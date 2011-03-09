Absolutely nothing to do with the dog type, it's to do with the owners. I've been brought up around and owned numerous big dogs, every single one has been calmer around other dogs and humans than half the tiny yappers you see out there.
Ban XLs and the twats move onto Staffies again, ban them and it's a mastiff, or Rottie, or Alsatian, or one of the many large breeds out there which can do an equal amount of damage as any other big dog if they are owned by a complete fucking twat.
You want to sort the problem then introduce stricture ownership rules around owning dogs, including mandatory training classes and levels a dog needs to pass, and bring in stricter banning orders on being able to own a dog.