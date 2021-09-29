I don't know what the answer is but have plenty of experience having been bitten a few times and having dogs myself. At the absolute minimum all dogs should be on leads in ALL public spaces at ALL times by law. Like many other countries there should be designated pens inside parks where dogs can socialise and run around at will. That would at the very least have stopped my last two attacks in parks, not to mention help people enjoy time more who don't like dogs or have small children.



In terms of the more aggressive breeds I'm really of the thought of banning a lot of them, yes including staffies and others. It won't solve everything but I can't see many scals wanting to act hard with a poodle or golden retriever and as a lot say it will stop the "bad owners" wanting them. Yes poodles, retrievers, etc can all cause attacks too but it should become more niche and it's all about narrowing it down.



Can't honestly see why people would have a big issue with that. Instead of your next dog being a staffie its a Lab or spaniel instead. Seriously what is the big problem with that?