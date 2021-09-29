« previous next »
I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.

If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.

If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).

What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?

It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.
I don't agree with killing dogs just because their owners are lazy or ignorant. Putting a dog down because it's not chipped is just cruel. Why not just confiscate and chip it?  Similarly to other minor misbehaviour, like running off the lead, where this isn't dangerous or aggressive. Fine the owner, maybe take the dog away if its happening repeatingly, but why would you need to kill the dog?
I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.

If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.
This is the greatest sticking point of course. People prefer their dogs (and convenience) over the lives of children (and adults).
If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).
Which is more important: the ability of the general citizenry to enjoy these spaces, or for them to be used by owners of large and/or dangerous dogs?
What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?
Unless there are signs to contrary, dogs must be muzzled and on a tight leash in every public space.
It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.
The legislation would come in phases. Owners would know that in 15 years time, they will be unable to access most local parks. In the interim, if they buy a dog, they would need to demonstrate that they can cater for its needs, including exercise.

Do I think any of this will happen? No, not really. Too many people are selfish. They'll be shocked over the latest dog attack and killing of a child, but ultimately, will do the square root of fuck all to make the necessary changes.

There are factors other than specific breads. And we see it all over the place. People now are hyper-individualised, have no sense of community, and think all authority is an impingement upon their liberty and to be challenged wherever possible. It does matter if the challenge makes no sense, they do it anyway (think COVID, vaccines, Brexit, etc.). For the most part, the root cause appears to be the internet. The way it operates is fucking up everything.
I think a sliding scale would be appropriate. Outside of certain breeds, a reduced rate for those on low income or reliant upon a state pension would seem reasonable. The license fee even could be nominal in some cases.


Most of the scrotes I see with 'dickhead dogs' look very much to have a low income. And the sort of drug gang shithead with the 'dickhead dog' will officially have a low income.

These people are paying a few thousand for the dogs.

Even smaller breeds are around a thousand these days.

£250 in that context isn't huge, especially given the wider societal benefits of a properly-regulated dog ownership model.

in the 90's it used to be German Shepherds, then it was rottweilers, then Staffy's, now it's XL's. Whatever the trend of the absolute knobhead Ch.av is will be the dog thats generally the most dangerous, because they train it to be that way (intentionally or not).

If you think the answer is to ban a breed of dog/put down any of that particular breed, you have very little understanding of the situation.
Spot on. And it's so easy for new designer breeds to be created. As the XL Bully is a result of.
Most of the scrotes I see with 'dickhead dogs' look very much to have a low income. And the sort of drug gang shithead with the 'dickhead dog' will officially have a low income.

These people are paying a few thousand for the dogs.

Even smaller breeds are around a thousand these days.

£250 in that context isn't huge, especially given the wider societal benefits of a properly-regulated dog ownership model.
That's why I caveated my comment with, 'Outside of certain breeds...'. ;) If you own a dangerous breed, you pay full scale (or even an escalated scale). These dogs might be allowed to live out their lives. But no further licenses are allowed for certain classes of dogs. If you are found guilty of violent crime (no matter how small), you lose the dog.
Spot on. And it's so easy for new designer breeds to be created. As the XL Bully is a result of.
Chips, DNA profiling of all dogs, the banning of certain dog blood lines, and licensing, would put an end to this.
All the necessary money could be raised through licensing. At the above fee range, for 10+ million dogs (in the UK), that's £2.5-5 billion per year.

You'd think the same about drivers needing a licence to drive.  Or have a valid MOT and insurance, yet thousands break those laws all the time putting themselves and others at risk.

They don't chip their dogs (a legal requirement), they don't train them, they don't take responsibility for them so why would they all make sure they get a licence 🤷
Chips, DNA profiling of all dogs, the banning of certain dog blood lines, and licensing, would put an end to this.

They'd still find a way around it, probably by smuggling dogs into the country. Pit Bulls were banned in 1991, they should have all been dead and extinct by 2005 at the latest, yet 9 people have been killed in the UK since 2007 by Pit Bulls or Pit Bull crosses.

Submachine guns were banned in the UK in 1968, handguns in 1997, yet Rhys Jones, Olivia Pratt-Korbell and Elle Edwards have all been shot dead with one of these weapons in the past 16 years, criminals always find a way to get what they want. The punishments need to be so harsh they don't even consider doing it, you need to be talking 20/30/40 year jail terms


You'd think the same about drivers needing a licence to drive.  Or have a valid MOT and insurance, yet thousands break those laws all the time putting themselves and others at risk.

They don't chip their dogs (a legal requirement), they don't train them, they don't take responsibility for them so why would they all make sure they get a licence 🤷

This is the big issue - there is so little respect for the law and for other people these days and the risk of prosecution is so low, that they think fuck it, I'll do it. Its probably a status symbol within these circles to own a banned dog, look at me, I've got a Pit Bull, fuck the bizzies
You'd think the same about drivers needing a licence to drive.  Or have a valid MOT and insurance, yet thousands break those laws all the time putting themselves and others at risk.

They don't chip their dogs (a legal requirement), they don't train them, they don't take responsibility for them so why would they all make sure they get a licence 🤷
They'd still find a way around it, probably by smuggling dogs into the country. Pit Bulls were banned in 1991, they should have all been dead and extinct by 2005 at the latest, yet 9 people have been killed in the UK since 2007 by Pit Bulls or Pit Bull crosses.

Submachine guns were banned in the UK in 1968, handguns in 1997, yet Rhys Jones, Olivia Pratt-Korbell and Elle Edwards have all been shot dead with one of these weapons in the past 16 years, criminals always find a way to get what they want. The punishments need to be so harsh they don't even consider doing it, you need to be talking 20/30/40 year jail terms
Further, there are laws against murder, and yet there are still murders. Ergo, why bother with laws against murder!?
This is the big issue - there is so little respect for the law and for other people these days and the risk of prosecution is so low, that they think fuck it, I'll do it. Its probably a status symbol within these circles to own a banned dog, look at me, I've got a Pit Bull, fuck the bizzies
Yep. Fuck it. Let's not bother with any laws. They clearly do not work.
In the time it took to write and post that you could've googled it.

I have now, and .as I thought your statement does not reflect the truth.
