Dog Attacks

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #200 on: Today at 10:55:40 am
I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.

If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.

If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).

What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?

It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #201 on: Today at 11:22:55 am
I don't agree with killing dogs just because their owners are lazy or ignorant. Putting a dog down because it's not chipped is just cruel. Why not just confiscate and chip it?  Similarly to other minor misbehaviour, like running off the lead, where this isn't dangerous or aggressive. Fine the owner, maybe take the dog away if its happening repeatingly, but why would you need to kill the dog?
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #202 on: Today at 11:24:44 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:55:40 am
I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.

If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.
This is the greatest sticking point of course. People prefer their dogs (and convenience) over the lives of children (and adults).
Quote
If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).
Which is more important: the ability of the general citizenry to enjoy these spaces, or for them to be used by owners of large and/or dangerous dogs?
Quote
What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?
Unless there are signs to contrary, dogs must be muzzled and on a tight leash in every public space.
Quote
It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.
The legislation would come in phases. Owners would know that in 15 years time, they will be unable to access most local parks. In the interim, if they buy a dog, they would need to demonstrate that they can cater for its needs, including exercise.

Do I think any of this will happen? No, not really. Too many people are selfish. They'll be shocked over the latest dog attack and killing of a child, but ultimately, will do the square root of fuck all to make the necessary changes.

There are factors other than specific breads. And we see it all over the place. People now are hyper-individualised, have no sense of community, and think all authority is an impingement upon their liberty and to be challenged wherever possible. It does matter if the challenge makes no sense, they do it anyway (think COVID, vaccines, Brexit, etc.). For the most part, the root cause appears to be the internet. The way it operates is fucking up everything.
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #203 on: Today at 11:38:34 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:45:49 am
I think a sliding scale would be appropriate. Outside of certain breeds, a reduced rate for those on low income or reliant upon a state pension would seem reasonable. The license fee even could be nominal in some cases.


Most of the scrotes I see with 'dickhead dogs' look very much to have a low income. And the sort of drug gang shithead with the 'dickhead dog' will officially have a low income.

These people are paying a few thousand for the dogs.

Even smaller breeds are around a thousand these days.

£250 in that context isn't huge, especially given the wider societal benefits of a properly-regulated dog ownership model.

Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #204 on: Today at 11:43:32 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:27:38 am
in the 90's it used to be German Shepherds, then it was rottweilers, then Staffy's, now it's XL's. Whatever the trend of the absolute knobhead Ch.av is will be the dog thats generally the most dangerous, because they train it to be that way (intentionally or not).

If you think the answer is to ban a breed of dog/put down any of that particular breed, you have very little understanding of the situation.
Spot on. And it's so easy for new designer breeds to be created. As the XL Bully is a result of.
