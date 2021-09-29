I'm not sure how enforceable any requirement to always be on a lead would be.



If it's an outright ban on not wearing a lead, I just don't think that will fly in a country of dog lovers.

If it's restricted to only allowed off lead in designated dog walking areas, that's just going to discriminate against people who don't have access to one nearby and don't have a car (particularly those on low incomes and the elderly).

What about the countryside? Do you have to use a lead in the arse end of nowhere? If not, where does the restriction begin and end?

It all just seems like it would be far too complicate to legislate for. It's also opening up a huge can of worms in terms of animal welfare for breeds that need plenty exercise off lead.



This is the greatest sticking point of course. People prefer their dogs (and convenience) over the lives of children (and adults).Which is more important: the ability of the general citizenry to enjoy these spaces, or for them to be used by owners of large and/or dangerous dogs?Unless there are signs to contrary, dogs must be muzzled and on a tight leash in every public space.The legislation would come in phases. Owners would know that in 15 years time, they will be unable to access most local parks. In the interim, if they buy a dog, they would need to demonstrate that they can cater for its needs, including exercise.Do I think any of this will happen? No, not really. Too many people are selfish. They'll be shocked over the latest dog attack and killing of a child, but ultimately, will do the square root of fuck all to make the necessary changes.There are factors other than specific breads. And we see it all over the place. People now are hyper-individualised, have no sense of community, and think all authority is an impingement upon their liberty and to be challenged wherever possible. It does matter if the challenge makes no sense, they do it anyway (think COVID, vaccines, Brexit, etc.). For the most part, the root cause appears to be the internet. The way it operates is fucking up everything.