the Pit Bull to remove its aggression. In fact, the Pit Bull itself was not originally bred for fighting, it was bread for Bull baiting and it was only after that was banned that men turned to dog fighting. Down the years the dog has been known as the "nanny dog" as they are so good around kids. Anyone who has been around well cared for Pit Bulls will tell you they are a dog with a lovely temperament and in tests have been proven to be in the top 4 for gentle dogs.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:38:02 pm
Sure, but my point is that despite the calls for them to be banned, they haven't.  Because sense has prevailed.  I just don't think that banning XL Bully dogs is the slippery slope you think it is.


And I don't think (in fact I know) that the XL is any more dangerous than any of those breeds.

Just brings me back to my original post, it's the owners & crooked breeders, not the dog breed that's the problem. It always has been and it always will be.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:36:11 pm
"those that have been specifically bred for fighting or looks"

Name them.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:00:44 pm
Fucking hell la, you're twisting the fuck out of my words again. You said it will put and end to it and we're pointing out that it quite clearly won't. The UK needs a massive shift in thinking, attitudes and a massive increase in funding to the Police for this to be effectively tackled. Nazi Bravermann will ban the breed, the media will get bored with Bully XLs, like they did with the Pit Bull and nothing will change until the next set of dog attacks.

The Police are underfunded, understaffed and stretched. In the 12 months to March 2023, there were 602 murders in the UK, in London alone there were 65 in the first 7 months of the year, 6 shootings and 49 stabbings among them. There have been 6 deaths caused by dogs in 2023, not one in London. What's their priority going to be, sorting out some dogs or sorting out the youths and young men killing each other?
In my post, I was responding to B0151's claim that we could not stop illegal dog breeding:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:22:58 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:43:32 am
Spot on. And it's so easy for new designer breeds to be created. As the XL Bully is a result of.
Chips, DNA profiling of all dogs, the banning of certain dog blood lines, and licensing, would put an end to this.
If all the things I listed there were to be enacted, along with wardens with chip detectors and funded through licensing (which I detailed in another post), it would make illegal dog breading next to impossible.

The difficulty is getting so-called dog-lovers on board. But of course it is technically achievable.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:45:34 pm

And I don't think (in fact I know) that the XL is any more dangerous than any of those breeds.

Just brings me back to my original post, it's the owners & crooked breeders, not the dog breed that's the problem. It always has been and it always will be.

Ok, but that's not the point you were making that I was arguing.  I'm just saying that they're not going to come after your dogs if this gets XL Bullys put on the banned list.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:38:02 pm
Sure, but my point is that despite the calls for them to be banned, they haven't.  Because sense has prevailed.  I just don't think that banning XL Bully dogs is the slippery slope you think it is.
Yep. It is the 'slippery slope' logical fallacy. Same fallacy as used by US gun nuts who are against any regulation or restriction.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:44:00 pm
Well, the Bully XL then falls outside of your list as the breed was created from the Pit Bull to remove its aggression. In fact, the Pit Bull itself was not originally bred for fighting, it was bread for Bull baiting and it was only after that was banned that men turned to dog fighting. Down the years the dog has been known as the "nanny dog" as they are so good around kids. Anyone who has been around well cared for Pit Bulls will tell you they are a dog with a lovely temperament and in tests have been proven to be in the top 4 for gentle dogs.
So, no more bull baiting!? You mean, something was banned and it was effective? I'm stunned, stunned I tell ya.
Re: Dog Attacks
Whenever I hear "there's no such thing as a bad dog, just a bad owner" my mind is immediately drawn to the same schtick rolled out by gun nuts in the States.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:05:01 pm
Ok, but that's not the point you were making that I was arguing.  I'm just saying that they're not going to come after your dogs if this gets XL Bullys put on the banned list.

My point is and always has been that the dickheads will shift breeds & then that breed will be the new social warriors lightning rod.

Who knows maybe they will all get themselves English Mastiffs, a dog that is as soft as shit (like the XL) but is much bigger & could grab the tallest of men by the throat.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:11:09 pm
Yep. It is the 'slippery slope' logical fallacy. Same fallacy as used by US gun nuts who are against any regulation or restriction.


Yeah sure Jim, that's exactly what it is. Did you click on the Liverpool Uni link that Rob posted ?

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:21:48 pm
Yeah sure Jim, that's exactly what it is. Did you click on the Liverpool Uni link that Rob posted ?
I am not directly comparing you to US gun nuts. However, you did use their same favoured logical fallacy in your argument. There is no point claiming you did not or attempt to slip away from it. Try a different argument, that's all.
