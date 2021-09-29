It's a difficult subject this, but I think anyone saying either "it's the owners", or "it's the dog breed" is wrong, as always it's never black and white and the problem sits somewhere in the middle.



I do get annoyed by my mum and her partner, who have a lovely dog who wouldn't harm anyone, but he's fast, reasonably big (cross between a beagle and a pointer) and doesn't have the best recall. He was a rescue, though wasn't really mistreated, he just had an owner who wasn't capable of looking after him with the right amount of excercise and training as a puppy. They let him off the lead in places I don't think they should and he does go running up to people - just to say hello (and looking for treats...) but I've no doubt he can be intimidating. He does wear one of those collars where you can remotely give him a shock in case he does misbehave.