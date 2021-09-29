« previous next »
Dog Attacks

Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:31:51 pm
I read it like that as well - sorry if thats not what you meant but read like that to me

He was explaining how the dog reacts not blaming anyone.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Dog Attacks
It's a difficult subject this, but I think anyone saying either "it's the owners", or "it's the dog breed" is wrong, as always it's never black and white and the problem sits somewhere in the middle.

I do get annoyed by my mum and her partner, who have a lovely dog who wouldn't harm anyone, but he's fast, reasonably big (cross between a beagle and a pointer) and doesn't have the best recall. He was a rescue, though wasn't really mistreated, he just had an owner who wasn't capable of looking after him with the right amount of excercise and training as a puppy. They let him off the lead in places I don't think they should and he does go running up to people - just to say hello (and looking for treats...) but I've no doubt he can be intimidating. He does wear one of those collars where you can remotely give him a shock in case he does misbehave.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:31:51 pm
I read it like that as well - sorry if thats not what you meant but read like that to me

Didn't think it did, its pretty obvious to me I'm not blaming, just describing actions that trigger predators.

Jill was talking about dickheads not watching their dogs and how she was chased. It's because her cycling triggered the dog - as far as I'm concerned, in public places, ALL dogs should be on leads, you can't turn your back on them as they will do stuff out of instinct. This poor kid was just running past, as kids do and the dog was triggered. Then the fella running, without knowing, is triggering the dog with his actions, end of the day its a predator and they, totally innocently, are displaying prey behaviour. It's not stuff we should have to know in the UK.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:33:52 pm
That was the point that Alan was making above though - German Shepherds and Rottweilers were bred to be working dogs, specifically to herd and protect livestock. If they are poorly trained they can be disruptive through their herding instinct or potentially dangerous to a stranger who encroaches on their 'territory' or threatens their 'flock'. But that is very different to the various breeds that were bred (or whose ancestor breeds were bred) to fight other dogs or bulls, whose natural instinct if poorly trained is to aggressively maim and kill.

That dog walker who got killed a while back is an example of what I mean - as far as the news reports say, whilst she was attacked by all the dogs, it was her own Bully XL that went for her throat and killed her.

The above goes for what you might call negligent, lazy or inexperienced owners. In the hands of an abusive owner any dog breed can and likely will become dangerous (with the level of danger depending on the size of the dog).

I've had border collies for over 20yrs and would never recommend them as a family pet unless they do some proper research into the breed.

They will naturally 'herd' your kids and control their behaviour with a nip as they would with unruly sheep. 

Over a thousand years of breeding isn't easily or quickly bred out of them.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:54:01 pm
I've had border collies for over 20yrs and would never recommend them as a family pet unless they do some proper research into the breed.

They will naturally 'herd' your kids and control their behaviour with a nip as they would with unruly sheep. 

Over a thousand years of breeding isn't easily or quickly bred out of them.

My dickhead Dad bought one from a farm in Wales, fucking hell, he was a nightmare - did exactly as you say, used to herd his nephews, nices and daughters mates about the house, nipping at ankles, had far too much energy, should never have been sold to my Dad.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:03:34 pm
My dickhead Dad bought one from a farm in Wales, fucking hell, he was a nightmare - did exactly as you say, used to herd his nephews, nices and daughters mates about the house, nipping at ankles, had far too much energy, should never have been sold to my Dad.

They need to target the breeders as well, working dogs shouldnt be sold to families full stop. It amazes me how many I see on the prom, where I live.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 11:58:24 am
Funny reading some replies in here.

Its not the dog type, its the owner. Its exactly the same tripe you hear from American gun nuts.

Its not the super powerful, high calibre, 20 rounds a second assault weapons that's the issue, its the owner.

Dead right lol.
The very same thought occurred to me earlier.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:23:01 pm
Reading the report, the incident all started with this Bully xl when the young girl ran past. This triggers the predator in the dog, as prey runs, non prey stands its ground. I noticed the last fella it attacked was also running and it targeted him, this could just have easily been a small terrier going for the kid and even a small terrier is capable of giving a fatal bite to a child.
If someone running is enough to set them off and attack/potentially kill someone its even more reason this breed should be outlawed.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:28:39 pm
It was all the little girl's fault. She deserved it. Running like that. What was she playing at?
Yep. What we need is good people with Bully XLs.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:29:47 pm
The knee jerk media and knee jerk Govt never learn this. They banned the pit bull, the Tosa and a few others and the dickheads just find other dogs to train to be lethal. It'll be Staffies, Alsations, Dobermans, Rottweilers, whatever they can get to train, that'll be the net "hard man" dog. From what I've read, the bully was bred from the Pit Bull with the intention of removing the aggression that is inherent in the pit bull, but any dog can be trained to be aggressive. One of the worse dogs I've ever known was my mates Alsation/Labrador cross, that was a fucking psycho and he'd not trained it that way, it was just the dogs personality.
And that's the problem. Comments along the lines of, it is the owner, not the dog, misses the point that - like people - some dogs are mental and were born or degenerated that way. If the dog is built to take down a bull, then that's fucking huge problem.

I have no time for dog owners who help perpetuate the problem for trying to excuse the problem and some problem owners. There always will be problem owners for so long as they are permitted to own (potentially) dangerous dogs. And even small dogs can be an absolute menace.
Re: Dog Attacks
Terriers were bred to chase small things that run, and there are many many attacks by them on kids (and other animals). These should be banned too then, no?
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:24:04 pm
Terriers were bred to chase small things that run, and there are many many attacks by them on kids (and other animals). These should be banned too then, no?

I wouldnt buy a terrier for the reasons you have stated, plenty of people do though.
Re: Dog Attacks
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:24:04 pm
Terriers were bred to chase small things that run, and there are many many attacks by them on kids (and other animals). These should be banned too then, no?
Yes. Why not?
